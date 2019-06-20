Natural Gas Fundamentals: Henry Hub Natural Gas Is Becoming A Global Commodity

Before delving into the details of global LNG trade, let's first look at the latest U.S. natural gas fundamentals. This report covers the week ending June 21, 2019.

Total Demand

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 571 bcf for the week ending June 21 (up 3.5% w-o-w and up 3.4% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm remained positive but increased only slightly from +13.70% to +14.0% (see the chart below).

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down across the Lower-48 states. We estimate that the nationwide cooling degree-days (CDDs) will drop by about 13.20% w-o-w. Overall, the total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) should be below last year's by as much as 40.0%. Still, despite lower TDD, total demand is still growing y-o-y due to bullish non-degree day factors and record-high exports.

The most important four non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages have remained slightly below the norm (5.6 GW per day on average) - see the chart below.

Despite a 23% drop in the price of Central Appalachian coal, NG/Coal spreads remain very low (see the chart below), allowing coal-to-gas switching to stay above 7.0 bcf/d (no less than 1.6 bcf/d above the 5-year average).

Wind speeds were mostly weaker y-o-y, but hydro inflows were stronger. On balance, these two factors added only about 50 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector.

The net cumulative y-o-y effect from non-degree day factors this week is projected to be bullish, at +900 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption.

Total exports were up 30.0% y-o-y - primarily due to robust LNG sales and stronger pipeline exports into Mexico. According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi, and Cameron) served 8 LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 28 bcf. Total flows to liquefaction averaged 5.6 bcf/d.

Total Supply

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 107 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 89.98 bcf/d in June, 90.04 bcf/d in July, and 90.04 bcf/d in August. In the week ending June 21, we estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 96.80 bcf per day (down 0.5% w-o-w but up 8.0% y-o-y).

Total Balance

Overall, total unadjusted supply/demand balance should be positive at around +15.18 bcf/d.

In the simplest of terms and with all other things being equal, this kind of balance is bearish for natural gas prices since it is above last year's level and above the historical norm (see the chart below). However, the market is forward looking, and this week's data is, to some extent, irrelevant for traders. The price is often a function of a 2-week weather forecast and end-of-season storage expectations + short-term changes in non-degree day factors, such as nuclear outages, wind speeds, and NG/coal spreads. In the week ending June 28, we expect the natural gas balance to be looser (relative to 2018), but only by around 0.62 bcf/d.

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 90 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +78 bcf over the next two weeks (three EIA reports). Natural gas inventories' deviation from the 5-year average is currently projected to narrow from -199 bcf (or -8.28%) today to -173 bcf (or -6.81%) for the week ending June 28.

Global LNG Market

Bearish supply-demand balance situation in the United States can only partly explain why the natural gas price is at a multi-year low. Indeed, NYMEX Henry Hub July 2019 contract has lost more than 16% in value (since it became the prompt month contract) despite the following facts:

dry gas production has been flat y-t-d

the weather has been neutral (not bearish)

flows to liquefaction (LNG feedgas) have been near all-time highs

coal-to-gas-switching has been 1.5 bcf/d above the norm

It is true that annual storage surplus is still expanding, but it is doing so at a very slow pace. Currently, the surplus is projected to expand at a rate of +0.69 bcf/d over the next 73 days (see the chart below; red circle indicates the forecast).

We think that a number of external factors are now impacting the price of NYMEX Henry Hub futures - the most important of which is the global LNG price. Prices in Europe (NBP and TTF) are down more than 50% y-o-y (see the tables below).

Gulf Coast LNG (GCL) is down more than 60% y-o-y. The spread between GCL and Henry Hub futures has narrowed to just $0.657 and has been below $1.00 for more than a month now (see the chart below). The correlation between GCL futures and Henry hub futures has increased from only 0.21 in 2018 to 0.56 in 2019. In turn, the correlation between GCL and global LNG prices (which include Asia) has been close to 0.98 this year. At the same time, the spread between Henry Hub futures and NBP (often called "LNG demand spread") has dropped to a three-year low.

Overall, the extreme bearishness in the global LNG market has definitely spilled into the U.S. market and exaggerated the downside moves. The interconnection between the natural gas market in the U.S. and global LNG market is only likely to increase in the future. There is an urgent need to start monitoring and analyzing external market drivers. That is why we began publishing LNG prices in our daily (early morning) reports for subscribers. Additionally, we recommend looking at the following indicators:

GCL price and GCL-Henry Hub spread

NBP and TTF prices and NBP-Henry Hub spread

