Nvidia: Not Dead Money

Pricing in all the negatives with a revenue perspective, Nvidia’s fair value should be between $160 and $220. Nvidia is still undervalued by 20%.

In addition to a generally negative macro outlook, Nvidia (NVDA) has had enough of its own issues which drive its current 24 forward P/E near a two-year low. While its archenemy Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) maintains its recent stock performance leadership, bear camp argues that Nvidia has become a “fallen angel” that its stock will be dead money (Figure 1). Since all the information already out for a while, the question becomes if Nvidia’s stock price has properly reflected the recent mostly negative information. Thus, it may be time to look forward and revisit the fair valuation of Nvidia’s stock. This is what I set out to do in this post.

Nvidia’s Challenges and Opportunities

While Nvidia's fiscal 1Q results largely met and the 2Q guidance was in-line, the soft data-center outlook drives a full-year guidance of a small sales decline. The market remains concerned about a China slowdown, beyond tariffs and Huawei’s ban, but more on the weak gaming chip sales. With the company retracting the previous modest sales decline in fiscal 2020 (-6%), Nvidia’s stock has lost around 15% since 1Q earnings announcement.

A crypto hangover and transition in GPU architecture have slowed gaming sales, which declined 39% in 1Q from a year earlier. Data-center sales slipped 10% amid large cloud vendor spending cuts. Smaller auto-chip sales increased 15% through content growth. Professional visualization segment sales rose 6%. Nvidia's value-based pricing model creates significant margin leverage. Operating expenses were 36% of sales in 1Q, powered by SG&A and R&D. The most positive indicator is the inventory's 10% decline which suggests effective promotional strategies. The double-digit sales growth in the fiscal 2021 (15-20%) requires a rebound in gaming and data center in 2020.

Nvidia's CUDA software is likely to continue sales in the longer term. This starts with a strong gaming-application adoption but expandable to data center and autos. The increase in wide and deep workloads in augmented and virtual reality, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning make a strong case to use GPUs or accelerated computing. Nvidia’s short-term catalyst is that Turing and Ray Tracing are key innovations for gaming with a slower yet long-lasting growth than Pascal (Bloomberg). Nvidia's Mellanox acquisition may add almost $1.4 billion in fiscal 2020 data center sales. But the realization may be subject to a regulatory distraction from China trade dispute and further complicated by the Turing architecture long upgrade cycle and AI chip unpredictable consumption.

Nvidia’s one potential threat on its GPU market share comes from AMD’s recent 7nm new product roll-out. At Computex 2019, AMD revealed its Radeon RX 5700 series of graphics cards, promising stellar performance. Also, at E3 2019, AMD revealed the Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT, aimed at taking on Nvidia’s mid-range GeForce RTX 2070 and RTX 2060, respectively. On the other hand, Nvidia is rumored to reveal super versions of its GeForce RTX graphics cards, with clock and memory speed boosts on its highly-popular RTX 2060, 2070 and 2080 cards in order to compete with the AMD Navi GPUs which are scheduled to be released in 3Q. Then, in the creative sphere, Nvidia revealed its Quadro RTX cards for laptops at Computex 2019, which will leverage the Turing architecture and real-time ray tracing for creative professionals. Leading this charge is the Quadro RTX 5000. There’s some speculation that AMD may release Navi 20 cards at the earliest in 2020, touting ray-tracing technologies. So at this point, Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Ti is still unmatched in the 4K market in terms of performance if you want your PC to keep up with your Ultra HD display.

Forward P/S Valuation

Since AMD may become a contender on Nvidia’s CPU market share, the future revenue gain should be the first thing on Nvidia shareholders’ minds. Therefore, I first used a revenue-based valuation approach, “Sales Franchise Value Model” (SFV), to convert the forecast revenue to a corresponding stock fair value:

The Sales Franchise Value (SFV) model computes two parts of the stock value. The first part includes the market value for constant growth profitability. The second portion is the excess profit growth over shareholders’ expectations. This is a model to produce a stock valuation which reflects both future revenue growth and margin changes. The most sensitive factor is the annual long-term stable revenue growth rates which are assumed to fluctuate between 8% and 10%, significantly lower than the double-digit numbers prior to 2018. The discount rate has been increased from 13% to the recent 15% level. This is due to a significant increase in Nvidia's risk level after Nvidia’s 1Q downside guidance and AMD’s potential GPU market share gain with Q3 Navi’s online. The less sensitive gross margin is expected to be around 58-60% for the year. Given the various forecasts, the SFV computes the forward P/S multiple to be between 8.3 and 11.3. Using a forward four-quarter sales forecast of $11.76 billion, Nvidia’s revenue-based fair value should be between $160 and $220. Accordingly, Nvidia’s share is currently undervalued by about 20% (Table 1).

Forward P/E Valuation

Different from AMD, Nvidia has long passed the point of profitability. Therefore, the market has demanded the company produce reasonable and sustainable profit. On that front, for the better part of 2019, gross margin will improve with a revenue rebound in sight. Nvidia’s gross margin looks to rise from 58% to 60%.

If investors choose to value the stock with profitability, it's the sustainable forward earnings that's important to focus on. To this end, I used the following forward earnings-based Intrinsic P/E valuation approach (IPE) to price the stock:

Where P/E* is the fair forward PE, k is the required rate of return, ROE is the forward return on equity, and g is the long-term earnings growth rate. The economics behind the IPE model is based on the premise that the market will pay a higher multiple for the company’s ability to consistently generate a higher return on equity than shareholders’ required rate of return. In this case and as in the previous section, the required rate of return (k) is estimated between 13% and 15%.

For 2019, Nvidia's -6% sales growth likely limits gross margin to no more than 60%, which leads to an ROE around 27-29%. The pivotal earnings growth rate is projected from the 2019 sales growth and gross margin estimates to be between 10% and 12%. As a result, the IPE model could theoretically give the stock a fair forward P/E between 20 and 26. Using a forward four-quarter EPS of $6.97, Nvidia’s earnings-based fair value should be likely between $130 and $200 (Table 1). Accordingly, Nvidia’s share is undervalued by 10% (most likely cases in blue).

Fair Value Peer Comparisons

To show the robustness of the valuation approach, I also present a similar valuation analysis on Nvidia’s competitors, Intel (INTC) and AMD. The following results are taken from two previous posts. Intel’s stock is considered undervalued at the current price of $47, while AMD is near fairly valued at $30 today.

Takeaways

Compared to its major rivals, AMD and Intel, Nvidia’s recent stock prices may look dreary. But both the earnings valuation and revenue valuation reached a similar conclusion that the stock is undervalued. Since CEO Jensen Huang’s downside guidance in early 2019, Nvidia lost its long-time market darling title and struggled to stay above the water. Both bulls and bears realize that Nvidia’s triple-digit stock return era is over until the next catalysts arrive. A realistic range of 10-20% stock mispricing also suggests that Nvidia is finally and rationally valued by the underlying forward fundamentals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.