Gold Weekly: Sentiment Becomes Increasingly Bullish

Our target for GLDM of $13.50/share by the end of the month has been hit.

While the initial trigger was the dovish turn from the Fed, increased US-China trade tensions have also induced market participants to lift their risk-unfriendly positions to hedge their risky portfolios.

GLDM has moved further higher in recent days, in line with our expectations.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF (GLDM) because we think that is the best pure-play ETF to assert exposure to spot gold prices.

GLDM has moved higher since our previous weekly review, in line with our expectations.

Our end-month target of $13.5 per share has been hit, reflecting an improving sentiment toward gold, due to 1) the Fed's dovish shift, and 2) growing downside risks to the economic outlook due to increased trade tensions.

GLDM is likely to perform well in the near term as the current environment is conducive to a weaker dollar, lower US real rates, and an increasing investor need to hedge their risky portfolios.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

Speculators lifted their net long exposure to Comex gold for a second week in a row over the latest reporting period of June 4-11.

The net spec length in Comex gold increased by 87 tonnes over June 4-11, representing 6% of open interest and 2% of annual physical demand for gold.

At 14% of open interest, the net spec length becomes closer to its historical high of 25% of OI established in July 2016.

A clear positive swing in speculative sentiment in favor of gold has emerged since late 2018. The net spec length has surged by 264 tonnes since the start of the year, representing 17% of open interest and 7% of annual physical demand for gold. This has had a meaningfully positive impact on the gold spot prices.

Implications for GLDM: Speculative buying for gold pushes gold spot prices higher, which in turn lifts the value of GLDM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

Gold ETF holdings increased for a third week in a row last week, according to our estimates.

The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) received 55% of last week's inflows, while the iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:IAU) collected 22% of the inflows.

GLMD's holdings were broadly unchanged.

Like the speculative community, ETF investors have turned more bullish on gold in recent weeks. The main trigger was the dovish turn from the Fed, which signaled its willingness to cut rates if needed, which in turn resulted in a sharp decline in the dollar and US real interest rates.

Although the dollar and US real interest rates have rebounded, ETF investors have continued to boost their gold buying due to growing downside risks to the economic outlook stemming from US-China trade tensions.

This is the case of legendary hedge fund investor Paul Tudor Jones, who told in a Bloomberg interview that gold was his favorite trade over the next 12 to 24 months. Frank Holmes wrote a piece on this in an article for Seeking Alpha.

Implications for GLDM: Recent ETF inflows suggest that investor sentiment has turned positively in favor of gold. This should lift the monetary demand for gold and therefore boost gold spot prices and the value of GLDM.

Speculative and investor positioning flows

Source: Orchid Research

The charts above illustrate the recent positive shift in sentiment (from both speculators (non-commercials on the Comex) and investors (in ETFs)) toward gold. This bodes well for the near-term performance of GLDM.

Technicals

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

The technical picture for GLDM is sound.

GLDM is above its 20 daily moving average, which is incidentally upwardly sloping.

The momentum is positive and the ADX is above 20, which suggest a strong uptrend in motion.

Our target of $13.50 per share for June has been hit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.