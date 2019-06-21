Snap: Irrational Respect

Snap still needs to prove the company is on a profitable path to even warrant the peer multiple.

The stock has a stretched valuation compared to the peer group and is likely to return to a group multiple of 6x EV/S.

The average analyst is still neutral on the stock despite several headline-grabbing bull calls.

Snap has gained 200% off the lows due to nothing more than a positive indication on user trends.

Despite some positive signs, Snap (SNAP) hasn't done anything to change the actual financial trajectory of their business. The stock market has given the company and founding CEO Even Spiegel some incredible respect by pushing the stock all the way back to $15. A bullish investment thesis at the current price and even up to $20 just isn't plausible.

Image Source: Snapchat website

Momentum Trade

The consensus view has turned towards Snapchat having returned to user growth following a disastrous app update at the end of 2017. OneZero shows that weekly installs surged following the new filters confirming the idea that Q2 should show solid daily active user (DAU) growth.

Source: OneZero

What new investors are forgetting is that Snapchat was already losing momentum prior to the app update that sent user numbers spiraling down. The company has a long way to go in order to generate meaningful growth the Q1'18 peak levels.

For Q1, Snap reported 190 million daily DAUs leading to sequential growth of about 2%. The updated Android app and new filters should generally help boost DAUs this year and beyond, but the company has to reach 210 million by next Q1 to return to 10% annualized DAU growth.

Source: Snap Q1'19 presentation

The company is no longer in the death spiral that led to my correct call for the stock to dip below $5 that occurred in December. The updated prospects for improving app usage don't necessarily alter that valuation prediction for the stock, but they do change the momentum in the stock.

One has to question whether the prospects have improved enough to warrant a stock up 170% this year and now worth about $22.5 billion based on a fully diluted share count of 1.5 billion shares.

Data by YCharts

Stretched Bull Case

The bullish analyst call that got our attention was the BTIG prediction that Snap was headed to $20. Analyst Rich Greenfield revised his estimates for 2019 revenue up to $1.68 billion from $1.65 billion. The BTIG analyst predicted adjusted EBITDA would dip to a loss of $253 million, an improvement from a loss of $268 million.

The issue here is that Snap still isn't getting past the threshold of losing tons of cash on a yearly basis on limited revenues. The average analyst revenue prediction for 2020 is $2.1 billion with the company still losing money for the fourth year after going public.

The average analyst has become slowly less negative on the stock over the last year. Last July, a large number of analysts had Underperform or Sell ratings on the stock, while most ratings are now Holds with the average rating at 3.05.

Source: Sell Side Ratings

The analyst recommendations are perplexing, considering the valuation on Snap has worsened lately. Snap trades at a far higher EV/S multiple compared to Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR). Over the last year, the stocks have traded in a volatile range, suggesting the next move is for Snap to return to the group average around 6x forward sales targets.

Data by YCharts

The stock should easily have a target below $10 until the company can prove a real path to profitability.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Snap has started generating improved financial metrics due to improved user numbers, but the company still isn't producing metrics that are worthy of a hike in the stock price. At a $20 price target, Snap would have a $30 billion market cap and sail past Twitter.

The momentum in Snap could easily push the stock soaring to $20, but investors would be wise to abandon ship at such an unrealistic valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.