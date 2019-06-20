ExOne: Still Fully Valued After The Correction Due To Lower Growth

As such, shares are still fully valued even after the recent correction, due to lower growth.

Unfortunately, 2018 revenue came in lower than expected, and guidance for 2019 is in the mid-teens.

ExOne's (XONE) Q1'19 results were not good. Revenue for the quarter was down a whopping 19.4% Y/Y, with machine sales down 26% Y/Y, and materials and services down by 15% Y/Y. On the plus side, expenses were also down by 13%, cash used for operation was $1.4M (vs. $4.8M Y/Y), gross margins increased to 27.6% vs 22% Y/Y, and the backlog increased to $18.8M.

In Q4'18, the company hinted that Q1'19 might not be good because of lower capital spending by many of its customers. However, in the Q1 conference call, the company said it is seeing "a healthy increase in revenues and in backlog". Furthermore, the company said that the Q1 shortfall will be covered over the year, and it does not impact the company's goals for 2019.

The company said binder jetting applications continue to expand, particularly in metal printing. This technology is now migrating from prototyping to the production floor. Added value applications are being developed in carbon fiber also, meaning the number of applications continues to increase that might propel growth over the next several years.

The company also said it aims to improve its operating model to achieve adjusted EBITDA for 2019 while maintaining R&D. The ways it aims to do this is to grow its recurring revenue business, by penetrating its installed base of machines. This in turn will be a tailwind as opposed to being a headwind for profitability, as stated by the company.

Overall, the company seemed excited about the current year, but that was not what I interpreted from the full year guidance. The company only expects revenue growth in the mid-teens.

If this is the case, then it is no wonder the stock fell to $7 a share again. I was expecting 20% revenue growth for 2018, but also for 2019. However, if the company grows about 10% in 2019, then that changes everything.

On my previous article on XONE, I said that, while the company beat EPS by a wide margin, shares seemed fully valued. So, I sold even before Q4 numbers were announced, thinking the stock would not rise further, even with 20% revenue growth. So, when revenue growth came in lower than I what was hoping for, I was sure XONE shares were in for several difficult quarters.

As I have said in the past, when a company is not producing profits, I use the Price/Sales ratio to try to come to some conclusion for its valuation.

Now, when I thought $10 per share was a fair price for XONE shares, it was based on 20% growth, and for that, I was willing to pay 2X revenue for the company.

But if XONE will grow only by about 10% this year, then the most I can pay for its shares is about 1.5X 2019 revenue. For 2018, the company did about $65M in revenue. If the company records a 10% increase, then for 2019, the company might do about $72M in revenue. So, based on this method of mine, the current fair value for XONE (and I am being generous) is about $108M, much higher than the current $124M market cap and $7.50 a share (as of the writing of this article).

Would I buy XONE at current prices?

The answer is no, because, like I said, shares seem fairly valued (according to me). If I were to buy XONE shares, it would have to be at a discount to what I think as fair value.

Having said this, I would be a buyer of XONE shares at around $5-6 a share, or if the company surprises during the year with higher guidance.

On a technical note, the above chart of XONE shares is not good. One target I see is around $5.70, where shares have reached twice before and bounced. It would be my first target, and I would probably buy a very small position there.

However, please note that shares might fall even lower because the market always goes to extremes. So, use the charts as guidance with your favorite technical analysis indicator to try to find a bottom, if you are interested in purchasing shares.

Bottom line

While I continue to like the company and think it has a bright future, growth has disappointed over the past several quarters.

Even after the recent correction, I think shares are still fully valued, and I am on the sidelines. I would, however, be a buyer of XONE shares below the $6 handle, coupled with technical strength.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.