Revisiting Pan African Resources

Pan African’s tailings retreatment operations now account for over half of its gold production and their all-in sustaining costs are below $650 per ounce.

In May 2018, Pan African closed its Evander mine, but the Elikhulu tailings retreatment project has helped the company push down costs significantly.

I first covered the company in February 2017 in one of my first SA articles.

Introduction

Pan African Resources (OTC:PAFRF) is one of the first companies I covered on SA when I started writing in 2017. While the company's shares on the LSE have shot up by over 35% over the past year, they are still much lower compared to the time when my SA article came out. So, what's happened since February 2017, and is the company undervalued?

The Troubles

The major reason for the Pan African's woes was the closure of the loss-making Evander gold mine in May 2018. The mine's annual output was around 100,000 ounces, which was more than half of Pan African's total production. The closure of the mine also meant that the company spent $12.8 million in laying off 1,700 people. However, I think this was the right decision as Evander was running deep in the red with monthly losses of around $2 million, and its shutdown has allowed Pan African to re-position itself as a low-cost gold producer after the commissioning of the 50k oz Elikhulu tailings retreatment project:

Elikhulu - The New Star In Pan African's Portfolio

Elikhulu initially included a 12 Mtpa gold tailings retreatment plant and three existing tailings storage facilities with over 1.7Moz of reserves:

The project has a mine life of 13 years, and at the beginning of 2019, Pan African expanded Elikhulu with the addition of the existing Evander tailings retreatment plant, lifting total throughput by 20% to 1.2-million tonnes a month.

The all-in costs for Elikhulu are around $650 per ounce of gold, which ranks it among the lowest-cost gold operations in the world.

Pan African's Other Operations

Pan African expects to produce around 170,000 ounces of gold in FY 2019 which ends in two weeks. Output is forecast to ramp up to 185,000 ounces in FY 2020.

Besides Elikhulu, the company has a mining operation at Barberton, which produces around 100k oz per year. There's also a low-cost retreatment plant at the mine, which accounts for around 25% of production there and boasts all-in costs of just $500 per ounce.

Costs at the underground mine at Barberton are high, and salaries account for over 50% of costs, so I wouldn't be surprised if the mine closes down if gold prices nosedive or Pan African locks horns with unions over wages:

Overall, tailings retreatment already accounts for over half of Pan African's production.

Regarding Evander, the underground assets won't be completely lost because Pan African plans to mine pillars at its 8 shaft and pick out nearby the high-grade areas. It's a small but very profitable project. It will require just $4.9 million in capital and is expected to produce an average of around 30k oz per year for three years at average all-in sustaining costs of $900 per ounce. Using a 10% discount rate, Pan African estimates that the pre-tax net present value of this project stands at $25.8 million. First gold is expected during August 2019.

There's also an orebody adjacent to Evander's No 7 shaft infrastructure, and Pan African has named the planned mining of this orebody the Egoli project. Capex for mining this orebody with a new processing plant would cost around $62 million. Using a 10% discount rate, Pan African estimates that the pre-tax net present value of Egoli is $96.7 million. However, this project would take several years to become profitable, so I doubt that Pan African wants to develop it anytime soon:

Pan African's priorities should be reducing net debt (which stood at $130 million at the end of 2018) and resuming dividend payments.

Major Risks

I think there are several major risks for Pan African investors and such as a gold price slump, electricity price hikes, and rand strength.

South Africa's electricity public utility Eskom is currently in a deep crisis and is trying to push for much higher electricity prices. Pan African is vulnerable to electricity prices and a stronger rand as more than half of its costs at Barberton are related to labor and electricity prices.

Another major issue for Pan African investors is liquidity. While the company has a market cap of over $200 million, the trading volume of its shares is very low in London and the U.S., which would make it very hard to buy and sell a significant amount.

Conclusion

Pan African has massive reserves of 11.2M oz of gold, but 7.3M oz are at Evander and 1.5M oz are at the Barberton mine. The latter has an impressive mine life of 20 years, and its operational history stretches back 130 years, but I think it's vulnerable due to its high cost profile.

Elikhulu is coming up nicely and together with the tailings retreatment operations at Barberton, Pan African is on track to produce more than half of its gold from low-risk and low-cost operations. With an enterprise value of around $300 million at the moment, I think that the great margins and 2.3M oz of reserves at the company's tailings retreatment operations alone position it as a compelling investment opportunity in the gold space.

