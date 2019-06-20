The Penumbra Story Is Coming Along Nicely

Up almost 30% from my last article, Penumbra (PEN) is getting more credit now for its high-quality thrombectomy business and the longer-term opportunities in both stroke and peripheral clots. Although Medtronic (MDT) and Stryker (SYK) have both stepped up their competitive efforts, Penumbra still appears to have the best system available and the market continues to grow as physicians become more aware of the benefits of aspiration (supported by clinical trials and publications).

Valuation is no longer so compelling. Penumbra’s numbers have come in quite close to my above-Street expectations, and neither my estimates nor the Street’s are significantly higher than they were at the time of that last article. With the shares trading at a fair price relative to historical norms for growth med-tech, this is more of a hold/watchlist idea right now.

The Stroke Business Continues To Grow

As best I can tell, Penumbra has about 65% to 75% share of a market segment (aspiration) that has about 65% share of the stroke market. While the share of aspiration is growing, helped by studies like COMPASS (published in The Lancet in March), Penumbra has seen rivals like Medtronic and Stryker gain some share now that they’re up and running with their own on-label pump-and-catheter aspiration systems. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Terumo are also involved, and while all of my due diligence leads me to believe that Penumbra has a superior system (a stronger pump and a wider catheter), Medtronic and Stryker have undeniably strong sales efforts (including the flexibility to do bundling deals for other neurovascular products).

Penumbra has seen some volatility in its OUS stroke business in recent quarters, due mostly to the non-direct nature of the sales process (inventory stocking/destocking with channel partners), but the U.S. business has continued to grow with 30% growth in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 21% growth in the first quarter of this year.

I continue to believe that Penumbra has an attractive growth runway in stroke. First, there’s still room for aspiration to take share from stent retreivers, and as studies support the idea that aspiration is faster and cheaper, but equally effective, I believe it will. I also see long-term opportunities to improve/expand the eligible patient population. One of the key limiting factors today is educating people to recognize the systems of a stroke and then getting them to a facility that can offer treatment (aspiration or stent retriever) while they’re still in the therapeutic window. While state governments and foundations have stepped up their efforts, this is still more of a long-term driver.

Penumbra also has worthwhile opportunities down the road outside of aspiration in ischemic stroke.

The company’s Artemis system was developed to remove hematomas in hemorrhagic stroke cases, and there are two studies underway, with the company’s MIND study likely to finish in 2021. The results of the NIH-sponsored MISTIE III study, reported in February, were disappointing (although not unexpected), with no statistically-significant benefit to patients undergoing clot removal. Post hoc analysis was more encouraging, though, as patients with more complete clot removal did show better outcomes. This reminds me a bit of the early days for approaches like stent retrievers and aspiration in ischemic stroke, and suggests that if Artemis can achieve a higher level of performance (more thorough clot removal), there could be more meaningful benefits.

Penumbra is also on the cusp of playing a bigger role in stroke rehab. The company’s VR-based mobile stroke rehab system, REAL Immersive, is now FDA-approved and may start to contribute later this year.

Peripheral Likely To Be The Bigger Growth Story, At Least In Percentage Terms

Penumbra’s peripheral business has been growing strongly in recent quarters, with Q4’18 revenue up 64% and Q1’19 revenue up 52%. If anything, the peripheral market is even less penetrated than the present-day addressable ischemic stroke market, and Penumbra’s share of the available market is only around 10% to 20%. Peripheral thrombectomy is one of those areas that has gotten a lot of attention over the years, but relatively few interventions have been shown to do much good (Boston Scientific’s (BSX) AngioJet being an exception) and offer a worthwhile risk/reward/price balance.

Penumbra’s Indigo aspiration system, though, looks like a meaningful step forward, and this system looks well-placed to win over skeptical physicians and drive more active treatment of thrombus. While the active treatment market that Penumbra is targeting today is estimated at around 150,000 annual procedures, the total number of eligible procedures is likely closer to 500,000 and possibly even as high as 1 million. It will take time to penetrate that market – physicians are slow to change their habits, and reimbursement could emerge as a bigger challenge – but it is an attractive opportunity all the same.

The Outlook

Penumbra is now profitable and generating positive free cash flow. I expect FCF margins to gradually build into the 20%’s over time as the company better-leverages its operating expenses, and there could be some modest incremental upside to its mid-60%’s gross profits. Near-term, I think increased penetration of the U.S. ischemic stroke and peripheral markets are the best growth opportunities, but I also see opportunities in OUS ischemic stroke and possibly both hemorrhagic stroke and coronary thrombectomy.

Penumbra’s results have basically matched my expectations (which were above the Street sell-side averages), so my modeling adjustments have been more like tweaks than real revisions. I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the mid-teens, with a $1 billion-plus target for 2023 and a $1.6 billion-plus target for 2028.

The Bottom Line

Penumbra shares are not undervalued on a discounted cash flow basis, and that’s no real surprise given the norms in growth med-tech. These stocks tend to trade more on the basis of revenue and gross profit growth, and Penumbra’s fair value is now more in keeping with the historical norms for a company with its growth profile. This would definitely be a name to keep on a watchlist, and I’d be in no hurry to sell if I owned shares (it’s around fair value, not overvalued), but I can’t see enough undervaluation to argue for buying today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.