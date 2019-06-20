TripAdvisor: Rebounding Strongly

The stock is indicated to be cheaper as compared to 2016 on a price to free cash flow basis.

When I last covered TripAdvisor (TRIP) back in 2016, I made the argument that low free cash flow levels, along with rising costs, could mean that the stock undergoes a decline.

We have seen the stock fall significantly since then, with price starting to recover since the beginning of 2018:

Source: investing.com

Moreover, we have also seen free cash flow rebound to highs last seen in 2016, while the stock has continued to get cheaper on a price to free cash flow basis:

Source: YCharts

In this regard, can we now expect a significant upside from here?

Previously, I expressed the concern that the online travel industry is becoming increasingly saturated, and thus I expected that TripAdvisor could find it difficult to sustain growth going forward, particularly considering the rising costs that the company was incurring at the time.

With this being said, my judgement on this may have been short-sighted. TripAdvisor has remained one of the top companies in this industry, and this is evidenced by the fact that revenue in CAGR terms has grown by 14% over the past ten years. Moreover, we also see that the growth in the Hotels, Media & Platform segment has been quite strong, up by 36% year on year, with the EBITDA margin up to 41% in Q1 2019:

Source: TripAdvisor Investor Presentation May 2019

More generally, with a growing number of travel bookings now being made online, TripAdvisor is benefiting from a growing market, and thus, the growth in earnings that we are seeing has not been surprising.

Specifically, one of the most impressive of TripAdvisor’s business has been its ability to diversify - TripAdvisor has shown strong growth in Experiences and Restaurants. Particularly, Experiences Bookable Products has shown a 90% CAGR growth rate in the past two years, and the site has reached over 100K bookable experiences, allowing a user to essentially plan their travel itinerary through the site - i.e. in terms of selecting flights, booking hotels, and other tourist activities.

Source: TripAdvisor Investor Presentation May 2019

In this regard, TripAdvisor appears to be doing quite an effective job of serving the travel market as a whole. As opposed to a consumer using one site for booking flights, another for booking hotels and so on, TripAdvisor has come to offer a “one-stop shop” for consumers to be able to do this.

From a financial standpoint, we can also see that, over the past two years, non-GAAP diluted EPS is up by 50%, while free cash flow is up by 42%:

Source: TripAdvisor Investor Presentation May 2019

Overall, the business model for this company looks quite strong, and the growth in earnings and free cash flow is there to back it up. I envisage that this stock will rebound quite strongly. In the short term, I deem a range of $70 (the high we saw for the stock in 2018) as being quite reasonable. Longer term, should we continue to see the stock produce this level of earnings growth, then a rebound back to the prior high of $85 as seen back in 2016 is highly possible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.