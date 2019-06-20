Personalis: Potential Personal Genomics Growth Champion

I like the story from this setup, although I am not in a position to judge the competitive nature of the business.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) has gone public in an offering, which is a good success as shares quickly rose 50% in the first hours of trading. This does not come as a complete surprise, as in fact, the current valuations still seem relatively reasonable, given the pace of growth and valuations at which peers grow, warranting a speculative modest long position.

Cancer Genomics

Personalis is a cancer genomics business which aims to transform the development of the next-generation therapies by providing comprehensive molecular data on each individual patient's cancer and immune response. The company aims to do this with its NeXT Platform to understand cancer, providing information to pharmaceutical companies on 20,000 human genes.

With the differentiating NeXT Platform, Personalis aims to help customers to obtain new insights into response and resistance mechanisms for both existing and new therapies. It must be said that the platform is well received by the market, with 45 biopharmaceutical companies being a client of the company already.

While the biopharmaceutical sector at large has made great advances in treating cancer, reality is that most available therapies have limitations with limited efficacy in subsets of patients, limited long-term survival rates, and large adverse toxicities.

Personalis was founded in 2011 by John West, a former executive of the very successful company called Illumina (ILMN). Under this leadership, the company has raised some $100 million to date, has successfully jump-started and grown operations ever since. Not only is this testimonial very impressive, we have to note that the business is benefiting from great growth prospects as it is comforting to see that many biopharmaceutical companies are a client of the company as well, of course.

IPO & Valuation

Personalis aimed to sell 6.7 million shares in a range of $14-16 per share as solid demand means that shares were eventually sold at $17 per share, making for gross proceeds of about $113 million.

With 28.5 million shares outstanding following the initial public offering at $17, Personalis is awarded a $484 million equity valuation. With $33 million in net cash ahead of the offering and factoring in costs related to the IPO, I peg net cash holdings at around $135 million, while operating assets are valued at some $350 million.

If we look at the past performance, that seems a high valuation for a business which generated just $9.4 million in sales in 2017 on which it furthermore reported a loss of $22.1 million on an operating basis. It must be said that the company has made huge advances in 2018 as sales essentially quadrupled to $37.8 million, as operating losses narrowed significantly to $13.8 million. Half of these sales came from VA MVP, while Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) are key customers as well. Note that the first is not your typical customer, being the Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program.

Momentum continues to be impressive with first quarter sales for 2019 increasing from $4.2 million to $14.1 million as operating losses were more or less flat at $5.4 million. This suggests that sales trend at $60 million at the moment and probably come in far above that, suggesting a 6 times sales multiple at the offer price. While the >100% growth rates this looks quite compelling, we have to understand the high reliance on VA MVP which only increased as of recent, up from 49% in the year of 2018 to 59% in the first quarter of this year.

While this might be a concern, we have to observe that the non-VA MVP business is growing rapidly as well which should provide some comfort as current losses can easily be financed from existing net cash holdings and, of course, the IPO proceeds.

At the moment of writing, shares are trading 50% higher at $25 and change, giving the company a $712 million equity valuation and about a $580 million enterprise valuation. With revenues trading at $56 million at the moment, this works down to 10 times annualised sales, yet these sales are growing very rapidly, of course.

What Now?

With a relatively modest size, great market potential, rapid current sales growth, moderate losses, and relative compelling sales multiples, there is a lot to like about the company. This comes as competitors trade at huge valuations as well. Guardant Health (GH) is a awarded an $8 billion valuation after shares tripled last year, trading at around 50 times sales. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) acquired Foundation Medicine last year at roughly 25 times annualised sales as well.

The only real issue, or concern, is that I have no specific knowledge about this industry and the actual workings of the platform of the company and thus cannot judge how competitive the company and its solutions are. Given the current growth and compelling list of clients, that does not appear to be a major concern for now. I furthermore will not rule out that modest sales multiples and rapid growth makes it a potential acquisition target as well, certainly in this low interest rate environment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSNL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.