Viemed: An Overlooked Long-Term Opportunity

As Viemed continues to perform and eventually list on a US-exchange, we expect to see an appreciation in its value.

Due to the relatively young market and disease distribution, concerns over pricing and the competitive bidding program are overplayed.

Viemed targets a large market that is still underserved, so there is a lot of room to grow and branch out.

Viemed (OTCPK:VIEMF), abbreviated as VMD, is a rapidly growing company in the home healthcare/therapy/technology space and is undervalued at this point in time. There are a few factors that could have contributed to this, one of which is likely due to a misunderstanding of the market. As a result, there appears to be a good risk/reward opportunity for those who like long-term investments.

Company History

Figure 1: Company history as detailed in the June 2019 IR Presentation.

To give a brief history, VMD started off as a sleep monitoring/management company in 2006 and eventually pivoted into non-invasive ventilators ("NIV") in 2012. In 2015, VMD was acquired by what is now Protec Home Medical (OTCPK:PHMZF). However, by 2017, PHMZF had spun off VMD, which ended up getting listed on the TSX Venture exchange, where penny stocks thrive. By mid-2018, VMD had managed to move over to the official TSX exchange.

In November 2018, the industry was informed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") was considering to add NIV to its competitive bidding program ("CBP"), which caused a share price drop and led to a trading halt.

Data by YCharts

Figure 2: One-year price history for Viemed.

VMD ended up having to issue a press release to comment on the halt. Since then, it seems prices have finally recovered from the shock.

Whether owing to its convoluted history and the CBP overhang or because it’s currently only listed on a Canadian exchange, VMD is still unnoticed and undervalued relative to its peers. Hence, there is still good upside potential with fairly minimal risk at this point in time for those who like long-term growth stories.

Viemed's Business

VMD is currently focused on providing care and support for end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ("COPD") patients, which is largely an affliction of the growing elderly (i.e. 65+) population. End-stage COPD is associated with severely impaired lung function, so patients have extreme difficulty in getting sufficient levels of oxygen and are prone to respiratory failure. This typically leads to increased hospital visits and massive medical bills.

Figure 3: Viemed's business approach as detailed in the June 2019 IR Presentation.

Over the recent years, more studies seem to be arguing that NIV can improve patient outcomes (example). As a result, there seems to be more acceptance of home NIV use in COPD. To this end, VMD rents out NIVs, provides related services, and educates COPD patients on how to manage their condition (Figure 3).

Figure 4: Viemed's revenue model as detailed in the June 2019 IR Presentation.

For every acquired patient, they receive on average $950/month or $11,400/yr. On top of this, they may sell other products or services.

VMD Has a Large Addressable Market

VMD's target market is large and has a high dollar value. Though it is unclear where their numbers came from, their estimate of 1.25M patients seems reasonable. Feel free to skip to the last paragraph of this section to avoid the math.

Figure 5: Addressable market and penetration as detailed in the June 2019 IR Presentation.

To start, it may help to know that COPD can be separated into 4 stages (though there are other variations) based on forced expiratory volume ("FEV1"; the amount of air forcefully exhaled in 1 second):

Stage I (mild): FEV1≥ 80% predicted

Stage II (moderate): 50% ≤FEV1 <80% predicted

Stage III (severe): 30% ≤FEV1 <50% predicted

Stage IV (very severe): FEV1 <30% predicted or stage III with chronic respiratory failure

Of which, the latter two are the most relevant. Two approaches were used to get a sense of the size of the stage III and IV population:

1) According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey ("NHANES") 2007-2010, in a random cohort of 9K Americans between the ages of 20 and 79, 13.5% had COPD while 0.7%, or a little over 5% of those with COPD, had severe (stage III/IV) obstruction. Using a population of 230M between the ages of 20 and 79 would suggest that 1.6M would have severe COPD.

2) According to a Center for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") study, in 2015, there were 15.5M cases of diagnosed COPD. Approximately two-thirds [1, 2] of cases can go undiagnosed, meaning the COPD population could be around 47M. With a severe obstruction rate of 5% (from point 1), we arrive at 2.4M severe COPD patients. As a sanity check, this would suggest that 16% of the 15.5M patients had severe COPD, which is in line with a NHANES finding of a 14% rate for severe/very severe COPD in diagnosed patients.

After reviewing some studies [1, 2], we believe that 10-20% of the severe COPD patients could belong to the stage IV group. Averaging it out, of the roughly 2M severe COPD patients, 1.7M (85%) and 300K (15%) would be stage III and IV, respectively.

To begin estimating eligible patients, we note that the CMS states that NIVs are "covered for treatment of neuromuscular diseases, thoracic restrictive diseases, and chronic respiratory failure consequent to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Includes both positive/negative pressure types." - Source: CMS coverage guidelines

Respiratory failure can be either hypoxemic (type I) or hypercapnic (type II). Hypoxemia refers to reduced oxygen levels, while carbon dioxide levels may be the same or lower. In contrast, hypercapnia refers to an increased retention of carbon dioxide which is also accompanied by a decrease in oxygen levels. Because of a lack of hard data, the following three approaches were used to estimate the number of eligible patients:

1) A registry containing stage III and IV patients found that ~14% of stage IV patients were hypercapnic as compared to ~7% of the stage III patients. The earlier estimate of 1.7M stage III and 300K stage IV patients translates to approximately 160K hypercapnic patients. However, hypercapnia is rarer and seems to occur in 5-15% of patients with hypoxemia [1, 2]. Assuming that hypercapnia is present in 10% of the hypoxemic population, then approximately 1.6M patients would have hypoxemia.

2) In 2006, the CMS released a memo noting that 1.1M beneficiaries were projected to receive oxygen in 2007. This has since been bumped up to 1.5M in a 2018 report. In the original 2007 memo, the CMS stated that "hypoxemia associated with severe COPD is the most common indication for the use of long-term supplemental oxygen". It is hardly surprising, given the high prevalence of COPD vs. other lung diseases. Taking into the account the possibility of unnecessary treatment and other diseases, the number of hypoxemic COPD patients would likely be between 500K and 1M. Along with possible private insurance coverage, the figure may trend towards the upper end of the range.

3) In an NIV study, stage II-IV COPD patients with hypoxemia, hypercapnia, or FEV1 ≤ 40% were eligible for inclusion. Essentially all the patients were stage III/IV and on oxygen. More importantly, the ratio of stage III:IV was roughly 3:1. Assuming a significant majority of our hypothetical 300K stage IV patients need oxygen (e.g. 250K+), then there would be ~750K stage III patients that would likely need therapy as well. This brings our number to ~1M. Note that FEV1 < 40% was a sufficient criteria to enter the trial, whereas stage IV is defined by FEV1 < 30%, so it may be better to assume that the entire stage IV cohort is hypoxemic.

From the above, VMD's estimate of 1.25M eligible patients seems reasonable. However, we feel more comfortable with a value of 500K to 1M for more conservative purposes. At $950/month ($11,400/yr; Figure 4), and 500K to 1M patients, the NIV market value is somewhere between $5.7B and $11.4B.

Still Early in a Multi-Billion-Dollar Market

Current market penetration is still low with a lot of room left to grow, which has posed a different type of problem. In a 2015 report from the Office of the Inspector General ("OIG"), they actually pointed out the irregularly fast growth rate of NIV claims, which went from <500 beneficiaries in 2009 to 32,848 by 2015.

Figure 6: Number of NIV Beneficiaries served by suppliers as detailed in a 2015 OIG report.

However, a closer look into the report indicates that only 85% of claims were for chronic respiratory failure, which means that at most 27,920 were COPD-related.

In 2015, 3 suppliers accounted for 16K of all NIV claims, while the remaining shared the rest of the market. Incidentally, we believe that supplier C is VMD, as the curve fits their trajectory history (Figure 7). If so, then VMD held ~8.4% of the market in 2015. More importantly, as a result of this explosive NIV growth, CMS ended up cutting reimbursements by 32% in 2016 and claims were more closely scrutinized/audited.

Even after the price cut, the impact on VMD's growth was not that noticeable, as can be seen in the revenues graph below (Figure 7), though EBITDA seemed to have taken more of a hit owing in part to increased SG&A spending. However, VMD quickly recovered in a year or so, and has seen significant growth since.

As of March 31, 2019, VMD had 6,393 ventilator patients - more than doubling its market since 2015. Assuming that VMD still holds 8% of the market, this would mean that there are ~80K NIVs in the market (~3x 2015 levels), with overall market penetration at 5-10%.

Figure 7: Earnings history and NIV patient growth as detailed in the June 2019 IR Presentation.

However, it appears that there is still significant room to grow, as indicated by the recent rate of patient acquisition (+8% 2019 Q1 vs. 2018 Q4; +36% vs. Q1 2018). As such, saturation does not look like a near-term concern yet.

Viemed’s Value Proposition

VMD’s approach to end-of-life care in COPD seems to be placing it ahead of its competitors, which we believe will help it out-maneuver the competition and gain market share in the long run. While NIV is gaining acceptance, why would practitioners choose VMD over another supplier?

Figure 8: Cost savings by Viemed as detailed in a 2018 KPMG analysis.

One word: Data. In 2018, VMD published part of an analysis by KPMG which looked at cost-savings associated with home NIV use. The KPMG analysis found that while NIV use in general resulted in cost savings versus either respiratory assist device ("RAD") or no treatment, VMD's approach outperformed other suppliers (Figure 8). Moreover, VMD's approach had lower hospitalization rates versus its competitors.

While it was a retrospective study, some data is better than no data, and it can certainly be used to tip the decision-making process. In fact, VMD has attributed part of their patient acquisition success to this study. In addition, according to VMD's Q1 conference call, they are performing a clinical study that seems to be replicating the KPMG retrospective study. If the final results are in agreement, it may further sway prescriber preferences.

Financial Health

VMD is doing well financially, though there are a few minor things to pay attention to. They are cash flow positive and are re-investing a lot of their earnings into CapEx and hiring staff. As a result of rapid hiring, SG&A costs have been disproportionately growing in Q1 and have gone from ~74% of gross profit in Q1 2018 to 80% of gross profit in Q1 2019. Unsurprisingly, their EBITDA has not seen growth and was a "miss" this past quarter; however, as they scale, this should improve over time.

Additionally, their accounts receivable has been on the upraise over the past year. This is in part likely due to the explosive growth in NIV claims, which has caught the attention of the OIG, leading to more audits. Simultaneously, VMD was reworking their workflow and billing software. As such, the raise in receivables seems fairly justifiable. Over the next several quarters, it may be worth keeping an eye to see if it clears up properly. However, by-and-large, nothing stands out as alarming.

Downside Risk

Competitors and government can probably be seen as the two largest non-finance-based risk. However, given how nascent the market is, we do not see either being significant risks in the near term.

Competitive Risk

In terms of competition, the two largest national companies are Apria and Lincare, which owns a combined 35% of the market according to VMD's estimates. Following which, the independents, along with Viemed, owns the remaining 65% of the market.

Because of how young the market is, as assessed through our market size estimate and VMD's vent rental growth rate, it really is not quite the time to discuss about cannibalizing market share and the like. However, even if the competition does get more brutal, VMD has their KPMG study to fall back on, possibly along with their own soon-to-be-completed clinical study. This data-driven approach will likely help them out-maneuver many of their competitors.

Competitive Bidding Risk

With NIV inclusion into the bidding process confirmed in March 2019, VMD is assuring investors that they view it as a good opportunity; on a similar vein, we believe that the long-term downside owing to the CBP is overstated.

To provide some context, according to the latest figures, VMD is servicing patients in 39 out of the 130 competitive bidding areas ("CBA"). This roughly accounts for 25% of VMD's current revenue, which, if lost, would be material. A second probable cause of concern is that historically, competitive bidding has reduced Medicare reimbursement quite significantly, although this just moves it more in-line with commercial payers. We will tackle both issues individually.

Significant Growth Potential Is Located In Non-CBAs

While we expect VMD to do well enough with the bidding process, some may be concerned that CBAs host a lot of the patient population; however, the reality is that the opportunity in non-CBAs is on par with CBAs.

To get a better idea of patient distribution, we used this study, which breaks down COPD numbers by metropolitan sizes. In going through the CBAs list, we noted that a lot of them would fall under what the study calls a large metropolitan center or large fringe metropolitan. Additionally, some of the CBAs could be classified as a medium metropolitan, but anything smaller is more or less not covered by a CBA. Breaking out the numbers, large (fringe) metropolitan areas cover 6.97M COPD patients (covered by CBA), medium metropolitan areas cover 3.45M patients (mix of CBA & non-CBA), and roughly 5M patients are in the remaining areas (non-CBA/rural).

In summary, it seems that literally half of their target market is not in a CBA. As mentioned prior, VMD currently has 75% of their business in non-CBAs. This means that while VMD has ~4,800 in non-CBA areas, there is still 250K-500K+ patients (incl. of competition) in this sub-segment. This offers VMD substantial room for growth, in the very unlikely event that they fail hard on the bids.

Concerns Over Pricing

While a highly likely price reduction looms ahead, the issue may be overblown in the long term due to CBP changes and VMD not being a pure NIV play.

In the past, CMS priced the lead item based on the median of all winning bids, resulting in a price that was arguably comparable to commercial payors. However, due to inherent problems with the median pricing scheme, CMS currently intends to price products based on the price of the highest winning bid for a given category. As a result, it is unlikely that price reductions will be as severe as in the past.

From a webinar in March (timestamp ~49:30), VMD disclosed that payor coverage was 60% Medicare and 40% everything else (e.g. private, Veteran's Affair, and other programs). According to the 2019 fee schedule, NIV has a ceiling of $1,099 and a floor of $934. Assuming an average of ~$1050/patient/month, this would mean that the other insurers are doling out ~$800/patient/month. Without a finer breakdown, we will assume that this latter number is largely representative of commercial payment amounts.

In going with a median model, this would have likely translated to a $150 reduction/patient (~16%). However, under the new CMS pricing scheme, we would expect a final price >$800. Using an estimate of $850, the new average would come out to $830/patient/month - a $120 (12.6%) reduction.

However, we argue that the percent reduction in earnings will likely be lower, as VMD is not a pure NIV play. The reality is that COPD is frequently accompanied by other co-morbidities (e.g. hypertension, heart failure, and diabetes), which leads to cross selling opportunities. For example, at this stage in time, VMD is seeing percussion vests account for 7-8% of their revenue.

To further illustrate this point, in Q1 2018, VMD made $14.11M over 4,685 patients. At $950/patient/month, NIV payout comes out to $13.35M, which means ~95% of revenue was NIV-based. In contrast, in Q1 2019, which saw $20.44M over 6,393 patients, 89% ($18.2M) of revenue was NIV-based - an absolute reduction of 6%. A 12.6% reduction on 89% of total revenue (NIV portion) equals to an 11% reduction in total revenue. This percentage will continue to decrease as the average patient accrues more goods and services.

We hope that - look, I hope it to be 10% to 15% of our mix at the end of the year, but we will see as fast as vets are growing, it's kind of hard to keep up with that, but vests stand to compete for sure. Source: 2019 Q1 conference call

If the above comes true, then by EoY 2019, less than 85% of revenue could be from NIV. In addition, according to the Q1 conference call, VMD has recently been hiring registered nurses, which will allow them to offer complementing clinical services that respiratory therapists cannot provide. It would not be surprising to see patients utilize these offerings, considering how many are not in major urban centers. As such, we may see NIV revenue going below 80% by some point in 2020/2021. This could soften the impact of the hypothetical price reduction to <10% of revenue by 2021.

CBP Risks Offset By Rapid Growth And Market Size

Coming from another angle, the idea of going from a $5B market to a $4B market while there is still a lot of room to grow is like missing the forest for the tree. To expand on this, at the time of the 2019 Q1 earnings call, VMD was licensed in 40 states, had Medicare coverage in 31, and expected to be doing business in 27. Moreover, they expect to be in the lower 48 states in 1.5 years and hope to be doing business in another dozen or so within 2 quarters - a massive increase in foot print, which will likely correlate with increased patient acquisition.

The implications of this may soon become more apparent. For example, absolute change in QoQ patient numbers from Q1 2018 to Q1 2019 (inclusive) were 300, 393, 366, 461, 488. Currently, they are guiding for $22.2-22.8M in 2019 Q2. This is roughly a $2M, or 10%, increase from Q1 revenue, which translates to ~600 new patients, making it the highest absolute increase to date. A rate of 600 new patients/quarter, or greater, would mean that their patient base could double in under 10 quarters (during or before 2021), with top-line possibly more than doubling due to additional add-ons.

To quote their CEO:

I mean, I always use the example of another way of looking at it is, our oldest markets, when we first got into business back in 2012 where our little, small town here at Lafayette, which has a population of 150,000, ballpark, and then Baton Rouge down the road, which is probably another 200-plus, these two markets are in the top 5% of all of our 25 states today. We’re not seeing any market saturation from a standpoint of running out of patients to put the therapy on. From those two perspectives right there, I think that we’ve got a number of years of runway before we have to start worrying about running out of patients to serve. Source: 2018 Q1 earnings call, May 8, 2018

The above comment was made one year ago when they had 4,685 vent patients.

Viemed is Undervalued

VMD appears to be undervalued relative to its peers. From revenues of $10.2M in 2013 to an estimated $85-90M in 2019, VMD has a CAGR in the low 40% range, even with the shave in 2016. However, this growth rate is not really captured/reflected in its current valuation.

Technically speaking, VMD could fall under the home healthcare industry. However, its more direct competitors are privately held while its publicly traded peers within the category tend to be more diversified (e.g. hospices, senior living, clinics, assisted living, rehab, etc.) and are not exactly competitors. In addition, many of them have high CoGS which accounts for more than half of revenue. In contrast, CoGS for VMD is below 30% of sales. This makes comparing sales based ratios difficult. Instead, we will consider PE.

For the following comparisons, we will look at Amedisys (AMED), LHC Group (LHCG), Addus (ADUS), and Ensign Group (ENSG).

Figure 9: Comparison of PE ratios using data from Seeking Alpha.

VMD has the lowest PE ratio out of all five companies (Figure 9). Moreover, this disparity becomes more apparent when we look at forward PE for the fiscal years ending 2019 and 2020 (Table 1).

2019 2020 ADUS 31.5 26.69 AMED 29.2 26.05 ENSG 25.47 23.05 LHCG 27.05 25.48 VMD 23.33 18.21

Table 1. Estimated forward PE EoY 2019 and 2020. Data from Seeking Alpha.

Again, VMD has the lowest ratio. Perhaps this is due to VMD currently being on a non-US exchange. If not, then the market seems to believe that VMD is the equivalent of a NIV pure play in a slow growing market, and will have difficulties with the after effects of the CBP. Hopefully, this has been demonstrated to be an unlikely scenario. Rather, VMD is a fast, organically growing company that is gradually diversifying within a market with lots of room for growth.

As a final point of comparison, when looking from a revenue stand-point, we have the following:

Figure 10: Comparison of % change in top line revenue, normalized to a baseline year, vs fiscal year. Data from Seeking Alpha.

With an estimated top line of ~$90M (1.38x 2018 revenue) for 2019, we can see how fast and consistent VMD has been growing relative to similar peers in terms of top-line revenue. If VMD's value was more in line with its peers, then there would be an expected upside of 20-40% based on 2019/2020 forward PE. This would translate to a 1-year price target of $9.00-10.50 USD, with a 2019 PE between 28.0 and 32.7 and a 2020 PE between 21.9 and 25.5. Note that the price was ~$7.50 USD at the time of writing. In addition, due to the CBP overhang, the lower bound discounts:

Increasing patient acquisition rates due to increased footprint. Increasing revenue potential from patients from on-boarding of registered nurses and additional equipment sales. Decreasing SG&A due to efficiencies and economies of scale in well-covered areas.

The above points should be sufficient to more than double top-line revenue by EoY 2021, such that, even with a price cut, EPS could come out on par, if not, greater than the forecasted 2019 EPS.

To belabor a few points of interest, in comparison to VMD's organic growth, the only reason LHCG experienced explosive revenue growth in 2018 was due to a merger with Almost Family. Likewise, ENSG's growth is largely inorganic and stems from a series of acquisitions. In fact, ENSG currently has over a billion of its enterprise value coming from debt, which has likely weighed heavily on its market valuation and PE ratio (Figure 9 and Table 1).

In a broader sense, it's also interesting to note the gradual consolidation going on in this area. Besides the LHCG merger already mentioned, Civitas received a takeover bid in Dec 2018, valuing it at $1.4B (2018 net income of $15M on $1.6B revenue). Meanwhile, ENSG has just been acquiring regularly, with the latest one being on June 5, 2019.

Assessing Upcoming Catalysts

There are a number of possible catalysts that could crop up over the next two years which could have an impact on the share price.

1) Dual listing: According to VMD, they intend to become dual-listed during this current year. A US listing would likely improve VMD's ability to seek investments, and provide it with more recognition and upside potential. As a result of the listing, VMD will likely realize a significant portion of the missing valuation and possibly exceed it, depending on the momentum. This may present a good exit opportunity for those with a shorter investment time-frame.

2) Competitive bidding results: The payments schedule and contracting information will be released in the summer of 2020. While a cut in reimbursements is likely, the reduction will probably be more limited than in the past, as discussed earlier. In anticipation of this, we had already added a discount in our price target. As such, the deciding factor on the final price movement will likely come down to which CBAs VMD wins. We define 3 general outcomes as follows:

Net negative: Loss of a significant number of CBA patients (70%+), with minimal CBA territory gain. Fairly low probability, since the competition gives credit for already providing service in a CBA and penalizes allocation to those new to a CBA or product category. In 2017, 92% of winners were already established in the CBA or product category, or both. This goes nicely with VMD's rapid geographical expansion plans.

Loss of a significant number of CBA patients (70%+), with minimal CBA territory gain. Fairly low probability, since the competition gives credit for already providing service in a CBA and penalizes allocation to those new to a CBA or product category. In 2017, 92% of winners were already established in the CBA or product category, or both. This goes nicely with VMD's rapid geographical expansion plans. Net neutral: Partial loss of CBA patients that are largely covered by winning CBAs. Decent probability.

Partial loss of CBA patients that are largely covered by winning CBAs. Decent probability. Net positive: Retain a significant majority of CBA patients while gaining a large number of additional CBAs. Decent probability.

In the event of a relatively neutral outcome, our expected returns from today's price is ~1.20-1.40x, as determined before, with a potential bonus driven in part by removal of the CBP overhang. For a net negative outcome, let us assume that CBA patients grow from 25% to 30% of the business and 70% of those are now lost. This would imply a 21% reduction in the size of the business, which brings our multiple to 0.95-1.11x current prices. However, this outcome would be surprising, given the judging criteria and VMD being the third largest supplier. Finally, in the event of a net positive outcome, we expect a further advance in prices, in anticipation of greater growth and overhang removal.

Thus, downside risk appears to be largely mitigated by VMD's fast growth; however, we expect a more neutral or positive scenario to play out, given our understanding of the bidding program.

3) Veteran's Affair: This is not really a catalyst, but more of a progressive milestone. VMD has been making great strides with the Veteran’s Affair ("VA"), as discussed in their recent Q1 call and have sold some solutions as part of an early review. Though the timing is still unclear, should the venture be successful, patient acquisition rates will likely increase significantly. While no exact figures are available, VMD has suggested that there are 200K – 600K patients within the VA system. Note that while this population may overlap with those in CBAs, it is not affected by the competitive bidding process, so it can be considered a diversification of payor base.

Concluding Remarks

With a market penetration of less than 10% and high quarterly growth, we believe a lot of VMD's potential has not been reflected in its current valuation.

One reason could be because it is only listed on a Canadian exchange currently; however, as VMD is planning to list in the US by EoY 2019, and given its strong fundamentals, whatever discount this provides may soon be gone.

Another reason could be that VMD is being valued as a pure NIV play with poor growth prospects, seeing how much fear the CBP has instilled. However, COPD patients are over-represented in non-CBAs, so they still have a lot of room to recruit patients even if they choose not to target CBAs in a given state. And, while a reduction in payment levels is likely, given the new pricing structure to be adopted by the CMS, payment reductions will probably be less severe than in the past. Beyond this, VMD can provide additional goods and services beyond NIVs which will further reduce any impact on margins.

Overall, owing to the immature market, large market size, and some possibly misunderstood overhangs, VMD appears to be a good long-term play with downsides that can be rode out through sheer growth prospects. In contrast, if everything plays out well, then we will likely see an extended climb in its value. However, none of this appears to be reflected in its current price, which makes VMD's current risk/reward profile look attractive in the near-term.

Author's note: For more articles, please visit my profile here. If you want to receive notifications for new publications, then click the "Follow" button in my profile. Thanks for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIEMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.