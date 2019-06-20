PlayAGS: I Am On The Fence

Concerns around the popularity of slot machines among the millennial and generation Z population is making me hesitant to recommend this stock to investors at this time.

Introduction

PlayAGS (AGS) is a small-cap pure play slot machine manufacturer that has 27,308 leased Electronic Gaming Machines with 70% of them in Casinos within the US and 30% at international casinos (Philippines and Canada).

Source: Company Presentation

Since 2014, the company has demonstrated rapid growth in its top line and has pursued expansion both domestically and internationally through increased sales as well as through strategic acquisitions. Comparing PlayAGS growth and fundamentals, I find that the company is undervalued in comparison with its peers. However, there is an age and trend related concern in this segment that is preventing me from recommending this to investors.

Growth

PlayAGS has been growing both organically through increased sales as well as in-organically through strategic acquisitions. Recent ones include the acquisition of Gameiom Technologies in mid-2018 and the acquisition of Integrity Gaming Corp. (OTCQX:IGAMF) in early 2019. These acquisitions are helping AGS bolster their offerings with high-performing content within in-demand segments such as Real Money Gaming (RMG), Sports betting, social gaming, etc.

Source: Company Presentation

The top-line growth has been strong since 2014 with a CAGR of 41%.

Valuation and Price Target

PlayAGS has an average price target of $34.43 indicating an 80% upside. Since 2016, the company has demonstrated a strong EBITDA growth and is expecting FY2020 to be the first year of positive earnings. PlayAGS has provided a guidance of $160-164m in adjusted EBITDA for FY2019. The company currently has a forward P/E of 17.58.

Data Source: Wall Street Journal

PlayAGS is trading at ~9.5x EBITDA and the multiple appears low when compared with larger casinos and resorts in the entertainment industry.

International Game Technology (IGT) and Scientific Games Corp. (SGMS) are two other publicly-traded companies that supply gaming equipment to casinos. They both have a low EBITDA multiple of 9x but they have a much higher debt when compared with its market cap.

Data Source: Wall Street Journal

International Gaming Corp. has been experiencing a decreasing top line over the past two years. Scientific Games Corp. is in a similar growth phase as AGS and is expected to be profitable in FY2020. However, SGMS carries a much larger debt in comparison with its market cap. Due to these reasons, in my opinion, I believe AGS deserves a higher valuation.

I list a few casinos and resorts in this comparison - Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), and Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) to understand the valuation of the entertainment industry.

Growth Opportunity

International Expansion: Currently, PlayAGS has penetrated less than 1% of the Canadian market. With approvals to operate in many provinces, PlayAGS has a huge opportunity ahead. In the Philippines, the company has recently deployed its initial units and they are operational. The company projects a demand for 3000-5000 units in the next 3-5 years.

Domestic Growth Opportunity

Source: Company Presentation

The chart above shows that the number of states where PlayAGS is established and operational represents only 8% of the projected number of units. If PlayAGS meets their projected numbers, it would enhance their top line and also improve their profitability. Also, there are several gaming jurisdictions where AGS is not yet licensed and this presents the growth opportunity for the company.

Risks

Lack of popularity among younger audience

Casino Gaming, particularly slot machines, is not popular among millennials. For Generation X and Baby Boomers, slot machines had a wow factor. However, in the internet era, due to easy access to video games and other mobile-based smartphone games, the younger generation is not getting attracted to slot machines.

A report states that millennials spend $500m annually in Las Vegas at MGM properties and less than 1% of them spend it on gaming. Virtually, every article I found online about casino research notes that millennials aren't into casino gambling.

In order to attract younger audience, some of the key focus areas for casinos have been the following:

Online poker and online/mobile gaming Daily fantasy sports (DFS) eSports wagering (wagering related to competitive video gaming) "Skill-based" gaming

PlayAGS has been making strategic acquisitions to make available strongly in-demand content. While these are steps in the right direction, there is no evidence that shows millennials getting attracted to the above-mentioned forms of entertainment. The gambling industry has not yet figured out and adapted for the millennial. The oldest of the generation Z population is just turning 21 and the industry is yet to see what their preferences are. I consider this uncertainty around demand for casino gaming equipment among younger generations as a major risk for PlayAGS.

Highly Leveraged

PlayAGS has $521m in long-term debt. With a debt/equity ratio of 3.82 and LT debt/equity ratio of 3.77, AGS is highly leveraged. However, it is only fair if we compare the company to others in the industry.

Upon comparing the debt with a market cap of AGS, IGT, and SGMS, we can see that AGS is in much better shape than its competitors. However, it is necessary to be cautious about the high leverage ratios in case of an economic downturn.

Conclusion

PlayAGS is making strategic acquisitions to increase their market share and expand their operations. Based on the fundamentals, PlayAGS appears to be a value opportunity and shows strong potential for growth. At this time, I am looking for some proof that the initiatives and investments made by the company in making the EGMs more attractive for millennials and generation Z audience are actually working. Until I see some research in those lines, I am hesitant to recommend this company to investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.