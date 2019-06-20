AT&T Ratchets Up The Content Wars

The aggressive move will help sell subscriptions and squash threats from the tech giants.

One of the biggest fears for AT&T (T) shareholders of the Time Warner merger was the entry into a content war. The latest deal for production talent suggests these fears are coming to fruition. The positives for an investment thesis that the stock can get to $40 is that the market likes companies investing for the future similar to how Disney (DIS) rallied on their streaming package reveal.

Ugly Content War

According to Hollywood Reporter, WarnerMedia is on the verge of signing the production company Bad Robot to a multi-year deal to produce hit shows. The production firm is run by J.J. Abrams and his wife Katie McGrath.

The deal apparently tops the $400 million paid by Warner Bros. TV for Greg Berlanti and the $300 million paid by Netflix (NFLX) for Ryan Murphy. The bad news for AT&T shareholders is that the bidding war included the likes of Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN).

By all accounts, the AT&T acquisition of Time Warner in October 2016 was only valuable if tech giants like Apple and Amazon were pushed out of entering the original content space. Instead, the wireless and media giant fumbled around and allowed Apple to enter the space and for Netflix to dominate new content spending.

The new WarnerMedia left an easy hurdle for the tech giants to enter the space and chase lucrative monthly subscriptions. Now WarnerMedia is left competing with these tech giants to acquire talent.

The key is that the global market for paid video subscriptions is enormous and growing fast. Disney provided this graphic for investors earlier this year showing estimates of 810 million paid DTC video subs by 2020.

The market size is substantial, but all of the growth in the last year has gone to Netflix and Hulu, owned by Disney.

Market Likes Hype

The good news for long struggling AT&T shareholders is that the stock market likes hype. The stock held up well on the news of the massive $500 million deal for Bad Robot run by J.J. Abrams.

For context, Disney surged as the company provided details of heavy spending to build out their streaming service called Disney+. The market loved the vision of where the streaming business could go in the next five years, sending the stock up over 20% in the course of two months.

Since the AT&T merger closed last year that created WarnerMedia, the company has focused more on restructuring and changing leadership than actual plans for the business and creation of new content. The news regarding potentially signing J.J. Abrams to a lucrative deal is the first big reminder that WarnerMedia plans to be a major player in the industry via premium content.

The remaining piece is to show how the size and scope of WarnerMedia with access to film, TV and digital platforms sealed the deal over streaming services. Most importantly though, AT&T has to show how such high profile producers paid top dollars would contribute to subscription growth that adds value.

In theory, a subscription service combination of HBO/WarnerMedia that costs $16 a month would need to add about 521,000 subs in order to cover the annual cost for Bad Robot content estimated in the $100 million range ($500 million deal for five years).

The number doesn't even appear rich in this context where a hit show and/or film could easily add millions of new subscriptions. For its part, Disney has predicted a global audience of up to 60 to 90 million subscribers by 2024 for a service starting from scratch.

WarnerMedia already has a huge head start with HBO, but the company has faltered lately with limited direction. Disney provided the following details on Disney+ back on April 11. The company is offering substantial new episodic series and movie specials along with the release of Disney+ that tops the massive library.

Since Disney expects a November launch of Disney+, WarnerMedia should be hosting a similar event to build up hype for their upcoming streaming service. Clearly, the company doesn't want to give away details that will boost the competition, but WarnerMedia is similar to Disney in coming from a position of power.

The company promoting the large content library and solid slate of new originals might just dissuade the tech giants from aggressively entering the space. The key is to secure enough new content from the likes of J.J. Abrahams to force the new entrants to abandon any plans realizing that they can't compete against the new content and massive libraries.

Financial Impact

WarnerMedia CEO Stankey recently discussed the potential for reaching 70 to 80 million domestic subs, up from an ~35 million subs now. The company has an estimated 130 million globally and the Game of Thrones Season 8 likely boosted Q2 subscriptions.

Each additional 10 million domestic subs adds about $150 million in additional revenues each month or $450 million per quarter. Remember that HBO only had quarterly revenues in Q1 of $1.5 billion.

The only problem is that WarnerMedia is an $8.5 billion in quarterly business due to $3.5 billion in quarterly revenues from Turner and Warner Bros. HBO doesn't really move the needle at WarnerMedia or AT&T.

An additional 30 or 40 million domestic subs adds substantial additional revenues that the $500 million deal for J.J. Abrahams gets quickly absorbed. The big benefit is that a quicker acting AT&T wouldn't have the same competition with squashing the excitement for tech giants to flood the space and push up content costs.

The stock is hitting multi-month highs, suggesting hype surrounding the video streaming services is exactly what the stock needs. The stock is on a verge of breaking minimal resistance at $33 to approach the yearly highs at $34.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market appears to like aggressive moves by AT&T and Disney in the streaming wars. AT&T might not rally 20% in a similar manner to Disney, but the stock remains incredibly cheap.

If the company can convince the market that WarnerMedia isn't a share giver to the tech giants, the stock should rally at only 9x '19 EPS estimates. Ironically though, a 20% rally would bring the stock to my $40 target of trading at 11x EPS estimates. Investors will likely want to exit the stock on such video streaming hype.

