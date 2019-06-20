Zuora: Care To Subscribe?

If Zuora can fix its recent sales-execution issues, they should be on the way to profitability within the next few years and could prove to be a solid long-term holding.

You might not have heard of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO), but they're probably the backbone of services you currently use. Firms like Box, the Financial Times, and Symantec rely on Zuora to power their subscription services and handle complicated billing procedures. The company has grown quickly from its founding 12 years ago, currently serving over 900 companies worldwide.

Zuora's goal is to take advantage of the megatrend known as the Subscription-Based Business Model by providing back-end billing management and other professional services to companies who are transitioning to this type of model. They seem to be on the right track: According to Zion Market Research, the Global Subscription and Billing Management Market could reach $10.5B by 2025. From its current level of $3.8B, this would represent a growth rate of 15.5% per year. We are already seeing companies like CAT, General Electric and TripAdvisor incorporating subscriptions into their business offerings. As more companies transition, firms like Zuora can ease in that transition by handling payroll and providing professional services related to taxes and revenue recognition (a common pain for subscription companies).

Zuora currently holds a 6% market share and is spending aggressively to capture a larger piece of that growing pie. The company spent about 22% of its gross revenue on R&D in FY2019. This aggressive reinvestment will enable the company to grow revenues quickly as they continue to increase sales headcount.

One point to watch about this firm is that in the most recent earnings report, the company disclosed issues related to sales execution and the lagging performance of newly-hired sales representatives. This announcement included reduced guidance for FY2020 to a range of $268M to $278M, below analyst estimates of $294.5M. I personally see their struggles as more of a short-term bump in the road than anything else. They're still a young company and this seems to be attributable to growing pains as they begin to scale the business up in their first full year as a public firm. From their 10-Q (Q1 FY2020):

As we have recently expanded our strategic sales team to target larger, more strategic accounts, during the three months ending April 30, 2019, we experienced lower productivity from our newer sales representatives than we had anticipated. As a result, we have realigned our sales force focused on strategic accounts and added personnel to improve our sales process for strategic accounts.

They also noted that integration between their Billing and RevPro products took longer than expected during the quarter, which led them to pause the implementation for existing billing customers who purchased RevPro. It seems that management overestimated how quickly they could get the new sales representatives up to speed. I don't foresee this as a continued headwind for the company.

With revenues growing at a clip of 40% and 47% the last two fiscal years, and with the top guidance figure from the company implying 18% growth vs. FY 2019, some inconsistencies this early on the runway isn't unheard of. However, waiting a quarter or two to see if the issues persist could prove to be prudent, as I don't see investment in this stock as a short-term play on inefficiency but more of a long-term bet on the trend that we continue to see changing the world around us.

Valuation

Performing a valuation on a company with no earnings, little history and few comparables is difficult. Aswath Damodaran, a professor at NYU who teaches valuation and corporate finance, is a very well-known character in the investment world. He touched on this topic in the paper "The Dark Side Of Valuation … Can Amazon Be Valued?" in March 2000. The most difficult tasks in valuing these companies are the assumptions concerning future revenue growth and future pre-tax operating margin.

I believe that, as their budding sales representative base becomes both more knowledgeable and more experienced in selling the company's offerings, they will be able to attract larger accounts and keep their clients satisfied. In the 12 months between April 30, 2018, and April 30, 2019, the company increased the number of customers with annual contract values (ACV) equal to or greater than $100,000 from 441 to 546. In sum, they were able to increase their count of the largest accounts at a rate of 24%. That's a very solid figure and that includes the challenging headwinds they faced in Q1 FY2020.

I used a 10-year horizon period for this analysis. I forecast compounded revenue growth of 19.53% over the period, with growth increasing from 20% to 25% over the next 5 years and thereafter slowing to 15% for the following 5 years. I also project a steady-state operating margin of 20%. Given their line of business and scalability, this seems to be a reasonable projection for Year 10. Here are some assumptions that I used, as well as the summary.

Cost of Capital, Years 1-5 10.91% Cost of Capital, Years 6-10 7.55% Terminal Growth Rate 3%

The Valuation (All Data are in $M except per-Share Data) Present Value of Free Cash Flow to the Firm during High Growth Phase = $ 92 Present Value of Terminal Value = $ 1,200 Value of Operating Assets of the Firm = $ 1,292 Value of Cash & Non-Operating Assets= $ 175.85 Value of Firm = $ 1,468 - Value of Outstanding Debt = $ 40 Value of Equity = $ 1,428 Value of Equity per Share = $ 15.65

I also wanted to run a sensitivity analysis of different terminal revenue and pre-tax op. margins to see how the results might change if these estimates are proven to be off-the-mark. Here is the resulting table:

Pre-Tax Operating Margin 15% 20% 25% 30% Revenues (Terminal $M) $ 1,000 $ 8.55 $ 11.93 $ 15.28 $ 18.63 $ 1,250 $ 9.92 $ 14.04 $ 18.14 $ 22.24 $ 1,500 $ 11.29 $ 16.14 $ 20.98 $ 25.81 $ 1,750 $ 12.64 $ 18.23 $ 23.81 $ 29.37 $ 2,000 $ 13.99 $ 20.31 $ 26.62 $ 32.91

When looking at the results, it becomes clear that the estimate for pre-tax op. margin is very sensitive, more-so than the revenue estimate. You could have $2B in revenue by the end of the 10-year period, but if the margins aren't there, that won't amount to much intrinsic value. Zuora's operating margins have been meaningless to a degree as they are negative, but their gross margins have been decent at 50%, 52%, and 56% the last three fiscal years.

It's possible that Zuora will be able to achieve the 20% pre-tax operating margin in the future, though we don't have much to go on in terms of competitors. The only competitor with a positive operating margin is Greensky, a fintech company which has a margin of 32%. Zuora has been spending very aggressively on sales and marketing. Those costs have grown on a YoY basis 37% and 17% from FY2018 to FY2019 and FY2017 to FY2018, respectively. Reduced expenditure needs in this area in the future should lead to margin expansion.

It's important to note that my projection of 19.53% revenue growth over 10 years with a 3% growth thereafter leads to a year 10 revenue amount of $1.4B and a terminal revenue amount of $1.435B. Terminal revenues below this estimate will need less than 19% CAGR growth; revenues above, such as $1.5B, will need higher than 20% growth.

Conclusion

The economy of yesteryear is not the same as today's, and that will most likely always be true. There's not as much a need to physically own products as there used to be, which creates the potential for a recurring revenue economy. Zuora is a fairly valued business that aims to take advantage of this theme, and if you're willing to hold the stock for at least five years, I would recommend the stock as a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ZUO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.