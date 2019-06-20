Komatsu Kicked Around As Management Looks For Weaker Machinery Demand

Although Komatsu continues to invest in R&D and has made automation a priority, it may need to accelerate and diversify its investments to stay in tune with mining company needs.

Not unlike the situation at FLSmidth (OTCPK:FLIDY), investors seem to have fallen out of love with Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY), as they pull back from heavy machinery, and particularly those companies tied to the mining industry. It was getting harder and harder to justify Komatsu’s price on the basis of full-cycle cash flow, and with the company setting an operating income target for fiscal 2020 (ending March 2020) that was almost 20% below prior expectations, a lot of worries about mining and construction capex have come home to roost.

It can be a strange thing to go from worrying about over-valuation to the other side of the coin, particularly when you do expect near-term weakness in the business. I do think Komatsu is probably undervalued now on the basis of free cash flow, margins, and returns, but if I were going to take a contrarian position in mining, I think I’d prefer a more productivity-centric story like FLSmidth than Komatsu.

Was May The Turn?

Komatsu reports monthly user data (KOMTRAX) from around the world, and May’s numbers saw year-over-year declines everywhere in the world, with declines ranging from a little less than 3% in Europe to a little more than 4%. It’s not all that common to see all the operating regions moving in the same direction (though it did happen in December too), and it’s tempting to read into the numbers whatever you want to believe.

I’ve been concerned about the health of non-residential construction for some time, and Komatsu’s commentary around fiscal fourth quarter earnings/fiscal 2020 guidance didn’t help, with management looking for corrections in North America, China, and greater Asia (oddly, not Europe, which other companies in other sectors have pointed to as a weakening geography). So it’s tempting to look at the 4% decline in China KOMTRAX houses, the 3% decline in North America, and the almost 3% decline in Europe and say “See? It’s happening!” Making matters worse, North American hours have been slowing since February and Europe has a few negative month-over-month comps building, while China has been chopping all over the place.

Komatsu is now looking for construction machinery demand to fall by 0% to 5% in FY’20 after growing 7% in FY’19, and I can’t say that I have a big problem with that outlook. Although that’s not the consensus view for Caterpillar (CAT) (and the companies have different geographic/product mixes), the idea of a significant slowdown in 2019 seems to be pretty broadly-shared, with some decline in 2020 (and Caterpillar uses a standard December year-end).

I’d also note that Komatsu has other challenges in its construction business to consider. Like HCM (OTCPK:HTCMY), Komatsu has tried to hold the line on margins in China and has been willing to lose share in the process. With that, Komatsu and HCM’s equipment sells for about 20% to 25% more than local brands like Sany (OTC:SNYYY), and Sany has grown its share of hydraulic excavators from around 6% or 7% in 2009 to over 27%, while Komatsu’s share has fallen from over 15% to under 5% (HCM’s share has fallen from around 12% to 4%). In contrast, Caterpillar has roughly doubled its share to around 13%.

Multiple Moving Parts Muddying Mining

If Komatsu was cautious on construction, it was pretty bleak about its FY’20 prospects in mining, with management looking for a 10% to 20% drop in equipment demand. While Caterpillar, Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY) and other mining capex equipment companies have been seeing weakening trends, Komatsu stands out here, and I think there are more company-specific issues at work.

The biggest issue with Komatsu’s mining business is that it’s heavily weighted to coal (about 50% of the backlog), and Indonesian coal in particular. Prices aren’t supportive of significant capex investment in Indonesia right now, and United Tractor’s (OTCPK:PUTKY) April sales data showed a 47% drop in Komatsu mining machinery sales.

How much this coal exposure will matter over the long term is a very debatable point. On one hand, while European banks have been bailing out of thermal coal projects (on climate change concerns), Asian banks have been willing to step in and fill the breach. Likewise, for all of the talk of improving penetration of wind, solar, and other power sources, thermal coal still plays a big role in China’s electrical system (59% of total energy production) and regulators recently gave the go-ahead for 11 regions to resume building new coal-fired plants.

On top of the less-desirable coal exposure, I’m also concerned about Komatsu’s position in the mining equipment foodchain relative to mining company needs over the next few years. FLSmidth management has made the point that mining company priorities today are for productivity-enhancing capex as opposed to growth capex, and for all of Komatsu’s talk of advancing automation in mining equipment (autonomous trucks, etc.), I think it’s worth noting that FLSmidth has been fielding more inquiries from mining companies looking to replace trucks with other conveyance systems. Trucks aren’t going to go away, but Komatsu may have to accelerate its plans for developing productivity-enhancing automated equipment, and I’d also note that Komatsu recently saw long-time customer Rio Tinto (RIO) give a large automatic truck order to Caterpillar.

The Outlook

Despite Komatsu’s sizable earnings guidance revision for FY’20, my long-term model hasn’t changed too much. That’s partly due to the fact that I was already modeling a tougher year in FY’20 than most of the sell-side. I’m still looking for a long-term revenue growth rate in the low single-digits, and I believe the company will be able to achieve long-term FCF margins in the mid-to-high single-digits.

Discounted cash flow now suggests to me that Komatsu is a little undervalued, but long-term DCF isn’t often a preferred valuation methodology given how hard it is to predict the timing and magnitude of the cycles. So I also use margin- and returns-driven models that use inputs like near-term operating margin, ROE, ROIC, and so on to drive a “fair” multiple. With ROE, for instance, there’s a pretty solid long-term correlation between ROE and price/book, as you can see in this chart created by Jefferies analyst Sho Fukuhara:

Source: Jefferies

Using these various approaches, I believe there’s a good case for Komatsu being undervalued below the mid-to-high $20’s today, with a fair value in the mid-$30’s in a normalized setting (in other words, when orders/revenue aren’t falling).

The Bottom Line

Trying to time bottoms and reach out for falling knives is a painful way to try to beat the market. That said, Komatsu shares do seem to be retesting cyclical lows for forward multiples and I don’t think the business or its end-markets are about to fall apart. It’s hard to be greedy and buy when others are fearful, and I think FLSmidth is better-positioned for the next couple of years, but I can’t say that Komatsu doesn’t have some appeal now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.