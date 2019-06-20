Slack IPO Price Doesn't Work

The IPO market has become so hot that even a non-hyped Slack Technologies (WORK) soared about 50% in initial trading. The stock valuation is far out of line with the prospects for the business and in comparison to comparable public companies. Despite not taking the traditional listing route, Slack has a rich market valuation that provides limited returns for investors.

Image Source: Slack website

Hot Unorthodox Listing

The global business messaging leader decided for a direct listing on the NYSE vs. the traditional IPO. The process allows the company to list their stock without raising funds via selling new shares.

Slack has a cash balance of about $800 million as of April 30 so the company apparently didn't feel the need to raise further funds for operations and growth plans. The company forecasts a cash burn of up to $120 million for FY20 that ends next January so the cash balance isn't necessarily excessively large.

The NYSE set a reference point of $26 for the direct listing of 118.4 million shares, but the stock opened up at $38.50. The stock has now traded above $40.

Insane Valuation

Slack only has 10 million daily average users (DAUs) so naturally the market is extrapolating the potential to reach 100 million DAUs and beyond in the future. The company already has 600,000 organizations (only 95,000 Paid Customers) in 150 countries using the messaging platform that replaced internal corporate email use so one can easily envision the product is still only used by early adopters.

Source: Slack Amended S-1

The company is growing revenue at about a 50% clip so naturally the market loves the growth story here. The big problem is that Slack is only forecasting that FY20 revenues reach $600 million. The calculated billings is up at $735 million.

Source: Slack FQ1'20 earnings release

The S-1 went on to project FY21 revenues of $868 million. Even a valuation of 10x FY21 revenues would only lead to a market valuation of ~$8.7 billion.

The problem with most hot IPOs is that the market struggles to understand the diluted share count. The company lists the diluted share count at 505 million before RSUs and stock options consisting of 194.1 million Class A shares and 310.4 million Class B shares.

A Wall Street analyst came out on June 17 and predicted a price target of $55. The odd part was that MKM Partners listed the stock valuation of only $20.8 billion based on an estimated share count of 368 million shares. The price target for analyst Rohit Kulkarni used a multiple of 24x EV/revenues one year forward to derive this target.

For the FQ1 results, Slack listed a diluted share count of 525.3 million shares. At $40, the stock valuation is $21.0 billion.

Source: Slack Amended S-1

The problem with this target is that the best reference point in the current market has a far smaller valuation despite also being highly overvalued. Twilio (TWLO) is a leader in cloud communications and only trades at about 16.6x forward revenue estimates.

Analysts only have Twilio growing revenues about 34% in FY20, but the company is forecast to reach revenues of $1.5 billion. Twilio has roughly the same $20 billion valuation of Slack with double the revenue forecasts.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors buying the initial trading in the direct listing of Slack have years of limited returns ahead. The stock already trades at a market valuation of nearly $21 billion while trading at a nosebleed valuation of 35x forward sales estimates.

Despite not doing a traditional fund raising with the IPO, Slack is likely to undertake a secondary in order to raise additional funds for expansion or to fund ongoing cash burn. With the current valuation of over $20 billion, the prudent move would be to raise more cash using the rich currency of the stock. Such a move would hit the richly priced stock hard and leave the current price as the peak for a considerable amount of time. Avoid Slack at the stock valuation that doesn't work for new investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.