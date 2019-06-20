bluebird bio: Returning To A Previous Winner

I go over my previous position in BLUE and why I am looking to reenter after a year of being on the sidelines.

Despite the delayed launch, investors should be pleased with the company's progress in discovering, developing, and now launching their own products.

bluebird bio's gene therapy, Zynteglo, gets the thumbs up on a conditional approval to treat patients with ß-thalassemia in the EU. However, it appears the company will have to wait.

bluebird bio (BLUE) was one of my best medium-term investments between February 2017 and March 2018. Since then, I have been patiently waiting to find a point to reenter the stock for a long-term investment as the company transitions into a commercial-stage company. The recent EU approval of Zynteglo, plus, recent biotech M&A has me looking for entry into one of my former winners.

I intend to review my previous experience with BLUE and why I decided to return to this cutting-edge biotech company. In addition, I take a look at the charts to identify some critical areas for investors looking to start a position. Finally, I discuss some of the potential hurdles and downside risks the company might face as they attempt to commercialize their gene therapies.

Company Overview

bluebird bio a clinical-stage biotech company that concentrates on evolving gene therapies for devastating genetic disorders and cancer. The company's flagship gene therapy product is LentiGlobin, which is in numerous clinical trials for the cure of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease. Lenti-D is in Phase II/III trials for the management of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. bluebird's oncology products are CAR-T therapies (bb2121 and bb21217) that are taking aim at multiple myeloma (Figure 1).

Figure 1: bluebird Pipeline (source: BLUE)

One of the most enticing aspects of bluebird is the quantity and quality of strategic collaborations. The company has a collaboration with Celgene (CELG) to discover, develop, and commercialize CAR-T therapies in oncology indications. The company has another promising partnership with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) for antibody and T-cell therapies in oncology indications. Another notable collaboration is with Medigene AG (OTCPK:MDGEF) for T-cell receptor ("TCR") product candidates in oncology. Other collaborations also include Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) for TCR and TC BioPharm to develop gamma delta CAR-T therapy for hematologic and solid tumor indications.

Zynteglo Receives European Approval

bluebird recently publicized Zynteglo was able to acquire a conditional European approval in ß-thalassemia. This was bluebird's first approval and is one of only a handful of gene therapies that have been given the thumbs up by the EMA or FDA. Now, with the EU conditional approval checked off, the company can focus their attention towards getting Zynteglo through the FDA for ß-thalassemia. The company expects to submit their packet by year-end, which would put a potential FDA approval in 2020.

Buyout Potential

The company has been labeled a buyout target multiple times in the past few years due to their promising CAR-T and gene therapy pipeline. In fact, that was the main reason why I bought into BLUE back in 2017 and eventually sold in 2018. At that time, leading CAR-T companies such as Kite Pharma and Juno Therapeutics were acquired by Gilead (GILD) and Celgene for premium prices. These buyouts caused a big spike in BLUE's share price, which made me believe the market cap was too big a price tag for a development stage company. In addition, the list of prospective buyers was whittling down to only a few names. Thus, I sold my position and have waited for another opportunity to join.

The recent Pfizer (PFE) acquisition of Array BioPharma (ARRY) for ~$11.4B was able to reignite the buyout buzz around BLUE. Considering the current market cap of ~$6.5B and the recent EU approval, I would say the prospects of a buyout are greater now than in early 2018. Of course, I am just speculating but this is why I have a speculative biotech portfolio… for M&A and high multiples.

Is it a Long-Term Investment?

Although my previous BLUE investment was just over a year, I am looking to invest in BLUE for the long term. Again, the company is looking to transition into a commercial-stage company and has numerous milestone events in next 4-5 years (Figure 2) including potential approvals, launches, label expansions, and INDs. As a result, the company's fundamentals will start to match its current market valuation.

Figure 2: BLUE Milestones (source: BLUE)

Indeed, this will require a large amount of cash, but bluebird had about $1.73B in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities at the end of Q1. According to the company, this should be enough to fund the operations into 2022. At that time, the company could have several approvals including LentiGlobin sickle cell disease, so I expect the current market cap and analyst target prices to be well above the current.

Charts

At first glance, the daily chart (Figure 3) looks bearish, however, this sell-off was set-up back in early 2018 with the buyout rumors/hype. However, I see the potential for the stock to break out of this downtrend if it can break above that top downtrend line around $130 and would be confirmed if it can crack $150.

Figure 3: BLUE Daily (source: Trendspider)

Looking to the downside, the share price has had some support just above and below $100 mark. Considering the stock is trading around $119 per share at the moment, I would say this is a good technical entry for me.

Potential Hurdles/Downside Risk

Besides the obvious regulatory risks, investors need to consider the risk associated with a commercial launch of a new product. bluebird is going to be one of the companies blazing a commercial path for these big price tag therapies. Company management is going to be hard at work dealing with payers and treatment centers to adopt this novel therapy.

Figure 4: BLUE Learning Process (source: BLUE)

Looking at figure 4, we can see the company has worked out some of the major concerns already. However, the patient onboarding process is quite extensive and will most likely need finetuning throughout the launch (Figure 6).

Figure 5: Patient Protocol (source: BLUE)

My biggest concern is payers and price tag… Zynteglo is expected to have a price tag of $1.77M, which would be significantly under the $3M for Zolgensma by Novartis (NVS). Despite the high-cost, the company can point to the amount of money saved compared to using contemporary treatments (Figure 6).

Figure 6: Payment Model (source: BLUE)

Let's assume Zynteglo costs $1.77M in both Europe and the US... that would be the equivalent cost of 3-5 years of the traditional treatment paradigm. However, the patient and the system could save tens of millions of dollars over the course of the patient's lifetime if the therapy is successful. So, there is a benefit for payers to support this gene therapy. In fact, the company is so confident in their product, they are willing to risk 80% of the bill if it doesn't work (Figure 7).

Figure 7: Blue Payment Model (source: BLUE)

Still, we don't know how fast this whole process will take and how it will be placed in the treatment paradigm. It is possible for the company to receive FDA approval but won't dose their first commercial patient for months due to a plethora of reasons. Actually, the European launch is expected to be delayed into 2020 due to manufacturing, so an approval doesn't always mean a timely launch.

Conclusion

bluebird bio receiving conditional European approval for Zynteglo and an expected launch in 2020 certifies the company's ability to create valuable therapies. If the company can achieve FDA approval of Zynteglo in 2020, we can expect increased attention from the market as analysts are able to forecast revenue growth and breakeven point. Looking at the big picture, the company has an impressive pipeline and partnerships that have huge clinical and market value. Every IND, study launch, submission, approval, and commercial launch will start turning another cogwheel that could move bluebird into the seat previously held by Celgene as the top buyout prospect.

What is my plan? I am going to wait and see what the share price does in the coming days or weeks. My initial plan is to grab a small number of shares under $130 and either wait for $150 or sub $100 to add to my position. I don't anticipate accumulating a large position in BLUE until the company can start recording revenues and is close to an FDA approval for Zynteglo. However, if the company reports positive updates on bb2121 and bb21217 in MM (Figure 8), I will contemplate freeing up some funds from other investments and adding it to BLUE.

Figure 8: 2019 Catalysts (source: BLUE)

On the other hand, if the company fails to receive FDA approval for Zynteglo, I will liquidate my position upon new release.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BLUE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.