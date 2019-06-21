A Pair Of Special Dividend Banks With 4.5%+ Projected Dividend Yields For Income Investors

Jeffersonville is the more conservative bank with slow local growth while Northeast Indiana offers more long-term incremental growth potential for investors looking for a balance between growth and income.

Community banks are well known as a sector that often offers above-average dividend yields coupled with the opportunity for long-term growth in the underlying business and, thus, a measure of capital appreciation. However, institutions that pay special dividends which boost effective dividend yields are not always consistently reflected in screens and can fall under the radar of income-oriented investors. The result is the potential for missed income opportunities for investors seeking dividends from reliable companies with consistent profitability and reasonable valuations.

In this article, we spotlight two micro capitalization community banks we've come across that have paid special dividends to maintain payout ratios close to 50% of net income. The special dividends boost each institution’s forward expected dividend yields to between 4.5% and 4.8% based on current year earnings projections and share prices. The companies are not especially compelling from a growth standpoint but should nonetheless be interesting for income-oriented investors seeking robust and secure dividend yields beyond other traditional dividend sources, such as utilities, which presently tend to look expensive.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTC:JFBC)

Jeffersonville Bancorp is the parent of Jeff Bank, a 12-branch community bank primarily serving Sullivan County, New York, to the north northwest of New York City. The company has a longstanding history of profitability (including during the financial crisis) and robust dividend policy with a payout ratio typically averaging close to 50%.

Sullivan County, located approximately 100 miles north northwest of New York City, is the company’s core market region with all but one branch located within the county. The county is probably best known as the location of the Woodstock Festival, although well before Woodstock, the area was a tourism destination with resorts in the Catskill Mountains catering to visitors seeking an escape from New York City.

Source: Google Maps

Sullivan County is generally characterized by slow population growth with an economy that still relies on tourism, services, and light industry. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that decadal population growth has averaged in the mid-single digits over the last few decades.

Jeffersonville Bancorp is the largest insured deposit shareholder in the county, per the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, with just under a third of all insured deposits. The second-largest institution, with just under a fifth of insured deposits, is Catskill Hudson Bank, a similarly sized community bank whose parent is Catskill Hudson Bancorp (OTCPK:CSKL). The balance of deposits is mostly held by large regional and national banks such that the two leading local institutions have a nearly 50% deposit market share.

The company’s market share dominance in its core market allows the bank to maintain non-interest deposits of approximately 25% of total deposits, above average for a community bank. The balance of the bank’s deposits tends to be comprised of checking, money market, and savings accounts, with higher cost certificates of deposit representing a smaller share of the deposit base. The resulting exceptionally low average cost of the bank’s deposits (approximately 0.25% over the last year) with no other noteworthy borrowings exposes the bank to changes in benchmark rates in that the benefits and detriments are reflected in net interest margin through changes in interest income with little change in interest expense. Indeed, the company's deposit rates across the board - including certificates of deposit - are among the lowest we've seen for community banks, making the bank particularly appealing in a rising interest rate environment. The near zero effective cost of deposits yields a strong and relatively stable net interest margin which, in turn, supports the bank's profitability and dividend.

Jeffersonville Bancorp’s valuation is roughly in line with slower growth banks we've analysed in the community banking sector. The company’s price-to-earnings ratio on our forward earnings projection and current price-to-book ratio are approximately 10.5 and 1.07, respectively. The company’s operating performance, though, reflects its relative overcapitalization due to a high equity-to-assets ratio of 12.9% with projected return on assets of 1.3% matched with a less impressive return on equity of 10.0%.

The company has historically been an income investor-friendly bank from the perspective of the company’s historical distributions. The company’s dividend payout ratio (the percentage of net income distributed as dividends to shareholders) has historically been relatively close to 45-50%, a rather high level for community banks but not unusual for local institutions with a focus on local markets and limited needs for additional capital.

The company’s currently indicated annual regular dividend rate is $0.60 – a yield of 3.5% based on the company’s current share price. The indicated rate is the same as that for the prior year. However, it’s worth noting that the company also distributed a special dividend of $0.10 per share at the end of the year, raising the effective annual dividend to $0.70 for an effective yield of nearly 4.0% based on the company’s average share price over the course of the year. The special dividend boosted the company’s payout ratio back towards 50% (versus 41% based only on the regular dividend), continuing the company’s longstanding trend in distributions.

We project earnings per share for the current year to fall in the range of $1.50 to $1.60, which would imply annual dividends of around $0.75 to $0.80 for the year for an effective yield based on the current share price between 4.4% and 4.7%. We expect the company will maintain or slightly increase the regular dividend and distribute a special dividend later in the year assuming no material changes in the trajectory of the business.

Jeffersonville Bancorp is not necessarily a high growth opportunity bank based on the company’s business focus and geographic region. The growth in loans driven by renewed investment in the company’s market area may support modest earnings growth going forward but our view is that the company is determined to remain a classical community bank. However, should the bank seek to reduce its equity-to-assets ratio, the company could generate significant additional interest income and boost operating performance, though we consider such a shift unlikely in the near future. Ultimately, Jeffersonville Bancorp may appeal to more conservative income-oriented investors seeking current yield with earnings stability while foregoing a measure of incremental gains associated with ongoing growth.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCQB:NIDB)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp is the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, a six-branch bank serving Allen, Kosciusko, and Huntington counties in northeastern Indiana. The company is the largest financial institution by insured deposit market share in Huntington County, per the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, with just under a third of total deposits while it is a small presence (less than 1% deposit market share) in each of the other counties.

The company’s deposit base is not as attractive as that of Jeffersonville. The deposit base has a relatively small proportion of noninterest bearing deposits (about 11.5%) and a greater concentration of deposits in higher cost certificates of deposit (34% of total deposits) and additional higher rate non-deposit borrowings – largely Federal Home Loan Bank loans. Nonetheless, the company has been able to maintain a rather stable net interest margin over the last several years with a marginal increase since interest rates began to rise, providing a solid foundation for the bank’s profitability. In addition, Northeast Indiana has a slightly more attractive base of recurring noninterest income streams (such as service charges and interchange fees) which account for 28% of net interest income versus only 15% for Jeffersonville. However, it should be noted that about 8 percentage points of that amount are gains on sales of loans which are inherently volatile.

The company's market areas are also slightly more appealing on the whole with mid-to-high single-digit population growth in Allen County (and a larger urban area opportunity due to Fort Wayne) offsetting stagnant growth in Huntington.

Northeast Indiana pays a regular dividend indicated at $1.00 per year and, in the last year, paid a special dividend of $0.75 which boosted the company’s effective dividend yield to approximately 4.7% based on the company’s average share price over the course of the year. The special dividend was the company’s fourth in a row and the second consecutive year where the total dividend payout ratio reached just under 50%.

We previously wrote several months ago that in the context of income-oriented opportunities in the community banking sector we did not feel comfortable recommending Northeast Indiana Bancorp versus other institutions. The rationale was in part due to the bank’s similarity to a traditional savings and loan and resulting concentration in fixed-rate residential mortgage loans and certificates of deposit and consequent exposure to rising benchmark interest rates. The change in our view is related to a couple factors, notably the much-reduced expectations for forward benchmark interest rate increases which temper our concern about the company’s residential loan and deposit concentrations and the company’s fourth special dividend and second year of maintaining a payout ratio close to 50%.

However, there remains room for improvement. The company’s pretax income has been relatively inconsistent year to year after adjusting for loan loss provisions and other factors despite consistent growth in net interest income. The company likely has opportunities for improved expense management.

Northeast Indiana’s valuation is remarkably similar to Jeffersonville. The company’s price-to-earnings ratio on our forward projection and current price-to-book ratio are approximately 10.5 and 1.14, respectively. However, the company’s operating performance is slightly better than Jeffersonville with a return on assets and return on equity of 1.2% and 10.9%, respectively, partially driven by the company’s lower (but still above average relative to the community banking segment) 11.2% equity-to-assets ratio.

Our projection for earnings per share in the year ahead is around $3.50 which results in a projected annual dividend of $1.75 and a 4.8% dividend yield based on the current share price. The yield should be appealing to income-oriented investors who also prefer a degree of exposure to potential growth in the overall business.

Conclusion

Income-oriented investors should find appealing attributes in both banks although, on the whole, we find Northeast Indiana Bancorp slightly more attractive due to its relatively better operating performance, provisioning for loan losses relative to nonaccrual and past due loans, and greater growth opportunities in its current markets. On the other hand, in the event Jeffersonville could deploy its existing capital more effectively and reduce its overcapitalization, the bank could achieve quite impressive returns for shareholders – and an improved valuation – although this looks difficult in its current market.

Nonetheless, both banks offer stable profitability which supports their robust regular and special dividends and warrant additional attention from income-oriented investors also seeking opportunities for incremental capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.