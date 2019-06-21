Genuine Parts Company: A Dividend Worth The Price

I recently highlighted four dividend growth stocks with the auto industry in common. I discovered these stocks while screening the Consumer Discretionary Sector (XLY) for the Technical Investor Portfolio. These stocks are all on the watchlist now because they are insulated from declining sales of new cars, supported by rising sales of used cars, and have attractive dividends. The stock I'm talking about today is my top pick from among this group.

The Investment Thesis

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has exposure to the auto sector but not so much to the new car industry. It supplies replacement and aftermarket parts for cars and trucks as well as virtually every other type of vehicle in existence. Strength in sales is driven by rapidly expanding global populations and, in the U.S. at least, by a shift to used cars. The company has revenue growth in the forecast and pays an attractive dividend with a high probability of future distribution increases. If you are looking for exposure to consumer strength and dividend growth, Genuine Parts Company is a genuinely good choice.

Genuine Parts Company

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The leading brand is Napa, but others in the fold include United Auto Parts and Traction.

Basically, it aggregates and sells parts for just about any industrial need, including automotive, as well as servicing customers with maintenance and repair options. Even if the market for new equipment disintegrates, there will always be a market for replacement parts.

Data from Edmunds and 246Wallst.com show used car markets are heating up and hitting new highs while new cars sales slump. The rising cost of new cars is a primary factor and one that will contribute to continued strength in the after-market and replacement parts business.

Revenue Growth, Organic And By Acquisition

Genuine Parts Company has been growing revenue at a steady clip since 2016, organically and through acquisition, and is expecting more of the same this year. The company's guidance calls for 3-4% revenue growth, not including the acquisition of Inenco Group, and that is likely low given strength in global activity (trade impact aside).

The Inenco Group is Australasia's largest supplier of key transportation-related product groups and a strategic move for GPC. It will add an estimated $400 million in annual revenues from the start and provide a platform to expand current product lines in new markets.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue is firmly centered in the U.S., although there is some exposure to foreign markets. The silver lining is that this is limited to Europe, Canada, and Australia, so there is limited impact from the trade war with China.

Source: GPC Investor Presentation

Genuine Parts Company Versus Its Peers

Genuine Parts Company may not be as profitable as many of its peers, but that is offset by other factors. I've kept this comparison primarily to auto parts and after-market parts suppliers, because the bulk of GPC revenue is from the auto parts and services market. About 34% of the company's revenue is from industrial/bearing components, so I included RBC Bearings (ROLL) as a large-cap representative of that industry.

RBC Bearings has the growth outlook and the margins to be attractive, but no dividend. If you want some exposure to ball bearings and machine parts, I redirect you to GPC. The other automotive parts companies like AutoZone (AZO) or Advance Auto Parts (AAP) have better margins but produce less value for shareholders (Advance) or don't pay a dividend (AutoZone).

Margins, no matter how you look at them, are below the sector average. This is offset by above-average leveraged Free Cash Flow, 3.5%, and the company's ability to generate cash. The return on equity is double the industry average at 22.5%, the return on total capital nearly double, and cash from operations roughly 6 times the average.

When it comes to growth, GPC scores high marks in nearly all categories. The company's revenue growth, EBITDA growth, cash flow growth, and ROE growth are all double digits. I attribute this to its strategy: broad diversification across all automotive types, parts, and services. Where most auto parts companies sell car parts, GPC sells parts for all types of vehicles, from industrial to commercial, personal, and recreational, and provides services for the same.

The outlook for revenue growth is a bit on the weak side, falling from about 11% this year to about 5% over the next 10 years, but plenty strong to fuel EPS and dividend growth. The average stock in the industry is looking at a 10-year CAGR near 10%, but there is size to consider. GPC is one of the largest in the business - 5% growth of $20 billion overshadows 10% growth of $2 billion any day.

Source: GPC Investor Presentation

GPC is a bit overvalued relative to the broad market but not excessively so, and there is a mitigating factor: the dividend - this company is a Dividend King. Forward P/E is about 17.5 times forward earnings, which is about 2.5 points above the S&P average. Relative to its comparable companies, it looks a bit undervalued on a forward earnings basis, and it pays a dividend where most don't. Advance and AutoZone are trading at a slight premium, but others, like O'Reilly (ORLY) and RBC Bearings, are trading at significantly higher multiples.

The balance sheet looks pretty good. The company has about $356 million in cash on hand, and that total has been growing over the past six years. Current liabilities are a bit high relative to receivables and inventory - $6.55 billion, or 103% - but the 1.4 inventory turnover ratio and just over $1.1 billion in prepaid expenses make up for that.

The dividend is really why I am interested in this stock. The yield, at current share prices, is a nice 3.0% and has a long, long history of distribution increase: 62 years. The payout ratio is an acceptable 52%, so there is little fear of a distribution cut. The five-year average distribution increase is 6.0% - not as good as I like to see, but I can trade a high rate of increase for long-term increase sustainability.

There Are Risks

The risk for this company is its exposure to international markets and tariffs, but even that is limited. The company's business is global, including Australasia, but not exposed to China. The largest segments of the business are in Australia and the UK, which have so far not been targetted for tariffs. The threat of tariffs on Mexican products/supply chains is avoided, and the threat of tariffs on European imports/exports is still pending.

The Bottom Line

The stock is moving up from a recent bottom and above the 30-day moving average. The MACD momentum is not overly strong, but it is bullish and in support of rising prices. I would be a buyer at this level with an expectation that the price will move up as we approach the next earnings report. The next earnings report is in about one month, and there is a chance of upside surprise. Analysts have been lowering their forecasts in recent months, setting a low bar for this cash-generating powerhouse.

In the near term, a move to $104 may be met with resistance. A move above $104 would be bullish and would likely take the stock up to retest the recent highs. Longer term, this stock is likely to continue trending higher as the company grows revenue and pays out its generous dividend. If you want exposure to consumer trends, exposure to the used car/aftermarket auto industry, a dividend, and dividend growth, Genuine Parts Company is the only choice.

