MannKind Defers $5-Million Debt Payment - What Investors Will Want To Consider

As many readers know, I have covered MannKind (MNKD) for quite some time, and chief among the items I have said are of concern is the cash situation, and the lack of leverage because of the cash situation. The news this week that MannKind is deferring a $5 million payment to Deerfield highlights that lack of leverage.

Before going any further, let's assess the cash situation at this moment. I estimate that as of June 14th MannKind had approximately $40 million in cash. This sum of cash would seem to conflict with management statements that it has cash until mid-2020. This is not a case of either myself or management being full of hot air. It is a case of semantics. On a pure cash basis, MannKind has enough funds or anticipated funds to get into Q4 using current terms of deals or anticipated inflows of milestones.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

In order for MannKind to get through this year, it would need to settle some debt by using shares rather than cash. The current terms stipulate cash payments to Deerfield. There is a mechanism to handle the Deerfield debt in shares via the ATM facility. In other words, MannKind would sell shares on the open market and then use the cash raised to pay Deerfield.

Given what we know, it is a pretty safe assumption that MannKind is buying itself 60 days of time in hopes that the stock price can improve and the use of the ATM would be less dilutive, or MannKind is hoping to have some time to put together a secondary at better stock prices to raise the cash in one transaction.

The benefit of ATM facility use is that it would not need to be reported until the subsequent quarterly filing. The additional 60 days allow such use to be "hidden" from the market until the Q3 report, which would be in early November. Had the company been tapping the ATM facility in Q2, we would all know and see that in the Q2 report which will happen in early August. While such moves may seem a bit "shady" or disingenuous to shareholders, the optics of ATM use would be deferred and the company may be able to shield itself from some shareholder angst by dropping some positive news such as a milestone payment from United Therapeutics (UTHR) which is expected in the second half of the year. The drawback of ATM use is that it tends to depress share price over a long period of time. In effect, the company is adding supply to the market. Added supply means lower stock prices. Given that ATM use is tied to volume on the stock, the ability to sell shares to raise capital takes a lot of time. When used, the sales of ATM shares usually fall somewhere between 5% and 10% of volume. As you can imagine, it would take many trading sessions to raise $9 million. That means depressed equity prices for many trading sessions.

A secondary typically raises larger sums of cash in one transaction. The disadvantage is that most secondaries contain toxic properties, and the price given is typically a discount to the current trading price. The toxic properties often include warrants which can depress the stock price and add to shorting of the stock as the warrant holders play out their trade and exit the equity.

There is a possible wild card. That could be new debt. Currently, there are Deerfield debt, Mann Group Debt, and US Bank Debt. Deerfield principal is about $9 million, Mann Group is about $72 million, and US Bank is about $18 million. The Deerfield debt is due next month. The Mann Group and the US Bank debt are due in 2021. I have previously informed readers that the Mann Group and US Bank debt would come into focus this year. Indeed, that is the case.

Deerfield is senior to all debt. Once Deerfield is paid off, Mann Group becomes senior. In my opinion, a move to take the maturity of the Mann Group debt somewhere past 2021 would be wise. It is possible that Deerfield may be a willing lender. What if Deerfield were to take on the Mann Group money, the US Bank Money, and tack on another sum to be used for driving growth and set the repayment date to 2023 or 2024? In my opinion, that could be a very big win for this company. In essence, we are talking about $90 million to get Mann Group and US Bank out of the picture, and another $60 million to finance 2020. That would bring the debt up to $150 million, but extend its maturity out to 2024.

In this scenario, the debt picture of MannKind would no longer muddy the waters. That could unlock value, allow wiggle room for the company to operate, provide some cash to advance a pre-clinical pipeline to something that actually impresses the street, and allow for revenues from Dryvaso (Inhaled treprostinil) to begin to flow in before big debt payments are due.

Simply stated, as much as some hate debt, this could be the best situation for this company and its investors.

The hurdles to this solution are a bit complex. The company would need to get Mann Group and US Bank to the table. The terms, covenants, and collateral with Deerfield would need to be hammered out to something which would hopefully be better than what they are currently. If MannKind could accomplish such a coup, it would be notable and impressive. It could even take some of the sting out of the much slower than needed growth of Afrezza.

One thing I know is that Deerfield is a very savvy company. Deerfield does not give away anything. The terms of this latest deferment did not include a typical pound of flesh. That leads me to believe that Deerfield has something else up its proverbial sleeve. Certainly, there is another opportunity to sit at the table regarding the $4 million due in mid-July, but I think this is something bigger.

Many investors might ask why Deerfield would want to take on MannKind's debt. The answer is simple. There are still $75 million in Afrezza sales milestones which are payable to Deerfield. It is actually in the best interest of Deerfield to keep Afrezza rolling along. In fact, a $5-million milestone will likely be payable in early 2020.

Summary

The simple paths here involve use of the ATM or a secondary. The debt path is far more complex, but is actually what I see as best for shareholders. Certainly, a lot will play out in the second half of this year. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.