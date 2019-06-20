Another Look At Delta: The Most Well-Positioned Airline

Delta did NOT own any Boeing Max 737 Jets, allowing them to avoid public and consumer negative sentiment and tremendous expense associated with crashes.

Delta Airlines, Inc. Updates & Recent Developments

Delta Airlines, Inc. (DAL) is one of the "Big Four" airlines in the U.S., with Southwest (LUV), United (UAL) and American Airlines (AA) rounding out the list. Airlines have recently hit headlines, primarily relating to the jets being used for transportation and the big elephant in the room of Boeing's (BA) 737 aircraft incidents.

A brief story to provide sufficient detail on the Boeing 737 incidents relate to two tragedies. Two 737 airlines crashed within 130 days of each other, killing 346 people. All Boeing 737's were grounded days after the 2nd incident back in March. The reason for the indents was primarily to not following all pre-cautions, as well as computer malfunctions to the anti-stall system. For further explanation, see this NY Times article. I will say this, yet again: These aircrafts all had to be grounded. Doesn't that negatively impact Delta? The short answer, "no". Why? They did not have ANY of these aircrafts in their fleet.

Therefore, given that Delta did not have the treacherous aircraft in their fleet, I thought it would prudent to review their operational performance. I would anticipate growth in the number of flights and overall expectations of the performance of Delta, with strong margins, better profitability and an increase in top-line revenue. Further, as a dividend investor, I would anticipate sound dividend metrics, prescribed by our Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener.

Delta Airlines, Inc.'s Operational Performance QTD & Notes through May 2019

Time to jump into Delta's quarter 1 performance, by reviewing their filed form 10-Q. Based on above, I am anticipating top-line revenue growth and strong net income, when compared to last year. I want to evaluate these metrics, prior to reviewing their dividend statistics.

Through quarter 1, Delta did have incredible results. Their top-line revenue came in at $10.5 billion, compared to $10 billion from last year's first quarter. That represents a 5% growth rate, alone. Further, their 2nd and 3rd quarter's are usually the stronger quarters, due to holiday and vacation traveling. Therefore, the increase in revenue is well accepted and could portray that stronger quarters are coming, as well.

Operating expenses ate into that revenue growth, as they incurred $9.45 billion versus $9.12 billion last year, or an increase of $330 million/3.6% increase. This paired up with less non-operating expenses, equating to a net income of $730 million. How did this compare to last year? Last year's first quarter net income was $557 million. This represents an astounding 31% net income growth! I anticipated higher/better profitability, but not by this much. This exceeded my expectations. When reviewing their press release, there is not one item that sticks out. Delta is managing expenses, strengthening their partnership with AmericanExpress (AXP) and improving performance. One item, in particular, stands out to me and that's the change in valuation on investments, which now runs through the income statement each period. That held the majority of the impact in growth of net income, as the impact was $82 million higher. I anticipate this to be relatively flat/little impact on Q2's results, pending how June finishes out.

Further, I wanted to build more anticipation for Quarter 2 performance. Therefore, I reviewed Delta's May 2019 Operating Performance release, that they push out each month. Delta set a record month for May, transporting over 18 million customers during the month. I love the sound of that. Additionally, they have a 5.9% growth in total # of passengers year-to-date. How many passengers? How does 80.1 million passengers sound? That's serious growth, when you are dealing in that quantity.

Therefore, based on the performance and news above, along with traffic rolling more towards Delta from the incidents of the aircrafts, I expected Delta to hit their revenue and earnings targets. Now that we have this expectation, time to review their dividend metrics.

Delta Airlines, Inc. Dividend Analysis

Stock Price* Dividend Forward EPS** Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 3-Year Growth Rate 5-Year Growth Rate P/E Ratio $55.99 $1.40 $6.71 2.50% 20.86% 38.46% 43.07% 8.34

*Based on 6/14/19 close price

**Taken from Yahoo! Finance; 21 analysts

I would want to see a payout ratio below 50% (lower than 60%, due to uncertainty of costs within Airline industry), a price to earnings (P/E) ratio below 15 (lower, due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry), a yield above 2.50% (i.e. the high yield online savings interest rate) and a dividend growth rate at 10% (due to higher uncertainty and lower desired yield).

1.) Payout Ratio - Taking the dividend and dividing by the analyst expectations of $6.71 of earnings for the year equates to a ratio of 20.86%. I would anticipate Delta achieving this expectation, based on performance metrics above. This is VERY low and shows Delta has AMPLE room to continue to grow their dividend and protects them from dividend cuts.

2.) Price to Earnings (P/E) - This metric is used to see if the company is undervalued. According to my source, the S&P 500 P/E ratio is 21.43. Therefore, Delta's 8.34 P/E ratio is below that and below the 15 mark that I set. This demonstrates that their stock is slightly undervalued.

3.) Dividend Yield - The current dividend of $1.40 per year is generating a 2.50% yield. This is above the S&P 500 average dividend yield, as well as is right at the 2.50% yield for my baseline in my expectation. For every $1,000 invested into Delta, one can expect $25.00 in dividends going forward. Since the yield is at 2.50%, let's see if the dividend growth rate makes up for it.

4.) Dividend Growth Rate - Delta doesn't have as long of a dividend increase history, though they are going on 6+ years of doing so. Their most recent increase was 15%, but each year before that was at least 50%. Talk about staggering growth rates. Therefore, the 3-year growth rate average is 38.46% and 5-year average is 43.07%. Obviously, these growth rates fit the bill. I don't anticipate any 25%+ growth rates, but I would easily anticipate 10-20% growth rates to be common for Delta, given their payout ratio.

Overall, Delta's dividend metrics are beautiful and their next ex-dividend date is August. Therefore, there is time to acquire more shares in time to capture additional dividends.

Conclusion

Delta Airlines is having a great 2019. Delta is setting record operational months for passengers and their first quarter operational metrics are knocking it out of the park. One could argue that the incidents from the Boeing 737 has pushed more passengers to fly with a carrier that never owned or opted to own the aircraft. Regardless, happy to see their improved performance, nonetheless.

In addition, their dividend metrics are nothing short of amazing. Though they don't have the Dividend Aristocrat track record (i.e. 25+ consecutive years of dividend growth), they have had an amazing 6 years and counting. Further, their payout ratio shows they can continue to blaze the path on their dividend and I am going on a whim and can see a 5 cent per share, per quarter increase this year or 14%. You heard it hear first readers! They typically announce in Mid-July.

In conclusion, at current prices, I would plan on investing into Delta and acquiring more shares. Though it may increase my cost basis, they have shown the increase in revenue and earnings, as well as their dividend, are there to support their price point.

Please share your thoughts and feedback on the analysis and conclusion above. I would love to hear from everyone and look forward to the comments. As always, good luck and happy investing!

