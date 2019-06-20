UGAZ: Expect Additional Bearishness

UGAZ bearishness is likely to persist, despite improving weather guidance and pipeline maintenance in the Permian Basin.

Investment thesis

The Velocity Shares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) continues its bearish trend, following strong inventory injections, robust net speculative positioning decline, and a tightening supply-demand balance. However, weather data and pipeline maintenance may contribute to sustaining the complex in the short term, but it will not be sufficient to developing an upward momentum.

Source: Tradingview

UGAZ - VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN

UGAZ is a tactical trading instrument providing 3x exposure to its reference index, the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Excess Return Index. This ETN is not intended like a buy and hold investment, since returns can vary greatly from its initial exposure, given compounding and excessive concentration on prompt month natural gas futures.

Source: Nasdaq

In terms of costs, UGAZ's offers an expense ratio of 1.65% and a 60-day average spread of 0.08%, which are slightly higher than its peer, ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:BOIL). Nevertheless, the ETN copes with that with a greater gearing and vast liquidity.

Natural gas stocks

According to the latest EIA report, US natural gas inventory builds slowed slimly (w/w) on the May 31 - June 7 period, up 5.14% to 2,088 Bcf. This fifth consecutive 100+ Bcf lift enabled gas seasonality to reduce the 5-year deficit to 9.6% or 221 Bcf, but the storage surplus weakens (w/w), establishing 9.1% or 175 Bcf above 2018 level. These weekly developments induce headwinds to UGAZ shares and natural gas futures, even if US gas output eased slightly in the previous two weeks.

Source: EIA

Indeed, on the supply-demand side, the equilibrium continues to tighten, and US aggregate supply is now only 12.6% above demand versus 23.1% in the end of April. During the June 6-12 period, aggregate supply decreased marginally, down 0.4% (w/w) to 93.8 Bcf/d, amid slowing marketed and dry production, down, respectively, 0.3% (w/w) to 99.4 Bcf/d and 0.2% (w/w) to 88.6 Bcf/d, while net imports from Canada, down 3.8% (w/w) to 5.1 Bcf/d sustained the movement.

Meanwhile, US demand for natural gas lifted slightly, up 1.1% (w/w) to 82 Bcf/d, thanks to sustained power needs, up 3.9% (w/) to 34.4 Bcf/d, persisting Mexican export accruals, up 2% to 5 Bcf/d and were partly offset by slight residential and industrial declines.

Given these evolutions, the gas complex and UGAZ should remain under pressure for the time being, in spite of a tightening supply-demand.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

Speculative positioning of natural gas future contracts plunged for the third consecutive week, down 21.11% (w/w) to 133,282 net short contracts on the July 4-11 period, the CFTC shows.

This continuing decline is mainly due to short accruals up 6.48% (w/w) to 371,030 contracts and is enhanced by marginal long liquidations, down 0.28 (w/w) to 237,748 contracts. That said, the sentiment on natural gas futures and UGAZ shares remains depressed, and current positioning has now reached a low not seen as of winter 2017. With hedge funds and other money managers being net sellers of the flammable commodity, the possibility for a price reversal is slim, even if the weather forecasts fairly improve.

Since the beginning of 2018, net spec bets on Nymex natural gas futures decreased 16 times or by 125,330 contracts, whilst UGAZ YTD performance plunge hastens, down 54.3% to $18.28 per share.

Backdrop developments

In my last note published on May 29, I expected a rebound on UGAZ shares given warmer-than-average temperatures. Since then, my view has not materialized, and UGAZ dipped robustly, propelling the ETF to new historic lows.

Nevertheless, weather data indicates that temperatures in the US are expected to deviate from the mean, which should somewhat sustaining the natural gas complex and UGAZ shares. Indeed, according to the National Weather Service, two opposite air masses will split the country in two for the last week of June, bringing lower-than-average temperatures in the West and hot weather in the Southeast.

Source: National Weather Service

Furthermore, pipeline maintenance restricting outflows in the Permian Basin and higher-than-normal nuclear capacity outage may contribute to sustain the natural gas complex and UGAZ shares.

Source: EIA

In this context, characterized by strong inventory injections and dipping net speculative length, natural gas futures and UGAZ shares are likely to remain oriented downward, even if weather forecasts display growing strength and the gas supply-demand balance tightens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.