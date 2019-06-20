IBM: What Red Hat Brings To The Table

The melt-up in financial markets has helped IBM. It likely will not last. I rate IBM a sell.

Source: Barron's

I have been bearish on IBM (NYSE:IBM) for several years. As more information is being disseminated and stored over the Internet, cloud computing has become all the rage. The company has been transitioning from mainframe computing to cloud computing. That transformation has been a long, arduous process. The company has stagnant to declining revenue growth, making it difficult to recommend the stock. Its acquisition of Red Hat (RHT) for $34 billion was expensive, but it could pay dividends down the line.

The Revenue Impact Will Be Small Potatoes

The revenue impact from acquiring Red Hat will be negligible. IBM and Red Hat generate quarterly revenue of $18 billion and $900 million, respectively. Red Hat represents about 5% of IBM's total revenue, and it may not stop the slide in IBM's revenue growth. Last quarter, IBM's revenue fell 5% Y/Y.

Revenue from Cloud and Cognitive Software fell 2% Y/Y, despite the fact that consulting revenue grew by high single-digits. Revenue growth from Global Business Services ("GBS") and Global Technology Services ("GTS") was flat and down 7%, respectively. GTS did show growth in hybrid cloud revenue, which could be something to build on for the future.

Assuming the IBM/Red Hat deal had already been in place, proforma revenue would have fallen by 4% Y/Y. For the quarter-ended February 2019, Red Hat generated revenue of $879 million, up 14% Y/Y. Red Hat provides open source software as an alternative to proprietary software. Open source software code is typically freely shared and requires no licensing fees. Red Hat makes money from licensing the code. Red Hat specializes in hybrid cloud:

Hybrid cloud is a cloud computing environment that uses a mix of on-premises, private cloud and third-party, public cloud services with orchestration between the two platforms. By allowing workloads to move between private and public clouds as computing needs and costs change, hybrid cloud gives businesses greater flexibility and more data deployment options.

Hybrid cloud computing could potentially be more cost effective to scale than private cloud. It could also potentially offer more data security than the public cloud. Hybrid cloud seems to marry the best of private and public cloud computing. Post-deal, IBM expects to be one of the top players in hybrid cloud computing, which is fast growing.

Red Hat Could Allow IBM To Continue To Cut Costs

While IBM's revenue continued to decline, its margins spiked. Gross profit of $8 billion fell 2% Y/Y, less than the decline in revenue. Gross margin was 44%, up nearly 100 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Gross margin for GBS and GTS increased 280 basis points and 110 basis points, respectively. Management's efforts to shift IBM's business mix to higher-value hybrid cloud and AI appear to be paying dividends.

The company also cut into operating expenses. RD&E and SG&A expense declined 11% Y/Y. This represents a $6 billion bucket IBM could potentially cut further. IBM's operating income margin improved to 10% versus 6% in Q1 2018 as the company continues to rationalize its operations. Red Hat has an operating income margin of around 18%, and $590 million of quarterly operating expenses (SG&A, R&D). To the extent IBM can leverage Red Hat's infrastructure, it could create more efficiency gains and cut deeper into SG&A and/or R&D costs. Oracle (ORCL) has been cutting costs to offset its stagnant top line. This could be IBM's best opportunity to move the needle going forward.

Are Credit Metrics A Concern?

IBM raised about $20 billion in new debt to fund the Red Hat acquisition. Including IBM's existing debt of $50 billion and Red Hat's debt of $891 million, IBM could have $71 billion of total debt post-deal. Run rate EBITDA for IBM and Red Hat (most recent quarter EBITDA annualized) would be around $15 billion. Pro forma debt/run rate EBITDA would be about 4.8x. Debt/EBITDA of 4.5x to 5.0x would be considered on the cusp of junk.

This could seem alarming with IBM's revenue in decline. Secondly, after a decade of expansion, the economy may have peaked. That does not bode well for the animal spirits driving explosive cloud services growth. That said, if IBM can continue to cut into its $6 billion bucket of operating expenses, then it could markedly increase EBITDA. Those expense cuts are likely the key to improve IBM's credit metrics post-deal.

Conclusion

In terms of revenue, Red Hat could be small potatoes for IBM. The key is whether IBM can leverage Red Hat's existing infrastructure to help rationalize costs. IBM is down nearly 1% Y/Y. After interest rate cuts and trade wars finally materialize, broader financial markets could falter and create headwinds for IBM. I rate the stock a sell.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.