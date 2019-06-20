Colgate-Palmolive: Not A Good Time To Accumulate Stock

For the time being, I abstain from accumulating more shares, keeping the investment on hold.

Free cash flow would continue to be under pressure due to higher reinvestment needs.

The recent run in the stock price has moved it ahead of fundamentals.

Performance since my last post

Since my last update back in November, Colgate-Palmolive (CL) stock price has had a great run. Share price increased from $60.1 at the time of publication to $73.4 today, or 22% in less than 8 months.

At the same time S&P 500, increased only marginally from 2,814 to 2,887 today, or merely 2.6%.

Although CL is trading at a premium to its peers and the lofty valuation is often pointed out as a reason not to invest in the stock, the market seems to care more about quality businesses able to generate above-average returns as opposed to low valuations.

High quality businesses with high Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) also have had better performance since November 2018.

Colgate-Palmolive's current price has exceeded even my most optimistic price target of $72.8 in a very short time frame (less than 8 months).

Although I remain positive on Colgate-Palmolive's long-term potential for various reasons, in my opinion, now is not a good time to accumulate further CL stock. I refrain from increasing my position, until free cash flow risks subside or the valuation cools down.

Free cash flow generation and higher Capex

Free cash flow yield declined significantly over the course of 2019, mostly due to the run in CL's stock price.

Free cash flow noted a minor increase on a 12-month basis. The main reason being further decline in capital expenditures.

I noted the risk, the falling free cash flow on the back of higher capital expenditures, in my last article. Not only is this signalling lack of high ROIC projects, but what is worse is that capital expenditure, as a proportion of depreciation & amortization, is continuing to decrease.

In FY 2018, Capex was 85% of the D&A expense, with this proportion falling to 76% for the last twelve months since Q1 2019. What this means is that the Colgate-Palmolive's current level of capital spend is not sufficient to cover even the ongoing depreciation expense.

The reason for this lower spend might be that Colgate-Palmolive simply has excess capacity, and by underspending on property, plant & equipment, the management is trying to use company's fixed assets more efficiently.

Efficiency has also been one of the key focus areas for the management.

The ex-CEO Ian Cook noted during the Q4 2018 earnings conference call that:

On the Global Growth and Efficiency Program you will remember way extended it one year. We have a variety of new initiatives already baked in that take advantage of the steps we've been making in the three major areas which is the hubbing, the shared service centers and the rationalization continuing on facilities.

No doubt that improved efficiency is likely to have a positive effect on capital spend. However, it's unlikely that the effect on the overall Capex is that profound.

Much more likely, the main reason for the lower capital spend is excess capacity, because, since 2013, Colgate has been losing market share:

As a result, fixed assets turnover has also declined to historical lows:

The problem from the free cash flow perspective, however, is that if CL achieves higher organic growth, the capital spend would need to be dialed up again, thus offsetting the benefits associated with higher sales numbers.

Another potential problem for CL's profitability and cash flow generation is higher expected advertising expense. Advertising currently makes up around 30% of the total SG&A expenses, and any meaningful increase is likely to weigh on operating profitability.

John Faucher said the following during the Q1 2019 earnings conference call:

We expect our advertising spending to be up notably, year-over-year on both, an absolute basis and as a percent of sales. We would expect advertising as a percent of sales for the full year to be fairly consistent with the Q1 level.

Finally, Colgate-Palmolive would need to dial up investments in its Direct-to-Consumer ventures and its skin care business.

Second, we are going after adjacent categories and product segments like naturals which is doing very well for us, therapeutics by expanding Elmex and Meridol to select markets, and importantly, expanding skincare and continuing to focus our investment on opening new doors and channels with that category.

I consider these to be key for the company's future. The DTC business is important as it would allow CL to compete successfully with large e-commerce giants and leverage its business model based on recommendations from professionals. The skin care, on the other hand, is a lucrative growth opportunity and presents a perfect fit with Colgate-Palmolive corporate brand and existing personal care products.

Of course, the benefits are not likely to flow immediately, and it's highly likely that the increased spending, hence lower cash flow, would initially put pressure on the free cash flow and stock price.

Valuation Stretching

On top of the higher spending requirements, I see the company's valuation reaching its limits in spite of Colgate-Palmolive's highly profitable business model.

Trailing P/E ratio increased significantly since my last publication back in November, increasing from x24.1 back then to x27.4.

Nevertheless, back in November, CL was again trading at the second highest earnings multiple within its peer group.

Not only is P/E at new all-time high, but dividend yield is now at one of its lowest levels it has been for the past decade. As I mentioned in my previous article, the high payout ratio does not pose a risk to the dividend for the time being. However, higher reinvestment needs of the business would likely put a cap on any future dividend hikes.

On an EV/EBITDA vs. Dividend Yield % basis, 2019 is showing to be one of the worst years for the past decade. The dividend yield was that low and EV/EBITDA that high back in 2014 and 2017. The stock price increased 1.9% during 2015 (the year following the first period) and fell almost 13% during 2018.

Based on these two measures, it also seems that CL's stock price has run a bit ahead of fundamentals.

On a free cash flow yield basis, the only other two periods when CL's FCF yield was that low were 2017 and 2015. As mentioned above, in the year following 2017, the stock fell 13% while, in 2016, it fell 4.4%.

Although all these metrics do not guarantee anything, and if the risk of recession continues to increase, thus boosting consumer staples, CL stock might see new all-time highs.

Nevertheless, the probability of this happening is much lower as opposed to a healthy correction in price, if the history is to be of any guide. Whatever the next 12 months hold however, to me, this is a signal that now is not a good time to accumulate CL stock.

Conclusion

Since my last analysis on CL, the stock has had a great run returning 22% over a bit less than 8 months, compared with 2% for the S&P 500.

Even though I remain bullish on Colgate-Palmolive in the long term, I see increased risks in the short term, coupled with stretched valuation. That is why I refrain from increasing my position in the company for the time being.

In my opinion, CL is well-positioned to further strengthen its position in the Personal Care space, despite the increased competition from new entrants. This, however, would require an increased level of capital spend alongside higher and more efficient advertising spend, which would likely put some pressure on the company's free cash flow over the short term.

On the other hand, CL's stock price has increased significantly over a very short period of time, surpassing even my most optimist expectations. This, in my view, has stretched the valuation and has increased the probability of a short-term correction.

In spite of all that, I am taking a long-term approach, and I will await better a price point to increase my position in CL.

