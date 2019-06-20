Buy Two Harbors After The Dividend Reduction

The market for "Fed Funds Futures" (used to bet on the Fed Funds Rate) is calling for a cut in July, either 25 basis points or 50 basis points.

The fed funds rate has an overwhelming impact on repo rates. Banks providing repo financing are comparing it relative to the fed funds rate.

Dividend reduced from $.47 per share to $.40 per share. This is in line with expectations and follows announcements from several peers, including AGNC and NLY.

Two Harbors (NYSE:TWO) remains at a healthy discount to our latest projected book value per share. Despite projections for weakening book value in early June, the discount remains significant, and spread-widening is a significant factor. Faced with lower book value and wider spreads to reinvest capital, management is prudently reducing the dividend.

That doesn't concern us. We initiated our position in TWO after Annaly (NLY) and AGNC (AGNC) had telegraphed their dividend cuts. We've forecast these cuts coming for years. The reason to own shares of TWO currently is due to their valuation. They trade around a 7% discount to our projected book value, and the spread between the rates on hedges and assets remains wide compared to the last 18 months. This is the environment where mortgage REITs can be more effective with each dollar of book value.

Why do the REITs cut dividends when each dollar of book value becomes more effective? When the spreads widen, it reduces book value per share. Even though each dollar is more effective, they have fewer of them (on a per share basis). When the spreads tighten, book value (per share) rises and earnings (per share) are "maintained" by holding the prior positions that were purchased with a better cost basis.

Repo Rates

One of the current bear arguments is that higher "repo rates" could hurt the mortgage REITs.

If repo rates stay this high (expensive), it would represent the single worst performance of a central bank in the past decade. However, a mortgage REIT can still hedge out most of the repo rate risk if they desire by simply using a 1-year LIBOR swap.

With repo, you pay the short-term repo rate. With a 1-year fixed-pay LIBOR swap, you pay 1-year LIBOR and get 3-month LIBOR. The repo rates are currently a bit higher than 3-month LIBOR, but not that much higher. Unless you're arguing for 3-month LIBOR to fall while repo rates remain the same. That astounding. The sheer incompetence required from the central banks would be mind-boggling.

Raising rates was appropriate before the tariffs. The huge increase in tariffs reduces the projected deficit. With a smaller deficit, the proper policy response is lower rates. Since every respected economist in the world knows this, we see short-term rates falling to indicate the market betting overwhelmingly on rate cuts. This isn't a big debate. The big money is betting overwhelmingly on one side.

Central Bank and Repo

The central bank doesn't officially set the repo rates, but the federal funds rate drives the repo rates. Without the Federal Reserve ensuring higher rates for the short term, the rates would already be falling. However, banks have no incentive to provide lower repo rates if they can get similar returns by simply sitting on the cash while the Federal Reserve pays them interest on excess reserves.

Note: There are a few analysts who like to refer to "reserves" without specifying between "excess reserves" and "required reserves". If you see an analyst simply writing "reserves", you should be very suspicious. Some analysts will walk investors in circles by making statements about "reserves" that are only true for one of the two types of reserves. We will only be discussing interest on excess reserves in this article.

Fed Funds Rate

The fed funds rate is the major tool in play. The Federal Reserve sets a target for where they want short-term rates to be. Currently, the target is "2.25% to 2.50%". However, the market is extremely efficient in predicting changes in rates. Management of Two Harbors even stated that they had no desire to try to predict rates. It wasn't their job. Despite running a mortgage REIT, their job wasn't to predict rates. Their job was to minimize volatility while maintaining adequate leverage and evaluating opportunities to invest in mortgages.

The tool we use to predict the most likely path of future interest rates is called the "FedWatch Tool".

FedWatch Tool

The following chart demonstrates the latest reading from the tool:

The futures market is pricing in roughly a 68% chance for the rate to fall from the current range of "2.25% to 2.50%" to a range of "2.00% to 2.25%".

This is referred to as falling "25 basis points".

The other 32% chance is that rates fall from "2.25% to 2.50%" to a range of "1.75% to 2.00%". That would be referred to as falling "50 basis points".

The market is currently pricing in a 0% probability for rates to remain at the current level (or increase).

Based on past history, we should expect repo rates to move shortly prior to the expected change.

We went into more depth on the change in Treasury yields in a subscriber article on TWO published shortly after the dividend announcement.

Conclusion

We remain bullish on TWO. Expect book value at the end of Q2 to be down from Q1 2019. Expect some pressure from prepayments. However, don't forget that the repo rates should be falling soon. We should see far more benefit from reduced repo rates in Q3 2019 than in Q2 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWO, NLY, NLY-F, AGNCN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.