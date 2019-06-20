We Love You, Bears!

Bears are an unloved and often unappreciated species on Wall Street. Yet despite their sour disposition and inveterate pessimism toward equities, bull markets wouldn’t be possible without those brave participants willing to take the opposite side of a bullish trade. In today’s report we’ll examine the extremely high levels of bearish sentiment among institutional and retail investors alike. According to one poll, investors are as bearish as they've been since the 2008 credit crash. But I’ll make the case here that this high level of pessimism is setting the stage for a potentially huge short-covering event in the coming weeks.

Equity investors are breathing a collective sigh of relief now that the Fed’s latest policy meeting has concluded. While the Fed’s decision to leave interest rates unchanged was expected, many were disappointed when Fed Chairman Powell indicated the central bank isn’t likely to further adjust its benchmark rate until next year. Many on Wall Street were hoping the Fed would acknowledge a rate cut was coming this summer, but the market nonetheless seems content with the Fed’s decision. At least now investors know where the Fed stands on the intermediate-term policy outlook. With this uncertainty now gone, investors should be able to devote their attention to something besides the interest rate outlook.

One thing that hasn’t escaped the attention of the bulls is the revelation that fund managers are as bearish as they’ve been since the 2008 financial crisis. This is the conclusion of a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey of 179 money managers with more than half a trillion worth of assets under management.

According to the BofAML survey, fund managers viewed the U.S.-China trade war as the biggest risk to the financial market in the coming months. A record high number of survey respondents, 87%, believe the global economy is in the late phase of the cycle and is vulnerable to a downward turn.

Perhaps the most surprising finding of the survey is that the amount of money that fund managers fled the stock market in recent weeks. Money committed to global equities fell 32 percent in June, which constitutes the second-biggest decline in the survey’s history. Equity allocations of the fund managers surveyed by Bank of America are now at a 10-year low.

Bank of America’s June survey also found that global profit expectations fell by 40 percent among fund managers. Consequently, cash balances among fund managers have soared 5.6% in the latest month, versus 4.6% in the previous three months. This was the largest increase in cash holdings since the 2011 debt ceiling crisis, according to BofAML.

Fund managers aren’t the only ones with an extremely pessimistic view of the stock market. According to various sentiment surveys, retail investors are equally skeptical of the market’s prospects in view of the trade war. Even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average is on pace for its best June performance since 1938, investors are still mostly bearish according to one widely watched indicator. The CNN Business Fear & Greed Index registered a 43% bearish reading as of June 19, the day of the Fed’s interest rate announcement. This is incredible when you consider that both the Dow and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) are within reach of new record highs.

Source: CNN Business

Meanwhile, data provided by DailyFX shows that traders are net short for the S&P 500. The latest data showed that 69% of clients were short the S&P, compared with only 31% long. From a contrarian standpoint, this suggests that there’s a sizable short interest building up in the equity market and that a short-covering rally is likely in the near future.

Source: DailyFX

One of the biggest indications that the bears could soon be sent scrambling to cover their short positions is shown below. After declining for several weeks in May, the 4-week rate of change for the NYSE 52-week highs and lows has reversed. This is an important sign that the short-term demand for equities among informed investors is increasing, which in turn is bad news for the bears. A rising 4-week rate of change indicator in the highs-lows suggests that the near-term path of least resistance for stocks prices is now up. A continued rise in this indicator will pave the way for a breakout to new highs in the major averages.

Source: BarChart

An even bigger indication that things are about to get very rough and rocky for the bears is found in the next chart exhibit. This one shows the 120-day rate of change of the NYSE new highs-lows. This indication of the stock market’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) path of least resistance has been rising in a nearly vertical fashion for the last several weeks, a testament to the tremendous sub-surface forward momentum the stock market has in its favor. As previously suggested, this powerful momentum may well trigger a huge short-covering rally at some point in the coming weeks. It’s also a reason why a bearish strategy has met with disastrous consequences so far this month. Needless to say, until this indicator reverses its present course, a bearish bias toward equities isn’t advisable.

Source: BarChart

I would also point out that while retail investors are bearish, the “smart money” crowd who regularly trade the S&P 100 (OEX) options have become increasingly bullish of late. Shown below is the put/call open interest ratio for the S&P 100 based on CBOE data. As you can see, this indicator – along with its 10-day moving average – has recently declined to one of its lowest levels of the past year. Historically, when this indicator rises to between 150 and 200 or higher it means that “smart” options traders are bearish on the stock market outlook. Conversely, a reading around 120 or lower is considered a bullish reading for stocks. It generally pays to follow the informed traders who trade the OEX options.

Source: CBOE

To summarize, the stock market is positioned to take advantage of the widespread lack of confidence and general pessimism that now exists. Investors are overrating the market’s downside potential and are too focused on what can go wrong instead of considering all that can go right with regard to stocks. Accordingly, I anticipate a new highfor all the major indices, including the Nasdaq Composite Index, in the coming weeks.

I further expect to see a solid stock price and earnings performance from the tech sector in particular. Healthy internal momentum for both the NYSE and the Nasdaq supports a positive outlook, coupled with healthy corporate fundamentals and a strong U.S. economy, will make it extremely difficult to be a successful bear this summer. In view of the weight of technical and fundamental evidence, a bullish posture is therefore justified.

Far from castigating the bears for their pessimistic outlook, I’m inclined to offer thanks to those participants who are willing to bet on a declining stock market. The bears have performed an invaluable service by keeping the bull market’s “wall of worry” firmly intact in recent years. They also provide the fuel that is needed to launch successive short-covering rallies, which in turn keep the bull market going. So to all the bears out there, I think I speak for bulls everywhere when I say that we love you. And above all else, please don’t ever change!

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductor ETF (PSI), which tracks several stocks in the broad semiconductor industry. I’m using a level slightly under the $48.00 level as my initial stop loss on this trading position. I’m also currently long the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR). AOR seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of a portfolio of underlying equity and fixed income funds intended to represent a growth allocation target risk strategy. The fund’s holdings include U.S. Treasury, agency and corporate bonds, as well as U.S. stock funds and equity funds which track emerging and developed markets outside the U.S. I’m using a level slightly under the $44.18 level (intraday basis) as the initial stop-loss for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSI, AOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.