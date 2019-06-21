Netflix: Success Of 'Murder Mystery' Highlights Leadership In Streaming

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has another hit on its hands with the original film 'Murder Mystery' that premiered on the streaming service last week. It may have been expected since the "crime-comedy" stared two major movie stars including Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. I watched the film this past weekend and while it likely won't win any awards for cinematic performances, the movie was nevertheless entertaining and that's the point. Official Netflix public relations Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) account "@NetflixisAJoke" tweeted that the feature was watched by 30.9 million accounts in its first three days, the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix Film. Developments like this are bullish for the stock, reinforcing the company's position as the leader in video streaming.

Twitter Screenshot. source: Netflix PR Twitter

In December, the company had a surprising hit with the film 'Bird Box' starring Sandra Bullock that was reported to have had 45 million streams in the first week and crossed over into pop-culture getting social media talking about the film. With 'Murder Mystery' now, Netflix again proves it is able to produce original program that is appealing to the mass market which helps to retain subscribers by presenting value in the service.

Murder Mystery promotional photo. source: Netflix

Not Dependent on Licensed Content

The implication here is that Netflix is paving the way to eventually transition away from a dependency on licensed content as other studios including The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) and Time Warner, a division of AT&T (T) pull some of their content off the Netflix platform to focus on their own in-house streaming services. Netflix is spending upwards of $19 billion in content this year and already has over 850 titles of original programs across films, TV series, documentaries, stand-up comedies, children's cartoon, and specials. The strategy here has been quantity over quality, and apparently it is working. Q1 subscribers globally reached ~149 million, up from 120 million for the period last year.

Concerns have been raised over the looming competition with the launch of Disney+ later this year but I believe some of the most pessimistic scenarios are unjustified. While Disney may be the king of superhero blockbusters, Netflix excels at variety. There is something for everyone on Netflix and the prospect of a couple hit shows or films that become "must watch" compels subscribers to stick around. Looking ahead, the third season "Stranger Things" set to premiere July 4 should be another boost in sentiment for Netflix and the stock. I previously argued in a past article that series Stranger Things could represent a "billion dollar plus" franchise with the potential of theatrical releases and spin-offs if Netflix chose to go in that direction. On the other hand, by keeping the content exclusive to the streaming service, Netflix ensures that subscribers find value in the monthly subscription with compelling reason to watch. Murder Mystery, Bird Box, Stranger Things, The Crown, House of Cards, Narcos, and Orange is the New Black are just a few examples of original programs that are either award-winning or have mass market appeal.

Stranger Things promotional image. source: Netflix

The Bullish Case for Netflix

I've been bullish on the company's stock over the past year and have previously published articles here on Seeking Alpha expressing my views, (example here and here). In summary, here are some of the points that are favorable trends for the company.

Proven ability to develop mass-market-appealing original programming. 'Bird Box' back in December 2018 and the latest 'Murder Mystery' feature are among the hundreds of other original series and films that prove Netflix can capture an audience crossing into popular culture. Netflix has a formula for mass producing content that occasionally turns out an unexpected "hit," and these are the ones can be very valuable to the brand. I like to think of the operation as a giant media industry venture capital group investing in hundreds of up-and-coming directors, screenwriters, and actors that just might turn out the next big star. Netflix has also proven its artistic ability to rival and even surpass traditional studios recognized by the industry Emmy Awards confirming that they can also make the quality programs that critics reward. One of the strengths of Netflix is an enormous amount of viewership data that allows them to focus content efforts with a knowledge of what works. Going forward, content spending should gain efficiency as it becomes driven by analytics.

Still early phase of international expansion. Approximately 60% global subscribers to Netflix are from the international market and that ratio crossed 50/50 as recently as 2017. I estimate that Netflix can grow from a current ~150 million subscribers to reach 500 million subscribers over the next decade, approaching an 80/20 distribution in international customers. The key here will be foreign markets where I believe the household penetration can approach levels observed in the United States. If we consider Netflix's addressable market as households worldwide with a high-speed internet connection (required to stream video) estimates excluding China suggest that number could be 1 billion by 2030. The thinking here is that if someone can afford to pay for broadband internet, which is typically more expensive in developing markets, they are potential subscribers of Netflix. 50% of households worldwide in the future is a possibility in my opinion.

Only major streaming service producing foreign language original programming. This is a major advantage that I don't see discussed enough but also plays into the international growth strategy. Most foreign countries have their own "film and tv media" industry with local celebrity actor/ actresses. Netflix is using these "stars" in the production of foreign language programs that often times become hit shows in those respective markets. These programs are also available in a dubbed English language version, meaning they have the potential to be also connected with viewers worldwide. In my opinion, the importance is for the local markets where media coverage is greater given the local actors driving free marketing to the Netflix service.

The list below reproduced from Wikipedia shows 51 original foreign language series that have premiered since 2017 and the number is accelerating with more launches set for later this year. Taking a look at some of the languages covered like Arabic, Danish, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, and Turkish, my view is that viewers with these native languages will be drawn to the service to see high quality produced series in a streaming platform. Think of every smart TV purchased around the world that comes pre-installed with Netflix. I see additions in foreign markets as well supported by favorable trends and Netflix's own efforts here.

Netflix Foreign Language Original Programming. source: Wikipedia

Unappreciated pricing power. Netflix raised its monthly subscription pricing this year for the U.S. market between $1 and $2 across its basic and HD streaming plans. Subsequent announcements for similar price increases in other markets show the clear ability to raise prices around the world. Curiously, the monthly subscription cost of Netflix around the world still has large variations that are not explained simply by differences in purchasing power. The table below shows the monthly cost for the basic package ($9 in the U.S.) with the point being that there is upside in pricing in various markets. In the U.S. I believe the Netflix product will be differentiated enough and be sufficiently ingrained into consumers' budgets that future price hikes over the next decade are possible irrespective of what competitors are offering.

Netflix monthly price across markets. source: Comparitech.com

Path to Positive Free Cash Flow. The chart below is something that every Netflix bear should see. It's my forecast for revenue and content spending over the next five years. Netflix revenue growth is set to exceed the nominal value of annual content spending, thereby driving free cash flow higher over the next decade. The ratio of revenues to content spending of $13 billion in 2018, for example, was 1.2x; this ratio could expand to 2.0x or more by 2024 with the larger spread representing (in part) positive free cash flow. There is obviously uncertainty regarding not only future revenues and subscriber growth out 10 years, but investors are left to speculate what content spending will look like beyond only near-term company guidance. My estimate is that content spending could stabilize around $24 billion per year by 2024 and free cash flow could reach $8 billion that year on $48.9 billion in revenues. Another consideration is that the company could cut back content spending to effectively manage cash flows as necessary. Higher monthly prices could have upside to margins going forward.

Netflix revenue, content, and FCF forecasts. Source - author estimates

Conclusion

Netflix continues to be my top long pick among large-cap tech stocks. I see the runway for growth and universal appeal in the service product as positive factors. The company doesn't have exposure to China which has plagued other peers recently, as it does not operate there, instead only licensing its content. Netflix also isn't a major target among mounting regulatory pressures like some other major technology sector firms, which removes one area of risk. My price target is $435 and I think it can get there by the end of this year.

The price target represents 75x 2020 consensus EPS which is appropriate given both above-average revenue and earnings growth expectations. NFLX is on track to grow revenues 28% this year and EPS above 25% from fiscal 2018. Longer term, I'd like to see some move into advertising either integrated on the menu screens or through another discreet solution. A major acquisition in a lateral segment like movie theaters could also be interesting.

The main risk investors should monitor is subscriber growth and trend in financial margins. A deterioration here would open the possibility of significant downside and require a reassessment of the bullish case.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.