Tilray: 'Wish I Had Invested More In Canada'

Introduction

Tilray (TLRY) reported 2019 Q1 results that showed its strategic mistake by not investing in Canadian cultivation early-on. The stock has been in freefall mode since it briefly reached $300 in intra-day trading in late 2018. At this point, we prefer Aurora and Canopy as large-cap Canadian investments and would remain on the sidelines on Tilray for now.

(All amounts in US$)

2019 Q1 Review

Tilray announced 2019 Q1 results and the numbers looked very weak overall. The company reported total sales of $23 million, of which $5.5 million came from the newly acquired Manitoba Harvest which closed on February 28, 2019. Medical sales stayed stagnant from one year ago at $7.7 million while adult sales grew slightly to $7.8 million. International sales accounted for the remaining $1.8 million. Stripping out the contribution of Manitoba Harvest, Tilray's revenue would have been $17.5 million which implies an organic growth of only 13%. More importantly, Tilray as one of the largest cannabis companies only managed to generate a few million dollars of sales from recreational legalization in Canada which is a huge disappointment. We think the continued weakness in Tilray's fundamental business is the direct result of poor planning by its management. The company was clearly not well-positioned for the legalization in Canada, especially when you compare them to Aurora (ACB) and Canopy (CGC).

(Author based on 10-K)

Assuming Manitoba Harvest was acquired on January 1, revenue would have been $33 million this past quarter. This implies that the newly acquired business generated $10 million in sales during the first two months of this year. Tilray paid $310 million for Manitoba Harvest which is generating a run-rate annual sales of around $60 million, which will be an accretive deal for a company that trades at 57x EV / Sales at the moment.

(Author based on 10-K)

Margin Compression

A big issue that Tilray is facing now is that its margins are not strong compared to the leading Canadian LPs. The company reported Q1 gross margin of 23% which is well below industry leader Aurora which reported a margin of 56% last quarter. Although other LPs have also reported weaker margins due to logistical issues and temporary investments, Tilray is being squeezed by its strategic decision to rely on third-party suppliers for its Canadian sales. The company has recognized its mistake and is now trying to expand its Canadian production.

We think Tilray's struggle is a direct result of management's decisions to not invest in its Canadian cultivation assets a couple of years ago. The CEO confessed on the 2019 Q1 earnings call that he should have invested a lot more in its cultivation assets in Canada.

If I can go back 18 months, 12 months ago, I would have invested another $100 million to $200 million in terms of Canadian cultivation that was a mistake. But we believed all the hype 18 months ago.

In order to make up for its miscalculation, Tilray also recently announced that it will invest an additional $33 million to expand its Canadian cultivation assets. Tilray also closed its acquisition of Natura which will significantly boost its near-term capacity at a very reasonable price (C$35 million + C$35 in earnouts). The company will have the following production assets in Canada post the expansions mentioned above:

80,000 square feet at Nanaimo, British Columbia

282,000 square feet production capacity in Leamington, Ontario

112,000 square feet of processing space in London, Ontario

Bubble Bursting

The share price of Tilray has been drifting lower ever since it experienced perhaps the most spectacular rise and fall of any major cannabis stocks. The stock is now trading at 42x EV / Revenue which is in-line with Canopy and Aurora. However, Cronos (CRON) remains the most expensive large-cap cannabis stock in Canada trading at 200x annualized revenue. We think Tilray's return to a more reasonable valuation range is good for the sector and totally predictable. The stock was pushed to over $300 in late 2018 due to a combination of limited float and rampant speculation in the sector.

(Source: TSX)

Looking Ahead

Going forward, we will be looking for progress within its Canadian operations as it promised to complete all expansions by the end of 2019. We think the additional $33 million in investments will help boost Tilray's gross margin while expanding its market access and brand recognition. Another area to watch its progress in Portugal which will serve as Tilray's regional hub for serving its international markets including the EU. Overall, we think Tilray remains an inferior investment compared to Aurora and Canopy, both of which are trading at similar valuation levels but have much better growth profiles. For example, both Canopy and Aurora have established significant international operations which dwarf Tilray's emerging presence in Portugal. Tilray's strategic mishap in Canada also limited its ability to penetrate the recreational market since legalization and we think progress might not be seen until 2020 given its construction timeline.

