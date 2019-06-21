Go To Jail, Go Directly To Jail, Do Not Pass Go

You decide and I look forward seeing the opinions.

In case you never played it, there’s a card in the board game Monopoly that says: Photo Source

When I was growing up, I loved playing Monopoly, which makes sense. After all, the key to winning is to buy real estate, utilities, and trains… owning as many properties as possible without going bankrupt.

It also was important to avoid getting the “go directly to jail” card. That thing was a money trap. And unless I rolled doubles or had a Get Out of Jail pass, I was stuck.

However, in the REIT sector, it’s entirely different. Jail isn’t necessarily a bad thing anymore – depending on your perspective, that is…

Can You Profit From Prisons?

Can you profit from prisons?

Should you profit from prisons?

Considering the dreary and depressing topic we’re about to discuss – i.e., prison REITs, or real estate investment trusts that rent out incarceration-related facilities – let’s start out with some good news first.

The latest data reported by the Bureau of Justice Programs on April 25 at www.bjs.gov shows that:

“From 2007 to 2017, incarceration rates in both prisons and jails decreased by more than 10%... Over a decade, the incarceration rate among state and federal prisoners sentenced to more than a year dropped by 13%, from 506 prisoners per 100,000 U.S. residents in 2007 to 440 prisoners per 100,000 in 2017. The prison incarceration rate also dropped 2.1% from 2016 to 2017, bringing it to the lowest level since 1997.”

In addition, “The jail incarceration rate decreased by 12% from 2007 to 2017, from 259 to 229 jail inmates per 100,000 U.S. residents, but did not decline from 2016 to 2017.”

So what can we make from that? Well, barring that last little hiccup, it looks like we’re not quite the nation of delinquents we used to be. Which is very good news indeed.

I’d say a round of congratulations is in order!

Though only one. Hold any further toasts for now, since we do still have a prison problem on our hands.

Photo Source

The Ethics Involved in Prison REITs

If you do a search for “overcrowded prisons” online, you'll find quite a few articles describing that very topic. It's actually quite embarrassing when you stop to think about it, even for just a second.

This brings us to the topic at hand: The private companies that have stepped up to provide their own prison facilities – for a profit. This includes the two prison REITs we’ll discuss below.

And yes. I know. Their very existence opens up intense controversy right off the bat.

For one thing, there’s the immediate question of whether anyone should make money off of other people’s poor life choices. Is that even ethical?

Then again, overcrowded prisons are a real issue. So could it be an actual blessing for inmates if private companies came in to add room (and rooms) to the system?

Truly, we could debate this topic up and down, back and forth, and six ways from Sunday. All without ever reaching a consensus on what to collectively think about prison REITs.

There are two sides to every story, and this particular story certainly proves that true.

But that debate aside, there's no arguing this point... That unless things change drastically going forward, prison REITs aren't going away anytime soon.

The Prison Players

There are two prison REITs in our coverage spectrum – The Geo Group (GEO) and CoreCivic (CXW). And as you can see below, shares began to lift off as soon as Donald Trump became president-elect.

Source: Yahoo Finance and The Trump Factor

For its part, the GEO Group was established in 1984. Twelve years later, in 1996, it was listed on the NYSE, and it converted to a REIT in 2013. The company’s U.S. Corrections & Detention division oversees the operation and management of approximately 75,000 beds in 64 correctional and detention facilities, providing services on behalf of:

The Federal Bureau of Prisons

The U.S. Marshals Service

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

10 state correctional customers and various local jurisdictions.

The REIT also has international exposure in the United Kingdom, Australia, and South Africa. There, it manages a total of seven correctional and detention facilities encompassing approximately 8,000 beds, including projects under development.

GEO also operates in-house transportation services GEO Transport, Inc. This unit provides secure transportation to federal, state, and local government customers in the U.S. and internationally. (You could say it’s rather similar to Iron Mountain’s (NYSE:IRM) transportation component).

In addition, the company operates residential facilities and 71-day reporting facilities under its GEO Care business.

Notably, as part of a broader political move to focus on prison reform… both GEO and our following focus have increased their efforts to establish rehab operations. By growing their halfway house businesses, these REITs should mitigate some of the headwinds associated with the "incarceration for profit" argument.

CoreCivic is a tad smaller than Geo Group, with around 72,000 beds located within the U.S. This core business represents around 85% of net operating income, or NOI.

It owns and operates 44 of its facilities, for a total of 64,000 beds, while its other seven – with around 8,800 beds – are managed-only properties.

In 2012, the company began to acquire other properties leased to mission-critical government tenants. Somewhat similar to Easterly Government (DEA), CoreCivic now owns 28 properties, comprising 2.3 million square feet of government-leased real estate. About 10% of its NOI comes from those fixed monthly leases.

Then, in 2013, it began to invest in residential re-entry facilities and non-residential services primarily to states and localities. With 27 such facilities holding around 5,300 beds, it’s officially the second-largest provider of community corrections solutions in the industry.

Comparing the Balance Sheets

GEO is rated BB- by S&P. Its liquidity position gives it approximately $290 million in available capacity under the revolving credit facility, with an accordion feature of $450 million.

On its Q1 2019 earnings call, the company said it expects capital expenditure spending of $65 million in 2019.

GEO Supplemental

CoreCivic, meanwhile, is rated BB by S&P – so a tad bit better than GEO – with around $580 million of liquidity as of Q1 2019. This consists of $20 million in cash and $562 million available on the revolver, with a $350 million accordion feature.

The company said it forecasts $90 million of capex in 2019.

CXW Investor Presentation

The Growth Models

In Q1 2019, GEO generated revenue of around $611 million and net income of $0.34 per share. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.67 per diluted share, ahead of the $0.59 to $0.61 guidance range.

The company increased guidance for full-year 2019, predicting AFFO to be between $2.64 and $2.70 per diluted share. Also, GEO provided Q2 2019 AFFO guidance of between $0.65 and $0.67.

As you can see below, GEO’s forecasted AFFO per share growth – as shown via F.A.S.T. Graph modeling – is 8% in 2019 and 6% in 2020. The $1.92 dividend is well covered by AFFO per share (mid-point) of $2.68, which translates to a payout ratio of 71.6%.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

In Q1 2019, CoreCivic’s earnings per share (or EPS) was $0.41, topping the guidance range of $0.36 to $0.38. And normalized funds from operations (FFO) were $0.64, topping the guidance range of $0.58 to $0.60.

Meanwhile, Q1 2019 AFFO was $0.63, once again over the guidance range of $0.56 to $0.58.

CoreCivic provided Q2 2019 guidance for adjusted EPS of $0.40 to $0.42… normalized FFO of $0.62 to $0.64… and AFFO of $0.60 to $0.62. Its full-year guidance is as follows:

EPS range of $1.56 to $1.62

Normalized FFO guidance of $2.47 to $2.53 (up from prior guidance of $2.36 to $2.44)

Full-year AFFO guidance of $2.42 to $2.48 (compared to the previous range of $2.31 to $2.39).

As you can see below, its forecasted 2019 AFFO is 11%, and we’re happy to see it raise guidance for the year. You might recall that, in late January, we upgraded the company to a Strong Buy.

That was because we believed it “could deliver returns of 25% over the next 12-18 months.” And guess what?

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

It turns out that, yes, you can profit from prisons after all.

CoreCivic has returned a whopping 25% since that earlier article, validating the timely recommendation. Due to its intense rise, we’ve since downgraded it to a Regular Buy and continue to see growth in its future.

Comparing Value

Here’s the deal for Geo Group:

Price/AFFO: 9.3x

Dividend Yield: 8.0%

Payout Ratio: 71.6%

Year-to-Date Total Return: 25.4%

Our Recommendation: Hold

And here’s the deal for CoreCivic:

P/AFFO: 10.4x

Dividend Yield: 7.3%

Payout Ratio: 77.2%

YTD Total Return: 35.0%

Our Recommendation: Buy

Finally, here’s some commentary from each company’s latest earnings calls to consider…

GEO CEO George Zoley said, “Our financial performance was driven by higher occupancy rates across our diversified real estate portfolio, and particularly throughout our federal facilities for ICE and U.S. Marshals Service.

“We have always enjoyed access to cost-effective capital to support accretive projects with the minimum targeted returns of 13% to 15%. “… we are very proud and grateful. But at the same time, we continue to be mindful of our responsibility to respect and protect the human rights of those in our care. In 2013, our board of directors established a human rights policy for our company, which was a first in our industry.”

Source HERE

And then there was this from CXW CEO Damon Hininger: “Much like the recent trends from the United States Marshals Service, ICE has experienced a consistent increase in their average daily detainee populations since the beginning of 2018.

“To be very clear, none of our immigration facilities under contract with ICE previously or currently house unaccompanied minors. Any statement otherwise is false. “It is unfortunate that politically motivated special interest continues to spread false information. We play a meaningful role in helping our government partners solve some of the country’s biggest challenges. The fact is, our sole job is to help government solve problems in ways they can’t do alone, helping manage unprecedented humanitarian crisis and dramatically improving the standard of care for vulnerable people.”

Source HERE

In closing, I’m sure we can debate the merits of owning prisons privately. But rest assured, as a financial analyst, it’s my job to remain objective and unbiased on the issue. So I’ll let Mr. Market decide whether or not these opportunities are worth capitalizing on.

As my disclosure states, I am long CXW. And, so far, I can indeed attest that I’ve profited from one prison REIT.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Invest with the #1 Ranked REIT, Real Estate, Finance, and Utility Analyst on Seeking Alpha We are not the largest marketplace service, that's not our goal. We are not chasing yield either, that's downright dangerous. We are simply providing high-quality institutional-quality REIT research and our #1 objective is principal preservation. Just take a look at the value (nothing to lose with our 2-week free trial) and you will soon recognize what a true margin of safety really means... And this special 2-week free trial should help you sleep well at night...



Disclosure: I am/we are long CXW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.