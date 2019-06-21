Darden: Hard To Be Negative, But Risk/Reward Could Be Better

Nonetheless, the stock has gone sideways since 2018 and could increasingly feel the pressure from a mix of lower economic growth and higher input inflation.

September 2018 was when I wrote my last article covering Darden Restaurants (DRI). Since then, the stock has gone nowhere despite strong sales and earnings growth. The company just released Q4 earnings of its fiscal year 2019. It once again beat EPS expectations, while sales came in slightly lower than expected. Nonetheless, Darden further improved margins across the board and is expected to continue to grow same-store sales going forward. The only problem I have is the pressure on consumer stocks. Especially given that economic growth is currently rapidly declining. That's why I will discuss negative market factors in this article, as well as the company's ability to provide investors with capital gains.

Another Quarter In A Long Growth Streak

Let's start with the good news. Darden Restaurants once again reported EPS above expectations. This time, EPS rose to $1.76, which is $0.03 above Wall Street consensus estimates. Adding to that, the company has beaten expectations every single time over the past few years, if one includes the numbers that were just slightly above expectations. Normally, it is not that important for a bull case, but it shows how well the company is able to avoid negative surprises in an environment that is easier to predict for analysts than, let's say, a stock in a secular growth industry.

Strong bottom line growth was provided by yet another quarter with convincing sales growth. Total sales improved to $2.23 billion. This is an improvement of 4.5%, but slightly below expectations of $2.24 billion. The sales surge was supported by 39 net new restaurants and comparable store sales growth of 1.6%.

The company's Olive Garden restaurants reported same-store sales growth of 2.4%. 1.6 points were caused by better pricing, while 1.2 points came from an improved menu--mix. Restaurant traffic, unfortunately, was 0.4 points lower.

LongHorn Steakhouse saw same-store sales go up by 3.3%, with pricing being up 1.8 points. Menu-mix contributed 1.2 points, while restaurant traffic added 0.3 points. Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen saw a comps decline of 3.2%. I have already discussed this topic in my last article. Darden is replacing management and implementing a new strategy. That was the main point of the acquisition (article from 2017). Cheddar's will complement Darden's other restaurants and benefit from a strong scalability. This has not yet been a great success, but I think sooner or later we will see at least some signs of improvement.

That being said, let's move over to margins. Darden's labor costs increased by 10 basis points to 32.2% in an environment where all labor-intensive companies are witnessing higher wage inflation. Fortunately, higher labor costs were offset by a 10 basis points decline of market costs as a part of total sales. This caused restaurant-level EBITDA to be unchanged at 19.5%.

Adding to that, SG&A costs came in at 4.6% of total sales, which is 10 basis points lower. Depreciation and amortization expenses were up 20 basis points. Impairments of disposal assets saved the day, which resulted in an EBIT margin of 11.0%. This is an improvement of 10 basis points.

At a restaurant level, the company was able to either keep profit margins constant or even improve margins, as you can see below.

It expects to grow total sales between 5.3% and 6.3% in its 2020 fiscal year. 2% growth will be provided by an additional selling week. The total store count is expected to rise by 50 gross and 44 net stores. Same-store growth is expected to be positive between 1% and 2%, with inflation expectations of roughly 2.5%.

With regard to same stores, I expect most growth to come from higher prices, as it will continue to be tough to improve restaurant traffic. The company ran into some resistance to grow traffic in its largest stores. This makes sense due to falling food service and drinking places growth. Yes, growth is still at 3.7%, but the downtrend is gaining steam.

Before it starts to look like I am using every bit of negative news to start a bear case, let me show you what I mean. Below, you see that consumer sentiment has started to hit massive resistance. Sentiment has failed to break out since 2017, which makes sense because 2017 was the first year when rising inflation became a problem. The retail ETF (XRT) is actually trading at 2014 levels.

Back in 2016, economic growth started to accelerate, which lasted until 2018. This caused commodities to rally as well. Since then, most retailers have had problems improving margins, which I have discussed in almost every retail-related article. Darden is in a much better place. The company is operating in a restaurant industry which is still seeing high retail sales growth. The company has also been able to withstand the pressure on margins.

That's why the stock is trading close to an all-time high. Nonetheless, one should not forget that the stock went sideways between 2015 and the end of 2016. Back then, consumer sentiment was falling along with economic growth. This is exactly what we are currently seeing. Economic sentiment is quickly declining, as I discussed in this article, and even the latest Empire State and Philadelphia manufacturing surveys are indicating more downside.

All things considered, I am not at all saying that Darden is bad. In fact, he contrary is true. The company has a tremendous track record of providing investors with a great consumer-related stock in an environment that is everything except kind to investors in the consumer space. DRI declined more than 4% after earnings, but has recovered more than 5% while I am writing this. The stock is simply too good to ignore a dip.

Nonetheless, there are risks on the horizon that should not be ignored. The market is currently partying close to an all-time high. However, commodities are accelerating as well, while economic growth is quickly declining. This is not at all what this stock needs. As much as I like DRI, I won't take the risk of having it in my portfolio.

The stock has gone nowhere since September 2018, and I doubt we are going to see any major breakout in the mid-term. I am eager to see how the company is adapting to a challenging market environment in its next quarter. And once again, I am not urging any long-term investors to sell. I just think it really important to discuss the market factors that have done tremendous damage to consumer-related stocks. And it might get worse. The question is, how much can Darden handle? "A lot" has been the answer so far, and investors have rewarded management by pushing the stock close to an all-time high.

The next few months will be very interesting!

Stay tuned!

