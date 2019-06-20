Dividend Growth Investing: Income From A Monte Carlo Model

When the time comes to spend from the portfolio, spending the dividends only may not be the most sensible approach.

I am in the process of doing some models of Dividend Growth Investing (DGI), using the Dividend Aristocrats as a proxy. My first article concerned the total return of a DGI portfolio for an investor who is steadily accumulating funds.

As I noted there, regarding DGI:

Its appeal is easy to understand. Invest in companies that always grow the cash value of their dividend. Anticipate that, in the long run, the stock price will keep up with the dividend growth. Eventually, at some point, stop reinvesting the dividends and live on them instead. Anticipate that subsequent dividend increases will keep up with inflation.

This article prompted a number of comments which made me realize that the way I analyzed the portfolio, focusing on total return, did not resonate with most DGI investors. This made it sensible to produce some new material, seeking a presentation more compatible with the DGI mindset. I still focus here on the investor accumulating funds; I will get to the promised article focused on retirees.

The comments also led me to look more closely at various details. The following includes some discussion of them. I thank the commenters on that article and other correspondents.

The Psychological Value of the DGI Perspective

There are important psychological benefits to investing from a dividend-growth perspective. One of the biggest is resilience during recessions. The investor focused only on total return can easily panic as the portfolio value drops.

The focus on dividend income and its growth makes an investor hesitant to sell, because it will set back the goal of continuing to grow income. Such an investor ignores the price, as Chuck Carnevale just reminded us we should. Instead, the investor focuses on whether the company remains in a position to continue to grow the income. In this way, DGI promotes advantageous behavior by investors.

Financial advisors tell me they are inundated with worried calls from clients whenever the market is headed down. If a DGI focus can save you from needing to pay an advisor to talk sense into you during bear markets, that will be a real financial benefit.

Similarly, when choosing new investments, the dividend-growth focus promotes productive behavior. It induces an investor to look more deeply at income generation, rather than the things one sees in the articles pushing "30% upside" for various stocks.

Income from a DGI Portfolio

Figure 1 shows the dividend income produced by investing $5k per year into a DGI porfolio that performs like the Dividend Aristocrats have performed. Details are explained later.

Figure 1. Income from dividends vs time. Results from 1,000 simulations for each case are shown if one loses nothing (blue) or half (black) of the capital invested in a single stock when it drops off the list. The points show the mean and the vertical bars show the 20th to 80th percentile range of results. Calculations by author.

One can see that the distribution of incomes is within about 20% of $18 k per year. This represents a dividend yield on cost of 12% ± 2.4%. This result is outstanding for an investment in very safe, low-yielding companies.

The black symbols show what happens if you manage to lose half the capital in a given stock when that stock is dropped from the Dividend Aristocrats list. I discuss this "Fraction recovered" further below. From the perspective of dividend income, one does only 30% worse if one systematically loses half the capital (a fair bit) when stocks drop off the list.

The next two sections discuss details of the model that produced this figure. Depending on your tolerance for minutiae, you may or may not want to read them.

Modeling a DGI Portfolio

In order to model a DGI portfolio, one needs certain information. One needs to know:

the mean price return of the underlying stocks and its variability across time.

the mean dividend yield and its variability across the portfolio

some rule that describes how the dividends vary with time.

why stocks drop out of the portfolio, the rate at which they do so, and its variability.

the rate at which dividends are reinvested in the portfolio.

Finally, one needs to account somehow for the fact that the investor might lose capital when a stock drops out of the portfolio.

This is a lot of information. One will likely not have it all, without dropping a great deal of time into research. What one is likely to know is the mean annual total return, the current dividend yield, and their variabilities. One also knows that, for stocks emphasizing dividend growth, the stock price tends to keep up with the dividend on a long-term basis, with large fluctuations that follow the market.

This information lets one construct a table like Table 1, which is for the Dividend Aristocrats, using historical return data from Sure Dividend. Constructing the table requires three assumptions. The mean price return is taken to be the difference between the mean total return and the mean dividend yield. The standard deviation in the mean return is taken to equal that of the total return, as the dividends do not fluctuate with the overall market. The dividend growth rate is taken to equal the mean return.

These three assumed relationships are plausible yet approximate. If the behavior of the market were to differ from them on average, over an extended period, then known rates would have to change. A model based on these statistics reflects the way that the stocks in the portfolio move with the overall market. It does not capture differences associated with the evolution of individual companies, except in the assignment of an initial dividend payout.

Table 1. Parameters for a model based on the Dividend Aristocrats

To account somehow for the fact that the investor might lose capital when a stock drops out of the portfolio, I use a parameter I label the "fraction recovered". Stock prices may drop sharply around that time, and an investor can easily lose capital as a result. The parameter "fraction recovered" accounts for whatever losses (or gains) an investor experiences, relative to the previous annual value of the index, when the stock is sold upon being removed from the index.

One of the things I learned since writing the first article is that the fraction recovered can be quite close to 1 in practice. One investor reported that, in a DGI portfolio begun in 1983, he had experienced zero dividend cuts and only one dividend freeze. Another investor reported that he uses a model to identify changes in cash flow that may foreshadow a dividend cut and has even managed to increase his dividend income across the event by changes of investments.

More Detail About the Dividend Aristocrats Index

Skip this section if you are not interested in mind-straining complexities.

The intent of "fraction recovered" in the model is to account for the fact that different investors have different outcomes relative to dividend cuts, and to do so in a way that does not introduce any double counting or any missing losses. The details are messy, but the fact that there are differences in investor outcomes is clear.

Understanding how one might evaluate this quantity takes one into the Standard & Poor's documentation. The index actually captures facts that are different from what investors experience. Quoting the "methodology-index-math" document:

An index is not exactly the same as a portfolio. For instance, when a stock is added to or deleted from an index, the index level should not jump up or drop down; while a portfolio's value would usually change as stocks are swapped in and out. To assure that the index's value, or level, does not change when stocks are added or deleted, the divisor is adjusted to offset the change in market value of the index. Thus, the divisor plays a critical role in the index's ability to provide a continuous measure of market valuation when faced with changes to the stocks included in the index. In a similar manner, some corporate actions that cause changes in the market value of the stocks in an index should not be reflected in the index level. Adjustments are made to the divisor to eliminate the impact of these corporate actions.

I believe that this means that S&P tries to avoid including in the index any rapid change in stock price associated with a dividend cut or other event that drops a stock out of the Aristocrats index. Other S&P documentation related to this index supports this interpretation. However, the writing is unclear enough that I am not 100% certain of this.

A stock that cuts its dividend is eliminated from the index that month, and the other stock weightings are (apparently) re-weighted to maintain the value of the index before any abrupt change in stock price. I checked a few cases and this seems consistent.

What this means is that the statistics of the index returns in Table 1, which are based on annual changes, do not take into account any change in stock price from the end of the previous year to the time when the stock cuts its dividend or otherwise is removed from the index.

However, the Dividend Aristocrats, as least, do not behave like the high-yield stocks whose potential dividend cuts are so vigorously debated on Seeking Alpha. I looked at a few cases and found out that the histories involving specific Dividend Aristocrat stocks often do not resemble the idealized model. In one case, the cut got priced in early, this happened near year end, and the investor who did not sell until the cut won relative to the index. In other cases, the market seemed not to care. In some cases, the investor lost. In addition, companies drop off the Aristocrats list due to mergers or due to dividend freezes as well as to dividend reductions.

My sense is that higher-yield stocks than those of the Aristocrats more reliably suffer price drops associated with dividend cuts. But I have not studied this aspect.

What we care about is the loss of capital associated with the change in price between the previous year end and whenever the investor sells the stock. The fraction of the capital that is retained by the investor is defined in the model as the "fraction recovered."

We don't know what the fraction recovered will be, and different investors will do better or worse at selling the stock without loss of capital. So, I use it as a parameter in the model and show results for a range of outcomes. It appears to me now that, with reasonable attentiveness, an investor should be able to keep this parameter well above 50% and perhaps very near 100% (for the Aristocrats).

Monte Carlo Model and Results

The main question Monte Carlo simulations can help with is to ask what spread of outcomes will be likely for some investments, if the markets behave statistically as they have in the past. This, in particular, can help one understand sequence of returns risks.

The model shown here assumes that there is a working investor, contributing $5k per year, in 2019 dollars, to a DGI portfolio based on the Dividend Aristocrats. For the modeling discussed here, the portfolio consists of 50 stocks.

New stocks are added when old ones drop off the list and are sold. The initial rate of return of these stocks is assigned according to the distribution of present yield. The dividends are all increased each year at the mean annual return for the historical Dividend Aristocrats.

The rate at which stocks are dropped from the index in a given year is drawn from a distribution based on historical statistics for such drops. The annual return for the portfolio in a given year is drawn from a distribution based on historical statistics for annual return. The previous article has more detail.

The Monte Carlo simulations produced Figure 1, above. The distribution shown by the vertical bars in that figure reflects the initial distribution of yields in the portfolio, in addition to the distribution of yields of the stocks that replace those which drop off the index.

Note, though, that effects of compounding shown in Figure 1 only become powerful in the final few years out of 30. At 20 years, the yield on cost is only 6% vs >12% at 30 years. One can see that DGI based on low-yielding stocks looks like a great approach if one starts 30 years or more from when one needs to spend the income. However, it appears to be far less spectacular if one only is able to pursue it for 15 or 20 years.

Total Return Does Have a Place

Total return can also matter. If one takes a safe approach to DGI, such as investing in the Dividend Aristocrats, then the dividend income will always represent about 2.5% of the mean portfolio value. Because of sequence of returns risk, this may be a smaller or larger fraction of the actual portfolio value at any given moment.

Figure 2 shows the total portfolio value for the cases shown in Figure 1, and also for a fraction recovered of 75% and for a portfolio whose returns match the historical performance of the S&P 500. The points show the mean and the vertical bars show the 20th to 80th percentile range of results.

For the model whose results are shown in Figure 2, the dividend income varies from 3% to 1.4% of the portfolio value, at the 20th to 80th percentile range of probability. I am unsure how sustainable either of these limits is. In response to whatever circumstances led to long-term underperformance or overperformance of stock prices, companies might adjust their rate of dividend growth to pull the yield back toward the historical norm.

But consider an investor who has reached retirement and must decide what to do with the portfolio illustrated by the figures. One might leave it alone for another 20 years and then use it to fund the later phases of retirement. Nothing wrong with that. But leaving such a portfolio as is and just spending the dividends would represent an extremely conservative approach to retirement spending.

If one spends the dividend from a portfolio whose value is near the mean shown in Figure 2, one would, in effect, be living by a "2.5% rule," and spending only 63% as much as one would spend on a "4% rule." I have argued elsewhere that it makes a lot of sense to spend more than even the 4% rule would allow early in retirement.

Figure 2. Portfolio Value vs Fraction recovered. The results for an S&P 500 index fund are shown in red, at an arbitrary location. Each distribution is based on 1,000 simulations. Calculations by author.

Living on an income of 2.5% of a portfolio practically guarantees that one will leave a legacy larger than whatever one has when one retires. If this is your goal, more power to you. But if you are skimping to meet this spending goal, you might consider thinking again.

At normal retirement age, you could purchase lifetime, inflation-adjusted, single premium annuities and make more income than you would get from the dividend income shown in Figure 1. Or you could generate even more income than that from the portfolio in many other ways.

As for all of us, much of the time, the most important question is "What do you want from your funds and your life?" For some of us, accumulating funds forever like Scrooge McDuck will be the answer. For many of us, there will be other answers.

Portfolio Implications; Beware Reversion to the Mean

DGI investors are feeling their oats at the moment. Many of them, and I suspect nearly all, have had outstanding results over the past decade.

I've been paying attention for nearly 50 years. This past decade has been a uniquely great time to invest. From my reading, this has been not just compared to the other four decades in my own experience but going back a lot further than that.

It has been far more common historically that some investment approach does well while others do poorly, and that few anticipate the ebbs and flows effectively. Stocks have dropped off the Aristocrats list at historically low levels in recent years. At some point, there will be turmoil. There will be a period of time when many Aristocrats increase their dividends more slowly, and many even freeze or cut them.

Beyond that, the figures above show that it matters quite a bit to minimize the loss of capital when a stock does cut its dividend. This re-emphasizes my prior conclusion that avoiding such losses must be a major emphasis if one pursues DGI.

It may be that a DGI portfolio will prove to have superior performance, but it might not. Diversification will reduce risk, and I urge all DGI investors to consider it. I personally am in a value stocks fund FLPSX and some international funds, TEMLX and TCIEX, for diversification. I am also diversified into other classes of investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLPSX, TEMLX, TCIEX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.