Even At 32 Times Earnings, Costco Is A Strong Buy

Costco (COST) has seen a tremendous run this past year, as it has tremendously outperformed the market. I argue that this will continue in the long term, as while the stock does look pricey when viewed through its price-to-earnings multiple, shares are not quite pricing in their ability to raise prices, leading to unbelievable operating leverage. Shares are a strong buy.

Firing On All Cylinders

COST operates over 750 warehouses globally with over 94 million members. The stock price has roared higher as the underlying financials have soared:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The company has seen consistently strong growth in paid memberships, as well as increasing same-store sales:

(Source: 2018 COST 10-K)

The way to read the chart on the right is to, for each row (which represents a set of warehouses opened in a particular year), notice how sales continue to rise year after year like clockwork.

As a COST member myself, I have experienced first-hand what increasing same-store sales looks - few parking spaces, lots of people inside. While this makes for a somewhat chaotic shopping experience, it is music to the ears of shareholders:

(Source: 2019 Investor Presentation)

We can see below how powerful the company's net sales growth and comparable sales growth have been, as they have seen strength both domestically and abroad:

(Source: 2018 10-K)

Is The Stock Too Expensive?

One of the main bearish theses against COST is that it is too pricey. At recent prices, it trades at almost 33 times earnings. This is well above the general market and well above its own historical average of 28.9 over the past 5 years:

(Source: Morningstar)

Store openings have been slowing down slightly as well, which may draw concerns about potential slowdowns in revenue growth rates:

(Source: 2018 10-K)

At the same time though, EPS did grow 16.6% in 2018 and 14% in 2017. But is that growth high enough to justify this valuation? I argue below that it is, because it’s not even the big picture.

Performance In A Recession

Before we answer the question about valuation, I want to first discuss how COST might perform in a recession. Intuitively, one would expect the company to get hammered as it is retail, but in the 2008 financial crisis, it actually held up quite well:

(Source: 2009 10-K)

This is possibly due to COST being a one-stop shop for all household shopping - and it arguably is even more so now. Some have argued that its very low profitability margins are a cause for concern:

(Source: Morningstar)

The theory is that due to the low operating margins, even small downward fluctuations in revenue would heavily negatively impact the bottom line. In reality, though, COST’s retail revenues have very consistent gross margins due to the company's strong negotiating power with suppliers, and its membership fees have margins of arguably 100%. Using the retail gross margins of 11%, COST would need to see revenues drop over $28 billion, or 21%, before it becomes unprofitable. I view this as highly unlikely, especially considering that the company saw nothing of the sort in the 2008 financial crisis, as we saw above. (I should also note that store openings during that period were in the 15-30 range, comparable to present day.)

Nonetheless, the low margins are a good segue to explaining the long-term growth thesis at COST.

The Big Picture: Margin Expansion

As we can see below, net income is basically equivalent to or less than membership fees:

(Chart by Author, data from 10-K)

This has caused many to view the growth story at COST to be tied to the company growing its membership fees through increasing its membership base and raising the fees outright. COST has done a respectable job in doing this over the past few years:

(Source: 2018 10-K)

I, however, believe that even though EPS growth indeed has been driven by growing membership fees in the past, this is more coincidental than implying absolute causation. After all, the fact that retail sales have grown from $70 billion in 2009 to $138 billion in 2018 has to count for something, right?

In my view, the real long-term growth driver is not only growing the $3 billion membership fee base, but more importantly, further monetizing the $140 billion revenue base. We can see below how increasing gross margins by 100-500 basis points impacts the bottom line and the associated “adjusted Price-to-Earnings Power” multiple:

(Chart by Author)

We can see above that a 3% price increase would lead to the price-to-earnings multiple to drop from 33 times to just over 15 times. That would be just too cheap considering COST is still adding new paying memberships and growing like a weed.

How likely is it for the company to be able to raise prices?

Everyone knows that COST has cheaper prices, and according to one study, the average savings was around a staggering 21%.

We can see its sales divided by merchandise category below:

(Source: 2018 10-K)

On viewing the data above, I come out even more optimistic than before, as items which I would expect to have more difficulty raising prices, like electronics, do not make up such a large portion of the company's revenues.

Furthermore, COST notes in its 2018 10-K that its Kirkland brand reached $39 billion in sales in 2018, up from $35 billion. The company conceivably has much greater control over costs and prices for its in-house brands, and as its brands take more and more market share, this margin expansion story becomes more and more easy to believe.

I believe COST should be able to easily increase prices by 1-2% to consumers and increase gross margins by 1-2% from suppliers, and again, I view this to be very conservative. I doubt anyone will notice a difference between a 21% discount and 19% discount. That tiny impact to gross margins may lead to a dramatic boost for the company's operating margins and shareholder profits.

Strong Balance Sheet

COST has a very strong balance sheet with $7 billion in cash and equivalents versus $4.8 billion in long-term debt. Of course, this isn’t really $2.2 billion in net cash due to the company's operating lease obligations, but it is a very strong financial position nonetheless. COST also has a very strong Aa3 credit rating from Moody’s. I view COST as being still very underleveraged, which means that debt-fueled buybacks remain a potential catalyst in the future.

Price Target

My 12-month price target for COST is $350, which would represent 20 times my estimation for adjusted earnings power of $17.52 per share (assuming the company increases gross margins by 300 basis points). I justify this multiple due to its continued same-store sales growth, warehouse expansion plans, membership growth, as well as my view that 3% may yet still prove conservative. This represents over 30% potential upside.

Risks

COST may not be able to achieve 3% or any gross margin improvement moving forward. There is stiff competition, especially from the likes of Sam’s Club (WMT), which may make it difficult for COST to keep its membership base without maintaining the same level of competitive pricing. That said, I am optimistic that COST can continue to take market share with its Kirkland brand, which will be more insulated from such competition.

Amazon (AMZN) may reduce the need for members to shop at COST. COST must continually invest in its customer experience, as well as providing value to the customer to justify the shopping trip. The company is also seeing strong 30% revenue growth in its e-commerce platform. For me personally, I’ll keep going to COST as long as it has its hot dogs.

COST management may not see the thesis the same way, and might instead try to drive growth by aggressively increasing membership fees. I view this as misguided, as I believe consumers would be more likely to notice a 10% increase in their membership fee versus 1% to 2% increases to the price of goods sold. They may alienate the membership base in the process. I am keeping a close eye on this.

Bonus: Does Costco Own Or Rent?

A question I personally have wondered about it: does COST own or rent its properties? As it turns out, the answer is a little bit of both, as the company does own the vast majority of its warehouses:

(Source: 2018 10-K)

Many of its warehouses appear to have their mortgages already paid off, as operating leases (rent) greatly outpace capital leases:

(Source: 2018 10-K)

COST’s operating leases have very long lease terms, with many expiring through 2064. Its contracts also have options at expiration, including renewal at prevailing market rates and the right to purchase the property outright. I anticipate that COST will continue to be able to negotiate favorable leasing terms with landlords due to the high amount of traffic it drives day in and day out.

Conclusion

While COST may look more than pricey on a price-to-earnings basis, the “moat” and stickiness of its shopping experience lead me to be optimistic of future margin expansion. Due to the low 3% operating margins currently, gross margin expansion would trickle down aggressively to the bottom line. I rate COST shares a Strong Buy.

