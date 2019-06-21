Five9 Is Ready To Break Out

Five9, Inc. (FIVN), a leader in cloud contact center software, is one of many stocks that I consider to be leading the charge in digital transformation. Other transformation-enabling stocks, such as ServiceNow (NOW), Adobe (ADBE), Microsoft (MSFT) and Atlassian (TEAM), are pushing all-time highs and, based on the stock chart, sales growth and growing free cash flow margin, I believe that Five9 is about to follow suit. We are in the heyday of digital transformation stocks!

Five9 Background

Five9 is a leader in cloud contact center software, with more than 17 years cloud contact center experience, 2000 customers worldwide and 3 billion customer interactions annually. The Five9 platform handles multiple channels of customer engagement, not only voice but also chat, email and social engagement. Five9 has an extensive ecosystem of partners, including leading customer relationship management (CRM), workforce management, performance management solutions and telephony providers.

(Source: Q4 2018 Investor Presentation)

Five9 operates what is known as Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS), and believes there is a $24 billion Total Addressable Market (TAM) based on legacy systems, of which only 10-15% have been converted to the cloud. Opportunities for revenue growth are substantial, not only for landing new customers but expansion with existing customers.

(Source: Q4 2018 Investor Presentation)

Artificial Intelligence Initiative

With the hiring of the new CTO Jonathan Rosenberg in January, Five9 plans on becoming a leader in the field of AI for the contact center:

... we believe that artificial intelligence will put that data to work in new ways and will have a profound impact on how businesses deliver service to their customers. So, while many companies have metadata around customer experience such as satisfaction surveys and statistics around website usage and so on, Five9 has access to the best experience data, because we have what customers are actually saying in real time. As an indication of the volumes of data, we have got more than 5 billion minutes of customer conversations recorded and moving across our platform each year. With recent advances in real-time accurate and increasing the economical automatic speech recognition, data such as voice recordings are quickly becoming a source for training machine learning models. Now that data at scale combined with machine learning makes the data useful and turns it into actionable insights and the ability to drive automation that’s never been possible before. This puts Five9 at the nexus of a transformative opportunity for every business in the world...”

Note: Five9 has already demonstrated a three-way integration that enables agents using Salesforce.com (CRM) to see suggested knowledge-based articles in real time based on a customer's speech during a call.

Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally don’t measure up based on traditional value metrics. In fact, they often confound analysts. Therefore, I generally throw out traditional value factors and focus on other measures, such as revenue growth, free cash flow and how the company performs relative to analyst estimates. But first, I would like to address the claim that Five9’s valuation is too high based on forward revenue (~10x). Using historical revenues (as opposed to forward), the Price/Sales Ratio is approximately 11.55. This is actually quite a reasonable figure for a growth stock which is growing revenues at a pace of 25+% per year.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

Not only is Five9 growing at a rate of 25% per year, but it is also doing so without missing a step, as shown below.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

Sales and General Administration

Sales and General Administration (S&GA) expense relative to sales has been dropping steadily and is now below 56%.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

Operating Margin

Five9's operating margin had been negative since it went public, but recently turned positive. The company is on the verge of turning the corner on profitability.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow margin as a percentage of revenues is positive and rising, another great sign that the company is thriving.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

Analyst Estimates

I examine how a company performs versus analyst estimates, as it gives me a feel for how conservative company management is and how well they communicate with the investment community. This is a good predictor of what to expect in future quarterly results. With that said, Five9 has the best record of analyst estimates beats that I have ever seen. The company has exceeded estimates for the last 5 quarters for both sales and EPS. In fact, it not only exceeded, but trounced estimates.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

Weekly Stock Chart

After achieving all-time highs back in February, Five9 stock price pulled back. Four months later, it is nearing the February high, which now serves as a resistance level. Breaching this level ($55) will be a very bullish signal. On the other hand, if the stock price falls below the lower trend line (~$48), then this should be taken as a bearish signal.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Given that many digital transformation stocks are “on fire,” I expect that the stock price of Five9 will soon push higher. I am therefore bullish.

Investment Risks

Investing in Five9 has several risks. For starters, the stock market bull market is long in the tooth, and we could enter a bear market in the not-too-distant future. In addition, I have already indicated that cloud stocks are on a tear, and some people believe that we are in for a second “dot com” crash due to lofty valuation levels. There is also the possibility of losing market share to competitors such as AWS Connect, the Amazon.com (AMZN) contact center offering.

In terms of company-related risks, I believe the main factor will be 2nd and 3rd quarter performance, as stated by company management:

In short, our bottom line will not increase linearly during the year, most of the year upon year improvement will occur in the fourth quarter. To illustrate this point, in the different way, consistent that for each of the last 4 years, 53% of our revenues have been recognized in the second half of the year... We’d also like to mention that while the growth investments pressure the first half and likely the third quarter margins, we expect adjusted EBITDA margins to be at 20% plus in the fourth quarter…This guidance for the current quarter includes the impact of the expected increase in growth investments, I mentioned a moment ago…However due to near-term renting of expenses, investors should expect a bottom-line improve only slightly in the third quarter and to be much stronger in the fourth quarter where we expect to again be reporting 20% plus adjusted EBITDA.”

Summary and Conclusions

Five9 is one of several companies leading the charge in digital transformation. Company fundamentals are improving, S&GA is declining and long-term growth is greater than 25%. The company is making an investment in artificial intelligence that is expected to be a revenue driver in future. The stock price appears to be getting ready for a breakout, and in this article I propose going long the stock. The trade should be closed if the price drops below $48. As with any investment, there are risks associated with this trade, including a “dot com” crash, increased competition and possible lame company performance over the next 2 quarters.

