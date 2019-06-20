Powell Opens The Door For Future Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Source: New York Times

Heading into Wednesday's meeting with Federal Reserve policymakers, Jerome Powell was under pressure from the Trump administration to cut rates. He held rates steady but opened the door for future rate cuts. Financial markets rallied on the news, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) is hovering near its 52-week high.

Below is a synopsis of the Fed's comments and my interpretation:

Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 2-1/4 to 2-1/2 percent. The Committee continues to view sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective as the most likely outcomes, but uncertainties about this outlook have increased.

My Interpretation:

When the Fed hiked rates in December 2018, the Fed acknowledged inflation was near its 2 percent target. This time, the Fed referenced soft business fixed investment and that core personal consumption expenditures ("PCE") was running below 2 percent. PCE growth for April, March, and February was 1.6 percent, 1.5 percent, and 1.6 percent, respectively. It has consistently undershot the Fed's target.

In keeping rates unchanged, the Fed has the option of waiting to see if any new developments occur. The trade war with China has negatively impacted trade and hurt certain industries like agriculture, transportation, and heavy equipment sales. If the U.S. and China end their trade dispute, then the outlook for inflation could potentially improve.

In light of these uncertainties and muted inflation pressures, the Committee will closely monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook and will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near its symmetric 2 percent objective.

My Interpretation:

Fed appears "uncertain" PCE growth would meet its 2 percent target. Its May 2019 statement suggested the Fed it would be "patient" in determining the target for the federal funds rate. Removing this patient language could give Powell the leeway to cut rates as soon as July. Whether such a rate cut is priced in or if financial markets will take another leg up remains to be seen.

In determining the timing and size of future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will assess realized and expected economic conditions relative to its maximum employment objective and its symmetric 2 percent inflation objective. This assessment will take into account a wide range of information, including measures of labor market conditions, indicators of inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and readings on financial and international developments.

My Interpretation:

In April, the unemployment rate was 3.6 percent - the lowest it had been since December 1969. It held steady at 3.6 percent in May. Unemployment this low historically indicates workers can switch jobs or negotiate higher wages from their current employers. Strong wage growth is another measure of inflationary pressures. Average hourly wages grew 3.1 percent in May versus the same month last year.

The disconnect is that if the unemployment rate is at lows not seen in over 40 years and wage growth is solid, then why not remain patient on rates? It buttresses my assertion that the economy is not as strong as policymakers represent. While unemployment is extremely low, there are over 96 million people who are no longer in the labor force. This could be considered a national crisis. These people are not included in the unemployment calculation, which could make the unemployment rate look better.

Secondly, declining rail traffic and free falling RV shipments both point to a recession, and indicate the economy has peaked. Interest rates have been extremely low for the past decade. If the economy has peaked, then I doubt another rate cut will really matter. It could buoy financial markets, though.

Conclusion

Financial markets could melt up in anticipation of a rate cut or wind-down of the trade war. Long term, financial markets could decline due to economic malaise. Investors should avoid cyclical stocks and highly-indebted names that need to service debt amid economic headwinds.

