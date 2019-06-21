Taro Pharmaceutical Is Thriving Against The Generic Drug Apocalypse - Shares Are Undervalued

Currently, the company has zero debt obligations and its huge cash balance allows it to thrive against any price fixing legal liabilities.

Introduction

Taro Pharmaceuticals (TARO) is an generic pharmaceutical company achieving over $600+ million in sales in FY2018 stemming from organic volume growth. The company has an unique structure, being located in Israel but is 85% owned by Indian generic company Sun Pharmaceuticals and mostly does business in the United States with over 90%+ of its revenue stream coming from this geographical segment.

TARO arguably has the best financial status amongst comparable peers in the sector due to it having zero debt; impressive prescription volume growth; minor litigation risks; much improved management since 2017; and the potential to thrive against even a worse case scenario in the "generic sector apocalypse". All of these factors combined make TARO an actionable, asymmetrical long idea for investors with the stomach to endure political controversies in the generic drug sector.

Let's take a look as to why:

Generic Prescription Volume

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

A first look at the sector seems rather grim, with prescription volumes down more than -2 to -40% in Q22018 for select companies, and with no end in sight from a trend beginning in Q12017.

As for TARO, however, their prescription volume are actually up in the given time period, with +4.1% increase in FY2019 and +13% increase in Q32018. These are extraordinary results in a sector plagued by turmoils of drug price erosion due to potential Medicare reform. Moreover, in a field where the average free cash flow margin ranges 10-20%, TARO has managed to deliver FCF margins in the 30-45% range in the past 2 years. This is largely due management side stepping acquisitions during the LBO bubble surrounding drug companies in 2014-2015, and has seen little to no interest expenses (which, for example, halved TEVA's adj. net income margin in FY2018); goodwill write-offs; intangible impairments; and restructuring/legal expenses impacting free cash flow during the past 5 years.

Let's see how TARO's portfolio composition can further enhance its ability to further endure turmoil surrounding drug pricing.

Portfolio Diversity

Source: Company 10-K Filings

With over 200 pharmaceutical products marketed covering a range of therapeutic categories such as analgesics; dermatology; cosmetics; and cardiovascular; TARO remains very diversified in its generic exposure. This is further enhanced by no single product accounting for more than 10% of the company's revenues since 2016. With over 26 ANDAs approved and 8 tentative approvals as of Q12019, and more than 10% spending on R&D every year, it's obvious to see where the organic volume growth is coming from. Next, let's take a look at Taro's financial health.

Leverage Ratio + Balance Sheet

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

As we can see above, the net leverage (Net Debt/EBITDA) for TARO's comparable peers range from 3.1x to 7.5x. In addition, these estimates are only pro forma as they fail to account for potential legal settlements which are embroiling nearly all participants in the generic sector.

For TARO, however, this is a company with zero debt, and a huge lump sum of cash on its balance sheets. This arguably places the company as the #1 in the industry in terms of financial health, which is certainly a huge competitive edge in terms of dealing with ongoing litigation, which we will analyze below.

Generic Price Fixing Risk

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

Source: Taro Earnings Call Transcript via Seeking Alpha

It should be no surprise U.S. generic manufacturers are trading at single digit forward P/Es, as a collection of 44 states have accused Teva (TEVA), Sandoz, and 18 other manufacturers of a conspiracy to fix the price of generic drugs, after raising them together by over 400% between July 2013 and July 2014.

While no legal claims have been proved as to date, a master settlement involving all of the companies named (including TARO) and the attorney general acting on behalf of all states is definitely possible. Keep in mind Taro is only a minority player in this sector, generating only 3.5% of revenues of the #1 manufacturer in the sector, TEVA.

The author has performed an in depth analysis of the potential settlement sum with the governing legislation as the Sherman Anti-Trust Act in his TEVA article, multiplying this amount by 3.5% yields potentially $168 million in legal liabilities for TARO. For a company with more than $1.4 billion in net cash and securities, this risk is extremely manageable. Moving on to Medicare risk analysis:

Medicare Reform Risk

Source: HHS Secretary Azar

Late last year, HHS Secretary Azar proposed legislation to reform Medicare to give the plan negotiating power over part B and part D drug reimbursements, as well as pegging the pricing of drugs to an international index in which sees U.S. drugs inflated by 80% of its developed peers. This is not good news for TARO, as 90% of its FY2018 revenues came from the U.S. generics market.

There is relief, however, as double digit pricing declines are only likely to last post 2020 U.S. Presidential Elections, after the reforms come into force (and that is a big IF). A discount of 15-20% to drug pricing guided by the secretary is not good, but certainly not catastrophic either, especially for a company such as TARO with zero credit obligations.

Hence, the author expects price erosion to offset organic volume increase for at least 2 more years, and then return to growth thereafter. In terms of management generating returns for shareholders however, there seems to be concerns within the Seeking Alpha community regarding this matter, which the author will address below:

Fiduciary Duty Concerns

Taro CEO Uday Balota (Note: Previously CFO of Sun Pharmaceuticals)

The most recent article written on TARO on Seeking Alpha stems from 2017 ,where readers expressed concerns over lack of management communication with regards to the company's branded drug development, and continued "hoarding" of its cash balance without flexing its muscles on M&A.

Since then, new developments have illustrated substantial amelioration to these concerns. First, their branded drug in development, Novexatin, has not demonstrated efficacy nor statistical significance in its recent 2b clinical trials and TARO has decided to discontinue its licensing agreement. No matter how bad this news is, this investment risk has been realized in late of 2018 and can no longer be included in TARO's share price going forward. Secondly, management has given back over $500 million in its cash balance back to investors in a one time special dividend of $12.81 per share in FY2018, and an additional $250 million in share buybacks as an icing on the cake.

Thirdly and most importantly, the author finds an extremely disciplined approach by the company's management to engage in M&A to be in line with their fiduciary duty:

Source: Taro Q32018 Earnings Call

As explained throughout the article, generic drug manufacturers are continually experiencing price erosion and continued organic volume decline, while TARO is experiencing surprising resilience in the latter. Moreover, the implied cost of litigation with generic price fixing lawsuits and questionable opioid marketing practices have not been included in the financial of multiples of these companies. While companies in the sector are definitely very cheap trading at 9.0x FY2019 P/E, the author believes TARO's management has done well not to engage in acquisitions in a time the sector is enduring an apocalypse with regards to price erosion and lawsuits.

Finally, let's take a look at how the analysis be applied to the company's valuation:

Valuation

Using a combination of recent company financials and Medicare guidance from HHS Secretary Azar, the author is expecting a worse case scenario of double digit declines in drug pricing until 2 years post implementation of reforms (in 2022), and the settlement of $168 million in price fixing litigation in 2024-2025 (as applicable precedents under the Sherman Anti-Trust Act took decades to implement). Here are the results:

Source: Author's Curation

The author has found the results to be rather surprising: Even with double digit generic price erosion until 2022; implied price fixing lawsuits; and punitive discount rate of 10% with respect to cash flows; Taro shares should be able to thrive against these investment risks and remain 60% undervalued with a price target of $143.

The author sees less upside potential to TARO's peers, companies such as Mallinckrodt (MNK), Bausch Health (BHC), Mylan (MYL) and TEVA. All of these companies had management teams engage in LBOs during the drug hike mania of 2014-2015, inheriting over 3x-8x in Net Debt/EBITDA in the process while the companies they acquired saw double digit decline in revenues. TARO, on the other hand, avoided acquiring other drugs at an inflated premium during the industry bubble ,and remains today with over 10 figures in net cash plus continued organic volume growth Y/Y.

With all of the key dimensions of the company performance and valuation combined, the author forthwith finds shares of TARO to be significantly undervalued. Due to lack of meaningful legal liabilities and credit default, shares offer an asymmetrically skewed upside and the company offers a lucrative gem to investors with a stomach to withstand the ongoing political controversies in the generic drug sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TARO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.