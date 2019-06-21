Fed Rate Cuts Will Be A Problem For Schwab

After a multi-year hiking cycle, it increasingly appears that the next interest rate move the Federal Reserve makes will be a cut. The Treasury yield curve is also pricing in several cuts. Given this change, investors need to ensure they understand the interest rate sensitivity in their portfolio as some companies will be winners or losers in a world of lower interest rates. In particular, I would highlight Charles Schwab (SCHW) as a company particularly exposed to changes in short-term interest rates.

Most investors associate Charles Schwab with their brokerage accounts and might think Schwab primarily makes money collecting trading commissions and asset management advisory fees. And while that makes up much of Schwab’s business, it also is very exposed to interest rates. For instance in Q1 2019, the company generated net interest revenue of $1.681 billion, out of $2.723 billion of revenue. In fact, Schwab’s non-interest expenses of $1.459 billion exceeded its non-interest revenue of $1,042 billion. This is not a quarterly anomaly either. In 2018, Schwab generated a net interest margin of $5.82 billion, which is about $1.3 billion above its pre-tax income of $4.56 billion.

In a sense, Schwab’s services serve as a loss leader for it to accumulate short-term funding via cash sweeps to invest in higher yielding short-dated securities. It offers low fees to grow its asset base and increase the pool of assets it can invest and earn interest on. To be clear, this has been an effective strategy. Schwab now has $273 billion of assets on which it makes a 2.46% net interest margin. In 2015, Schwab only averaged $168 billion of assets. Clearly, Schwab’s low-fee focus, robo-advisory business, and marketing campaign have helped grow the business substantially.

Not only has Schwab benefitted from a higher asset base, but it has also benefitted from higher interest rates it can earn. In 2015, when the Federal Funds rates averaged less than 0.25%, Schwab generated an average net interest margin of 1.60%. As the Fed has raised rates about 200 basis points, Schwab has expanded its interest margin by about 86bp. In other words, the company has been able to retain about 40% of the benefit from higher rates as it has increased the interest it pays on borrowings more slowly than the gains on assets it buys. It is no wonder then that the company has increased normalized EPS from $0.97 in 2015 to $2.45 in 2018.

Now, though, if the Fed begins to backtrack and reduce interest rates, Schwab will see its earnings power erode.

Importantly, Schwab continues to see inflows onto its platform as it has since 2015 and is targeting roughly 10% growth. That means holding all else equal, the company has about $2.70 of earnings power at the current interest rates. With its share price at $40, the stock looks reasonably attractive at 14.8x earnings. However, what if some of the more pessimistic economic forecasts come true? Well, in the worst case were a recession were to occur, Schwab could see its NIM drop back to 1.6%, which would cut pre-tax earnings by about $2.34 billion and EPS by about $1.42 to $1.28. Suddenly, SCHW would have closer to a 31x earnings multiple. Of course, the company could curtail other expenses, but it could never offset most of this interest rate drop, and SCHW shares would be fairly expensive with a P/E north of 25.

I do not think the Fed will cut rates all the way back down towards 0%, but if you do, Schwab is a stock to avoid. Still, I do worry the Fed could cut rates by 1% over the next year, which would be consistent with forward market pricing. If this were to occur, SCHW’s go-forward earnings power would likely drop by about $0.60-$0.70 to around $2. At current levels that would translate to a 20x multiple, which is not overly compelling. If shares were to drop towards $30-32, I think investors may want to consider starting to build a position in SCHW as 15-16x earnings (in a down but not stress case) is reasonable value for a quality brand that has generated sustained asset growth. But even with shares having fallen 27% over the past year, investors would be best to avoid SCHW. Given the risk of lower rates, Schwab’s stock isn’t as cheap as a trailing P/E multiple at first suggests. While it could be a good buy if shares decline amid interest rate worries, at $40, I would recommend selling shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.