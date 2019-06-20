TC Energy: This 4.3%-Yielding Stock's Robust Development Pipeline Should Support Its Dividend Growth

TC Energy is currently trading at a discount to its historical average and has an attractive dividend with a yield of 4.3%.

The company has a rich development pipeline that should help grow its dividend at a CAGR of 8~10% through 2021.

Investment Thesis

TC Energy (TRP) (TSX:TRP) delivered solid Q1 2019 with strong EBITDA growth. The company has a rich pipeline of development projects that should help support the company to grow its EBITDA and dividend through 2021. Its development projects are well-supported by its much-improved balance sheet. TC Energy is currently trading at a discount to its historical average and to its peer. It also has an attractive and a growing 4.3%-yielding dividend. We believe the company is a good investment choice for investors seeking dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

TC Energy reported Q1 2019 earnings with strong growth. Its comparable earnings per common share increased by 9% year over year to C$1.07 per share. Its comparable EBITDA increased by 16% year over year to about C$2.4 billion in Q1 2019. Looking forward, we believe TC Energy will be able to continue to grow its comparable EBITDA and earnings as it has a rich development pipeline. The company also made progress to improve its balance sheet by issuing C$1 billion of long-term debt in April 2019. The company also announced sales of several assets (Coolidge Generating Station for US$465 million, and Northern Courier Pipeline for C$1.15 billion). These efforts should help fund its growth projects.

Source: Q1 2019 Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

A rich development pipeline

TC Energy currently has a rich development pipeline. As can be seen from the table below, the company has C$30 billion of secured capital programs through 2023. Management expects these projects to reach in-service dates on or before 2023. Besides these capital projects, there are additional C$7 billion of projects expected to be completed by 2019. These assets are either regulated or have long-term contracts.

A list of TC Energy’s capital program through 2023 (Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation)

As can be seen below, TC Energy was able to grow its EBITDA by about 9% per year in the past few years. Its development projects should help it to grow its EBITDA to about C$10 billion in 2021.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Keystone XL has the potential to grow its top and bottom lines further

Besides its rich development pipeline, TC Energy's Keystone XL project will significantly grow its business if it decides to commit to the project. Its Keystone XL project will provide a capacity of about 1.4 million barrel per day. This C$7 billion project is still in review and TC Energy believes its Keystone XL project can be constructed at a 6.0x EBITDA total build cost multiple. Since we are already well into 2019, Keystone XL project will not likely begin construction in 2019 even if TC Energy decides to commit to build the project. This means that the completion date will likely be postponed. In addition, project cost will likely also increase.

TC Energy’s Keystone XL project (Source: Q1 2019 Presentation)

A network of natural gas pipeline is beneficial

TC Energy has a network of 57,500 miles of natural gas pipeline in North America. Pipelines are essential to move natural gas efficiently. According to IEA, global demand for natural gas is forecast to increase at an average of 1.6% over the next 5 years. China and other emerging markets in Asia are the primary growth drivers to this demand. These countries that do not produce enough natural gas to fulfill their own demand. Therefore, they need to import natural gas from other places. North America is one ideal location where these imports will come from. Therefore, we believe TC Energy’s network of natural gas pipeline will benefit from this trend of increasing global demand as natural gas needs to be transported from production areas to export terminals.

Source: Q1 2019 Presentation

Improved balance sheet should help support its development projects

TC Energy has gradually improved its balance sheet by reducing its debts in the past few years. Its debt to 2019 EBITDA ratio is now about 5.1x following the announced sale of 85% interest in its Northern Courier Pipeline (transaction price of C$1.15 billion). Management is targeting to reduce its leverage to high 4s. Therefore, we expect there will be more non-core asset sales announcements in the next few quarters.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

The much-improved balance sheet will allow TC Energy to fund its development projects. As can be seen from the chart below, most of the funding will come from its internal funds generated from operations. The company will also issue some hybrid securities, senior debts, etc. The good thing about this funding plan is that it does not require discrete equity (except dividend reinvestment plan). This will not result in material dilution.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Valuation at a discount

Shares of TC Energy are currently trading at an EV to EBITDA ratio of 12.7x. This is significantly below its 5-year EV to EBITDA average of 22.1x. Its EV to EBITDA ratio is slightly below Enbridge’s (ENB) 14.1x. TC Energy’s forward P/E ratio of 14.2x is significantly below its 5-year average of 19.5x. This is also slightly below Enbridge’s 17.9x.

EV/EBITDA 5-Year EV/EBITDA Forward P/E 5-Year Forward P/E TC Energy 12.7 22.1 16.2 18.9 Enbridge 14.1 21.6 17.9 21.0

As of June 20, 2019 (Source: Created by author)

A 4.3%-yielding dividend with 8% to 10% dividend growth annually through 2021

TC Energy currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.75 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 4.3%. Its dividend yield is in the middle of the yield range in the past 10 years (see chart below).

Data by YCharts

TC Energy expects to increase its dividend at a compound annual growth rate of 8% to 10% in the next two years. Therefore, we think it is a good stock to hold on to if your goals is to grow your dividend.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Risks and Challenges

Demand and supply can impact its business

Although TC Energy’s revenue is not directly tied to commodity prices, its revenue can be impacted negatively if demand is weak. This is because its shippers can choose to delay shipping crude or LNG through its pipeline network.

Regulatory and government risks

Like many other pipeline operators, TC Energy also faces regulatory risks. The time it takes to approve new pipeline projects can often be lengthy. The project can be overturned by court even if the project is approved. Local oppositions can also delay its projects or prevent these projects from being built.

Investor Takeaway

TC Energy’s outlook is favorable with its C$30 billion development projects. These projects should help it to grow its dividend by about 8% ~ 10% annually through 2021. TC Energy’s shares remain undervalued when compared to its peer Enbridge and to its own historical average. We continue to believe that TC Energy is a good core holding for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRP, ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.