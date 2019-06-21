Campbell Soup: Investor Day In Focus

While it will be worth watching to see if the ambitious plans gain any traction, we don't think the stock is a buy at these levels.

The plan is very broad, however, and our concern is that management has bitten off more than it can chew.

Replicating what worked then across a rediscovered core business through divestment, deleveraging and cost cuts is expected to return the company back to growth.

The company management has identified a period in the mid-2000s when its underperforming soup business did very well indeed.

The recent Campbell Soup (CPB) Investor Day saw management unveil its latest round of ambitious long-term targets. CPB will instead be focusing on deleveraging and its core business in the US. Cost savings are on the menu, and a more cost-efficient and reactive marketing and development model will be implemented company-wide.

This all sounds like a recipe for success, but the presentation reinforced our concern that the scope for company-wide improvement is too broad and, coupled with the planned divestments, may be hard to implement within a three-year time frame. With the stock trading ~16x forward earnings and execution risk around the three-year plan, we're not seeing much upside from these levels.

Change is on the menu

CPB held its first Investor Day under its new CEO this month. Management laid out just where they thought the business was today, following the strategic review performed in the summer of 2018, and laid down a path for sustainable growth for the company. Three key areas of focus were defined: 1) Focus on the core portfolio by simplification through divestitures, and stabilizing areas that have been neglected; 2) Reducing debt (supported by divestitures); and 3) Aligning the organization behind the key performance indicators that matter the most.

Overall, management does not desire to “fight on multiple fronts” - there will be one geographic area of focus in North America and just two divisions (a snacks business and branded meals & beverages) with 13 categories, each having a leading brand, which together make up 80% of the business.

With the focus sharpened, management wants to stabilize margins and improve relationships with key retailers to moderate the recent revenue decline. All this is key in creating a profitable growth model with cost savings fuelling investment, which in turn drives profitable growth and efficiency, all underpinned by a great team and a solid culture.

A profitable growth model will come by changing the way CPB markets and innovates, moving from an integration mindset in its snacks division to unleashing growth potential in the portfolio, and winning in soup (the cash cow in the meals and beverages division) rather than managing it for cash.

If the company can do all this, then long-term organic sales growth of 1-2% (from 2022 onwards) and improving market share is within reach. Note that CPB is targeting "profitable growth" (vs. growth at any cost), which we think will contribute toward value creation at the shareholder level.

Fifty percent of the portfolio is in snacks, which is already growing in the low single digits, so if CPB can stabilize the meals and beverages division, then a 1-2% growth target is very possible.

Management is also targeting 4-6% Earnings before interest (EBIT) growth, along with 7-9% earnings per share (EPS) growth.

$150 million of some $300 in savings (via cost cuts, productivity enhancements, and interest expense reduction from shrinking debt) set to be made over the next three years will contribute toward the earnings boost on a firm-wide basis. The remainder will be invested in the snack and meals & beverages divisions through investments in Pepperidge and Snyder's Lance.

Lean marketing and trim development

CPB also disclosed a transformation in its approach to customer engagement. The company wants to deliver “real food that matters for life moments” to its consumers. It will do this by identifying “demand moments,” defined as a time where a customer, occasion and a need come together to create a picture of what can be done to influence sales. The example that management presented was a blizzard hitting the east coast of the US, and telling consumers they could stock up on chicken noodle soup by being digitally savvy across the multiple media channels that now exist. This would be a more efficient approach than spending millions on a multi-week traditional TV advertising campaign in the hope that it coincides with one of these demand moments.

The old model for development started with a long consumer and market research program and a few years spent looking for insights from the research. Development teams are briefed on any insights and products are developed over 18 months, followed by a big national launch.

Instead of continuing with the old ways, which has led to multiple disruptor brands and private labels beating them to the punch, CPB is now taking the right steps to move faster. Its new approach is "wired for speed" - looking at the market on a day-to-day basis, monitoring brand trends in real time, and rapidly prototyping new offerings to test in a small number of stores, constantly learning and then scaling up for national launches.

Souping Up

CPB only saw consistent mid-single digit growth in its soup business in 2005-2007, over a 20-year period. Management has identified the key to success over this period as attributable to targeted marketing, innovation and promotions driving demand. This realization likely influenced the leaner and meaner marketing and innovation programs the company plans to follow.

Over the next three years, $70 million will be invested in the soup category, where CPB is already a market leader, with the category currently a chronic underperformer - a turnaround here is a priority. Marketing expenses will be increased by 200 basis points to 6 percent of soup revenue. Investment in dedicated resources for research, development and innovation will flow into each category, including soups, to deliver the time-crucial, agile marketing and product prototyping management wants. Product quality will also see investment, and there will be a budget for pricing improvement, particularly focused on closing the premium over competitors; shaving costs at one end allows contraction in price at the other, maintaining margins but pleasing consumers.

Snack time

Pepperidge Farm is a subsidiary of CPB, making Goldfish crackers, Farmhouse bread and Milano cookies, amongst other products. It has shown impressive multi-quarter growth because it already has great quality, clever marketing and flexible manufacturing supporting its products. $80 million will be spent on the division as a whole, to bring the other brands up to speed and to maintain Pepperidge’s momentum.

An expansion of flavors and products, new pack sizes and distribution channels, new organic snacks and real food ingredients, and packaging that is better aligned with current trends are in the works. Nine snack brands, in particular, would be the focus of the company's efforts, as they currently account for 70% of the division's revenue and are seen as prime targets for growth optimization.

Spread too thinly?

Management’s plans were laid out, and they certainly seem to be sound. However, dig a little deeper and perhaps they are, in fact, too broad. In the past, they admitted to focusing on a few brands and neglecting others, but now nearly every aspect of merchandising and marketing, product development and pricing across all brands in both divisions are being targeted for improvement, with efficiency being in focus, and at the same time handling planned divestitures.

Management guidance for the next few years is for flat sales and profits in 2020 while investment is underway, and increasing growth in snacks for 2021 while investment continues and meals & beverages stabilize. 2022 is expected to deliver a longer-term 1-2% increase in sales growth and growth in EBIT and EPS.

This all depends on achieving cost savings of approximately US$ 300 million over three years through manufacturing and logistics efficiency improvements and ongoing integration of prior acquisitions and interdivisional and category streamlining. The investment will then be directed to make better products and market them smarter and more competitively, driving revenue increases - but although the plans for products both new and old were broad in coverage, they lacked depth and specificity.

Investor sentiment remains lukewarm coming out of the Investor Day, with prices dipping lower in the aftermath. With valuations at 16x forward non-GAAP P/E, the stock isn't exactly cheap at present, and with management having to stretch themselves thinly to execute on the three-year plan, execution risk is a key concern as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.