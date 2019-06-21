Metals Update: Rebound Likely To Continue

Our end-month price target of $16.8/share for DBB could prove a touch optimistic; but we think it will materialize in Q3.

As far as DBB is concerned, copper benefits from supply tightness caused by mining strike at Chuquicamata and zinc enjoys an extreme backwardation.

Fundamental indicators continue to move in the right direction in June despite ongoing macro uncertainty.

Base metals have rebounded slightly since the start of June, although the rebound has fallen short of our expectations (so far).

Introduction

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on the degree of fundamental tightness/looseness across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminium, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB).

DDB has rebounded somewhat since the start of June, although the rebound has proven to be slightly weaker than we had expected.

Nevertheless, our thesis has remained intact: fundamental indicators continue to move in the right direction whereas positioning is too negative due to macro uncertainty.

We believe that the resilience of the fundamentals of the base metals (including the constituents of DBB) should prompt the market to revise its excessively negative positioning.

Although we are aware that our end-month target of $16.8/share for DBB could be a touch optimistic, we think it will materialize at some point in Q3.

Market price

The LMEX is about flat (-0.7%) in the year to date.

As far as DDB is concerned, zinc performs the best (+0.5% YTD) while copper (about flat) and aluminium (-4% YTD) have struggled relatively more.

Nickel (+14% YTD) is the star-performer on the year, but it is not included in DBB. This explains the underperformance of DBB relative to the LMEX, which includes nickel although its weight is low (2%).

On average, LME base metals have rebounded since the start of June, especially copper (+1.5%) and lead (+5%), which seems to be driven by supply concerns. For copper, the trigger has been the strike announced at Chuquicamata mine (the 13th world largest copper mine) in Chile. For lead, the catalyst has been the unexpected outage at Nyrstar’s Port Pirie smelting complex in Australia and its resulting declaration of force majeure.

As copper represents a large weight in DBB’s Fund, ongoing supply tightness in the copper market could bode well for DBB.

Open interest

Open interest in LME copper has dropped since the start of June, which suggests that the recovery in prices (+1.5%) has been primarily driven by short-covering. This is, in our view, the result of an excessively negative positioning, which was vulnerable to reverse.

Open interest in LME aluminium has increased, which suggests that the depreciation in prices (-1%) has been caused by fresh shorting. This is a bearish signal.

Open interest in LME zinc has surged, which suggests that the sell-off in prices (-2.5%) has been the result of fresh shorting. This is indicative of an increased bearish sentiment.

Although sentiment toward the two constituents of DBB (aluminium and zinc) have become more bearish so far this month, sentiment toward copper has improved due to supply concerns, which is positive for DBB.

Exchange inventories

Exchange inventories in copper, aluminium, and zinc have declined since the start of June, which could point to tighter refined market conditions.

Apart from aluminium, exchange inventories in copper and zinc are still up in the year to date, by 48% and 21%, respectively.

Nevertheless, the decline in exchange inventories since the start of the second quarter suggests that either demand conditions have improved (in part due to a favorable seasonality) or refined supply availability has tightened.

From an exchange inventory flow viewpoint, we argue that the fundamentals for copper, aluminium, and zinc have improved in June, which should therefore warrant a firmer price. This bodes well for DBB’s performance.

Nearby spreads

LME zinc prices remain extremely backwardated at the front end of the curve. The c/3s spread is in a backwardation of roughly 30% (in annualized term).

But LME copper prices are LME aluminum prices have flipped back to a contango in recent days after being backwardated in the first half of June.

The backwardated structure of the LME zinc market means that DBB’s investors get a positive rolling yield by being indirectly long zinc.

Physical premiums

Physical premiums have improved slightly in the second half of the second quarter, which could reflect a pick-up in seasonal demand.

However, physical buying sentiment remains undermined by ongoing US-China trade tensions, prompting downstream users to remain cautious regarding their restocking activity.

There is therefore no visible tightness in the physical market at the moment, which in part explains the sluggish performance of LME base metals and therefore DBB.

Conclusion

We continue to believe that DBB is likely to perform well in the next one to three months after a negative performance in May.

Fundamental indicators continue to move in the right direction despite macro uncertainty stemming from trade tensions.

We expect positioning across copper, aluminium, and zinc to improve in the coming months after being too stretched on the short side.

While we acknowledge that our price target for DBB of $16.89/share by Q2-end could be too optimistic, we think it will materialize in Q3.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

DBB's assets under management total $150 million, with an average daily volume of $1.18 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.10%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.