Linx: Fantastic Business Model, The Only Problem Is The Share Price

Other competitors are trading at a lower EV/forward sales with more revenue growth than Linx. Savvy individuals will expect the company to sell at 3.5x-4x sales to acquire shares.

Goodwill represents 34% of the total amount of assets. Notice that the company may impair the goodwill in the future if post-merger integration is not properly done.

Linx has been around for a long time and has created a well-known brand. Additionally, it should have accumulated and acquired a good amount of know-how.

Operating in a growing market and with a customer retention rate of 99%, Linx S.A. (LINX) will interest institutional investors. Bear in mind that the company had a market share of 41.3% in 2017 in terms of revenue. With that, the stock is not cheap at 7.7x forward sales. Other competitors with more revenue growth are trading with a lower capitalization. Investors should wait for a decline and acquire shares at 3.5x-4x sales.

Business

Since 1985, Linx S.A. has been offering integrated software solutions to retailers in Latin America through a software-as-a-service model.

The company offers business management tools, e-commerce solutions, ERP solutions, and payment solutions among many other services.

The company's solutions are divided into three product lines called Linx Core, Linx Digital, and Linx Pay Hub. See below more on different brands owned by Linx:

Linx Core provides business management systems to more than 45,000 retailers. The solutions include ERP applications and CRM tools as well as tax management and supply management software.

Linx Digital offers machine-learning technology and data analytics for e-commerce operations. According to ABCOMM, in Brazil, the e-commerce conversion rate was close to 1.4% in 2017. It represents a great opportunity for Linx S.A. Notice that the average conversion rate in the world in Q2 2018 was equal to 2.86%. If the figures in Brazil improve, Linx S.A. will benefit from the upward trend.

US investors may not be aware of the company. However, they know some of the Linx's clients. Check the list shown below. Notice that the company worked for Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Nike (NKE), Asics (OTCPK:ASCCF), Bulgary, Ford (FORD), and Toyota (NYSE:TM) among other large conglomerates.

The company's key management indicators are quite favorable. With 89% of the revenue being subscription revenue, the company's customer retention rate was 99% in 2018. Besides, the number of clients increased from 43,966 in 2016 to 45,344 in 2018. The table below offers further details on the matter:

The Market Is Growing At A Decent Rate

The 2018 IDC Survey notes that retail management software investments will most likely reach BRL1.6 billion by 2021.

Besides, the e-commerce market is growing at a decent rate. According to Pagbrasil, in 2017, the total market grew by 8% amounting to $14.5 billion. Additionally, experts expected growth of 12% in 2018 and total sales of BRL 60 billion. See the chart below for further details on the matter:

Revenue Growth And Positive FCF

Linx S.A. reports impressive revenue growth. Net revenues increased by 19% and by 15% in 2018 and 2017 respectively. With that, the most beneficial on this name is being profitable at the operating income level. Besides, it reported positive EBITDA margin of 24.6% and 25.2% in 2018 and 2017 respectively.

In 2018, 41% of the total operating expenses were the costs of services rendered, and selling costs accounted for only 18%. It means that Linx does not need a lot of marketing to sell software, which most investors will appreciate. The company has been around for a long time and has created a well-known brand. Additionally, it should have accumulated and acquired a good amount of know-how. The top of the P&L is shown below:

Value investors will most likely become very interested in Linx S.A. The company reported positive and stable FCF and CFO in 2016, 2017, and 2018. Besides, FCF growth in the last two years accounted for 4.2%. Financial analysts on private equity firms should take a look at the cash flow statement shown in the image below:

30% Of The Total Amount Of Assets Is Cash And Fixed Income Investments

As of March 31, 2019, with an asset/liability ratio of 2.6x and cash of $12.92 million, Linx S.A. has a favorable financial situation. With that, there are items in the balance sheet that should be noticed. Before we continue, see below the total amount of assets:

Firstly, financial assets comprise of 23% of the total amount of assets. It is not a small amount, so let's understand what these assets are. As shown in the image below, the company decided to invest a considerable amount of money in fixed income funds:

Money managers will appreciate that the company is investing in low credit risk securities, including government securities and private securities issued by companies rated by reputable rating agencies. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

Taking into account the total amount of financial assets, liquid investments and cash represent 30% of the total amount of assets. It is very positive.

With that, intangible assets comprise of 54% of the total amount of assets, which appears to be a worrying factor. Keep in mind that accountants have many times issues while assessing intangible assets. They may get impaired in the future, which could lead to share price depreciation.

Besides, goodwill represents 34% of the total amount of assets. Notice that the company may impair the goodwill in the future if post-merger integration is not properly done. The image below offers a list of intangible assets:

Let's assess some of the acquisitions executed by Linx. It will help evaluate the valuation of the company. Besides, it will help us understand the amount of goodwill registered. As shown in the table below, the company acquired Itce, Ùnico, and DCG. Linx registered goodwill that comprised of 73% of the total amount paid. It appears a large amount of goodwill.

Linx S.A. provided some information about the acquisition of Itec, which designed software for drugstores. For Itec, the company paid 2.3x its gross sales. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

The activities of the acquired company include the development and commercialization of management software for drugstores, with focus on medium and large sized chains. Itec gross sales in the last 12 months was BRL 10.5 million. Source: Itec's Acquisition

For Ùnico, Linx S.A. paid 3.2x its 2018 gross sales. The lines below offer further information on the acquired company, which produced loyalty management solutions among other software:

The activities of the acquired company include multi-channel promotions and loyalty management solutions which are fully-based on the cloud and reinforce the Company's engagement and CRM offerings. Único estimated gross sales for 2018 are BRL7.0 million. Source: Único's acquisition

DCG, which produced e-commerce software, was acquired for 3.7x its 2018 gross sales. Notice that in the acquisition of DCG, Linx registered goodwill that represented more than 76% of the total amount paid. Note that the larger the goodwill, the more significant the risk of impairment.

Total Liabilities

The total amount of liabilities reported by Linx S.A. is not worrying. The total amount of cash and financial assets is above the total amount of current liabilities. Besides, the total non-current liabilities are also below the total amount of money and financial assets.

Additionally, it is very beneficial that the total amount of debt is not that high. As of March 31, 2019, long-term loans and financing are equal to only BRL 330.86 million or approximately $85.69 million. The amount of cash and financial assets are above the total amount of debt.

See below the list of liabilities reported by Linx:

As shown in the table below, the company's contractual obligations are not worrying either. In one to three years, the company should pay a total of BRL 124 million. Using the company's total amount of cash and financial assets, Linx can pay its obligations. The table below offers further information on the matter:

Use Of Proceeds

The company expects to obtain a total of $159.9 million, which will be used for acquiring new business among other purposes. The table below offers further information on the matter:

Competitors And Valuation

According to Owler, Linx competes with EPICO, Infor, Salesforce (CRM), SAP (SAP), Workday (WDAY), and Oracle (ORCL) among other software vendors. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Source: Owler

Linx S.A. reports less revenue growth than its competitors. As shown in the charts below, Oracle, SAP, Salesfore and Workday grow at between 5% to 31%. Additionally, their gross profit margin is somewhat similar. They all report a gross profit margin of between 62% to 79%.

As shown in the chart below, competitors trade at 4x to 14x revenue with more revenue growth than Linx and approximate the same gross profit margin. Thus, Linx should sell close to 3x-4x. The ratio will most likely not be higher than 8x as Linx S.A. is not growing at a more significant pace than SAP (SAP), Workday (WDAY), and Oracle (ORCL).

Besides, in 2018, the Linx S.A. controlled 41.3% of the market in Brazil. As a result, investors will not be expecting the company's revenue growth to increase a lot in the future. Bear in mind that Linx may not be able to acquire many more competitors in Brazil. Governments usually stop transactions when the buyer already owns a large size of the market. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

The market for management software in Brazil is highly fragmented. According to the 2018 IDC Survey, we lead the market with a market share of 41.3% in 2017 in terms of revenue. Source: Prospectus

After the sale of ADSs, Linx S.A. will have 185.908 million common shares outstanding. The shares are offered directly or in the form of ADSs, each of which represents one common share. As of June 19, 2019, the company's share price trades at RBL 37.45 or $9.7. It means that the total market capitalization equals $1.8 billion. With the debt of $85.69 million and cash and financial assets of $119.55 million and $159.9 million respectively, the enterprise value approximates to $1.6 billion.

With 2018 revenue of $175 million and revenue growth of 19%, forward revenue of $208 million is reasonable. Hence, the company trades at 7.7x forward sales. It is not expensive, but it is not cheap enough to be considered a clear buying opportunity. Investors will most likely accept paying 3.5x-4x sales for Linx S.A.

Conclusion

Linx S.A. operates in a growing market and has a large amount of cash, financial assets, and almost no debt. The company's financial situation is excellent. With that, the shares are not cheap at 7.7x forward sales. Other competitors are trading at a lower E.V./Forward Sales with more revenue growth than Linx S.A. Savvy individuals will expect the company to sell at 3.5x-4x sales to acquire shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.