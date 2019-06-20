Journey Energy: Duvernay Joint Venture Becomes Key

The company needs a successful development of its early-stage Duvernay assets in the short term to justify the current stock price.

Taking into account the decommissioning liabilities, the situation is even more challenging.

With year-to-date oil and gas prices, Journey Energy won't succeed in executing its 2019 plan of deleveraging.

With the development of the oil and gas prices over the last few weeks, Journey Energy (OTC:JRNGF) won't achieve its goal of reducing its net debt by the end of the year. The situation is even more challenging when decommissioning liabilities are taken into account.

Thus, the company needs its joint venture in the emerging Duvernay area to be successful in the short term to deal with its debt.

Despite the risks, the stock price shows the market expects a successful development of the Duvernay area.

Image source: Journey Energy

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

A challenging situation

The plan of the company was to generate some free cash flow in 2019 to reduce the net debt to a range of C$129 million to C$133 million. The leverage is indeed important. Assuming the reduced net debt to C$129 million and the high end of the expected adjusted funds flow at C$36 million, the net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio would be about 3.6x.

To generate free cash flow, management reduced the capital program from C$40 million to C$30 million at the cost of declining production. The adjusted funds flow above C$30 million will be used to reduce the net debt.

But the company needs higher oil and gas prices to reach its adjusted funds flow expectations. As highlighted in the table below, management forecasted a WTI price of US$60/bbl and AECO prices of C$1.90/mcf.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

All futures AECO prices tend to indicate AECO prices below management's expectations. Year-to-date AECO average spot price matches management's forecasts, but spot prices during summer are usually lower.

Source: psac.ca

Approximately half of the gas production is exposed to U.S. hubs, though. But management didn't disclose its U.S. gas prices assumptions.

About oil prices, the story is the same. WTI spot and futures prices are below management's forecasts. Oil prices need a strong recovery during the rest of the year to match management's expectations of US$60/bbl.

Source: psac.ca

In the sensitivity table the company provided below, I highlighted in red the expected adjusted funds flow based on year-to-date oil and gas prices.

Source: Presentation May 2019

The table means the company will generate negative free cash flow at WTI prices of US$57.5/bbl while reducing its production with a capital program of C$30 million. And, with this scenario, the net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio will exceed 4.5x by the end of the year.

But the situation is actually more challenging. The adjusted funds flow calculation represents an optimistic scenario as it doesn't include the decommissioning costs. In 2018, these costs represented C$1.3 million. In its financial statements, the company indicated (emphasis mine):

The Company estimates the total undiscounted, un-escalated amount of cash flows required to settle its decommissioning liabilities at March 31, 2019 to be $190,970 (December 31, 2018 - $190,065) the majority of which, will be incurred at various times between 2020 and 2070.

The company doesn't provide any extra disclosure about potential annual expenses. But it's safe to assume decommissioning costs are likely to increase as from next year.

If we take into account these decommissioning costs, the leverage further increases. In this context, the company recently announced a reduction of its credit facility borrowing base from C$100 million to C$90 million. In addition, the lenders imposed extra requirements about these asset retirement obligations (ARO).

The company drew C$70 million from its credit facility. If oil and gas prices don't improve over the next few quarters, the company will reach its maximum borrowing capacity.

Compared to some other producers, Journey's decommissioning liabilities are important. Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) is a Canadian producer with a comparable production mix and volume.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Yet, Yangarra's ARO represents 6.5% of Journey Energy's ARO.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Besides the lack of profitability from its operating assets, the company reported a declining recycle ratio over the last three years.

Source: Presentation May 2019

And a recycle ratio below 1, as it was the case during 2018, indicates the company added resources at losses.

Journey Energy needs the Duvernay option to materialize

Thus, the company needs its option in the Duvernay area to materialize in the short term. With its Duvernay joint venture, the company doesn't need to involve any capital for the 7 forecasted test wells by the end of the year. And, if successful, commercial development is expected to start in 2020.

The company reported encouraging initial results from the first 2 test wells. But some other producers are showing a prudent approach in the area. In the map below, I highlighted in red the area where Crescent Point (CPG), Baytex (BTE), and Journey Energy own their Duvernay assets.

Source: BMO Capital Markets

During its Q1 earnings, Crescent Point suggested a low priority for the development of its Duvernay assets:

Due to existing market access in the Uinta Basin and risk-adjusted returns in the earlier-stage East Shale Duvernay play, Crescent Point continues to remain disciplined in allocating capital to these resource plays. In aggregate, these two areas account for approximately 15 percent of the Company's 2019 capital expenditures budget, primarily weighted to the Uinta Basin. - Source: Press release Q1 2019

Baytex announcement during Q1:

Continued to advance the evaluation of the East Duvernay Shale where two of four planned wells were drilled. Completion activities are scheduled to commence in Q2/2019 to confirm well productivities and the de-risking of the majority of our 250 sections of land in the Pembina area. - Source: Press release Q1 2019

Thus, considering the proximity of the assets of these three producers, following the progress of Baytex and Crescent Point in the Duvernay area will give extra information on the potential of Journey's joint venture.

High expectations from the Duvernay assets

Journey Energy's 32.77% year-to-date stock price increase contrasts with the drop in many other Canadian producers' stock price.

Data by YCharts

Yet, the market still values Journey's flowing barrel at a small discount to Yangarra.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The discount is due to the huge profitability difference between both companies. Over the last couple of quarters, Yangarra generated a total netback at least C$15/boe higher than Journey Energy. I provided my sustaining cost estimates for both companies in the other articles here and here.

Source: Author, based on company reports

In addition, Yangarra has lower leverage, higher profitability, and much lower decommissioning liabilities.

Also, the market values Journey Energy at a 28% premium to its PDP NAV against a 12.7% discount to Yangarra's PDP NAV.

Source: Author, based on company reports

But Duvernay assets are not part of Journey's NAV estimates. Thus, considering the relative valuations to the NAV, the market expects a meaningful contribution from the Duvernay assets.

At current prices, I prefer the safer alternative Yangarra represents. Journey Energy needs the Duvernay joint venture to be successful over the short term to justify its stock price in the current oil and gas environment.

Conclusion

Journey Energy can't generate a profit with the year-to-date average oil and gas prices. The company is highly leveraged and the decommissioning liabilities will be an extra burden over the next few decades.

With this context, the lenders reduced the credit facility borrowing base and imposed extra requirements. And the company is now close to its maximum borrowing capacity.

Thus, the company needs its Duvernay joint venture to be successful in the short term to deal with its debt.

The stock price at C$2.55 doesn't offer any margin of safety. The market valuation translates expected success from the Duvernay assets. Yet, despite early encouraging results, the outcome is still uncertain.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPG, BTE, YGRAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.