Nemetschek Will Benefit Significantly From Construction Momentum

Nemetschek will benefit from momentum in construction, and I also find its shares to be undervalued.

The construction industry is falling behind others in IT and software spending, but this trend will reverse.

Thesis

Nemetschek (OTC:NEMTF) is one of the global leaders in the engineering and construction market with a well-diversified revenue base and a high portion of recurring revenues. The company is well positioned to take advantage of the digitalization of the construction industry as IT and software budgets increase. I also find the company to be undervalued compared to its main competitors.

Business

Nemetschek SE is a Germany-based software developer for the construction industry. As of 2018, it operates through four key segments:

Design (63% of groups revenue) - the focus of the design segment is building information modeling (BIM), oriented solutions for computer-aided design (CAD), and computer-aided engineering (CAE).

Build (29% of groups revenue) - build segment focuses on 5D solutions for building information modeling.

Media and Entertainment (6% of groups revenue) - develops 3D modeling, painting, animation, and rendering applications.

Manage (2% of groups revenue) - the smallest segment, and it specializes in information technology solutions for the administration of complex commercial properties

As of 2018, the majority of the group's revenue comes from Europe where Germany is the largest market.

Nemetschek has adopted a subscription-based model and almost 47% of the group's revenues are recurring revenues coming from service contracts and subscriptions. Revenues from software licenses also have a recurring character and compose close to 50% of revenues.

Source: 2018 annual report

Industry

The majority of Nemetschek's customers are large companies from the areas of architecture, civil engineering, and general contractors. This shows how dependent Nemetschek is on the future development of the construction industry.

Construction industry

The construction industry is growing on a global scale because of the growing population and ongoing urbanization. Nevertheless, the construction industry is significantly falling behind other sectors when it comes to IT spending at just 1.5% of revenues in 2017. The amount of money invested by the construction industry is below average compared to other sectors where the norm is around 3.28% of revenues. In other words, there is a lot of potential for growth in IT spending from the construction industry as it has lots of catching up to do which will raise demand for software products like the ones that Nemetschek offers.

Source: Deloitte

At the same time, IT and software budgets in the construction industry are also expected to increase significantly over the next several years as they have been doing over the last year.

Source: Deloitte

Digitalization will transform the construction industry as it will significantly improve efficiency by reducing construction time and costs, and it will also improve the quality of work. Large parts of this transformation can be implemented immediately through today's technology thanks to the world-leading building information modeling method which is the focus of Nemetschek's Design segment.

Architecture, Engineering, and Construction

Nemetschek will also benefit from the growth in the AEC sector which will also benefit from improved digitalization, state regulations, and 3D modeling. The global AEC market is expected to grow at CAGR 11% from EUR 4.8 billion in 2015 to EUR 9.9 billion in 2022. All regions should benefit from the expansion of AEC, but the strongest growth should be in America (30% of Nemetschek's revenues) and Europe (61% of Nemetschek's revenues). Nemetschek is among the top suppliers in the worldwide AEC market with global market share over 10% and should benefit significantly from this trend.

Source: 2018 annual report

The AEC sector has been seeing increasing consolidation over the past few decades as all major players were actively involved in acquisition including Nemetschek. Today, there are only several global suppliers in competition with a number of smaller companies.

Competition

Nemetschek faces severe competition from other companies in all of its segments, but historically, companies have had less overlap than one can imagine and did not engage in expensive fights for market share. The main competitors to Nemetschek are Autodesk (ADSK) and Dassault Systemes (OTCPK:DASTY) who also have strong subscription models.

Financial analysis and valuation

When comparing Nemetschek to its two main competitors, we can see that the company has lower gross margin, but the combination of high net margin and debt levels has resulted in a 28.38 ROE, much better than peer numbers.

Gross Margin (TTM) Net Profit Margin (TTM) ROE (TTM) Debt/Equity (MRQ) Nemetschek SE 51.96 14.19 28.38 49.92 Autodesk Inc 83.78 - - 502 Dassault systems 85.18 16.18 13.17 20.71

Source: Reuters.com

The stock is trading with a significant discount compared to its two main competitors which make it very attractive considering the business potential as well as the high ROE.

P/E (TTM) P/S (TTM) P/B (MRQ) P/CF (TTM) Nemetschek SE 56.84 7.75 - 39.36 Autodesk Inc. - 13.11 81.26 - Dassault Systemes 62.38 10.31 7.6 43.91

Source: Reuters.com

Recommendation:

I recommend buying Nemetschek from its most liquid exchange which is Xetra. There, the stock is trading around EUR 138 which is close to 19% discount from its all-time high. I will probably open up a small position and add some more at around EUR 100.

Risks

As I have mentioned above, I don't find competition to be a significant risk, but if a competitor offers a substantially cheaper product, Nemetschek may lose some of its smaller customers.

Here is what Nemetschek has to say about its risks:

Source: 2018 annual report

One risk that I believe Nemetschek failed to address is the risk related to goodwill on the balance sheet. Nemetschek has a long acquisition history, and the existing management has been emphasizing the importance that future acquisitions will have on the growth of the business, so we can expect more deals in the future.

As of 2018, the company had $279.93 million of goodwill on its balance sheet which is approximately 42% of all assets. The company has tested its goodwill for impairment in 2018 and found no need for impairment to be recorded. However, future impairments are not excluded and a significant impairment expense may significantly reduce reported net income.

A significant downturn in the global construction industry can also be a significant risk.

Conclusion

Nemetschek is one of the global leaders in the engineering and construction market with a well-diversified revenue base and a high portion of recurring revenues flowing into the business and a dominant position into local markets like Germany. Its leading position will allow Nemetschek to capture additional market share in the fast-growing build and manage segments as well as to take advantage from the trends in the construction industry. I believe that the price is right to open up a small position considering the current price discount and the lower price multiples compared to its two main competitors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NEMTF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.