May Stock Swoon, Munis Rally: An Update On Why Muni CEFs Are In Your Portfolio

As members know, we attempt to ballast the risks in our Core Income Portfolio while taking advantage of the most compelling areas of the fixed income market. For a few years, we've liked the mortgage market in particular given its performance in a rising rate environment and the relative safety of the space. The sector has been a great complement, and in some cases a substitute, to municipal bonds which tend to have long durations and suffer from rising rates.

But late last year when rates eclipsed 3% and discounts widened dramatically in municipal CEFs, we started getting more bullish on the space. The goal of the Core Income Portfolio is to balance out the main risks including credit (risk of default), interest rate risk (the effect of lower principal as rates rise), and sector-specific risks.

Since January, it is where I've deployed the most amount of my dry powder and capital. Here is what the muni market has done in the last 9 months using the Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond (NHMAX), as a proxy for high yield munis, and BlackRock Strategic Muni (MAMTX) for a shorter-term and higher quality muni proxy. I have compared it to the S&P 500 (SPY).

Data by YCharts

It is no surprise that the equity markets have been volatile and gone through a series of ups and downs over the last year. As Jeffrey Gundlach recently noted, the broader NYSE Composite (and I included the S&P 500 below for comparison) hasn't done much of anything for 18 months.

Data by YCharts

For more than two-and-a-half years following the Brexit vote, interest rates were rising with the 10-year treasury rate climbing from an all-time low of 1.37% to 3.04% in November. This made anything with duration anathema as investors feared rising rates, whether warranted or not.

An issue with that is it meant that we were "all in" on credit. That is not something we ever want to be as we need the defense as well as offense tools in the portfolio. Many of our members stated during the two-plus years of muni doldrums that they would rather just own high yield credit as they weren't interest-rate sensitive.

The problem is that credit risk assets like high yield bonds are much more correlated to stocks. This is fine when the stock market is rising and credit spreads are falling, but when things turn, the very assets you own for defense are not going to end up playing defense. The bonds that are true defenders are treasuries, government-backed mortgages (agency MBS) and municipal bonds. The defenders tend to be the interest-rate sensitive sector (sensitive to rising rates) but have little to no chance of default. Credit risk is just the opposite. They tend to be shorter-dated, meaning they are not very sensitive to interest rate changes but you have a much higher risk of default.

The above chart shows why, if you're a traditional asset allocation investor, you want to hold some munis in the portfolio for defense. This is especially true for those investors who are in the top tax brackets as the tax-equivalent yields are even competitive with stock returns today, with far less risk.

The two risks can be combined together to build a portfolio that isn't very sensitive to rising rates but also not 100% exposed to the stock market and credit defaults.

Given the drop in rates in the last 6 months, it is no surprise that municipal bonds and other rate-sensitive sectors like utilities and REITs have outperformed. This has caused a significant amount of money to flow into muni bonds in the last six months. This is most true of the high yield muni market:

The main drivers for munis these last six months have been:

Favorable technicals (increased demand, lower supply) and Trump Tax Reform eliminated advanced refundings (at least the tax benefit). This was 30% of all new muni issuance so new supply fell off a cliff in January.

Tax bills for high net worth individuals came in higher than expected thanks to SALT caps. In other words, demand for munis (especially in high tax states like CT, NY, and NJ) rose significantly.

Some non-investment grade areas of concern like Illinois and Puerto Rico passed legislation that has improved their prospects. Illinois, a large area of concern, recently pushed through legislation that would effectively replace the state's current flat-tax structure with a graduated income tax.

Municipal Closed-End Funds

Muni CEFs are a great way to add tax-free income streams if you know what to look for when analyzing them. For the last two decades, distribution rates have been coming down as we've been in a falling rate environment for most of that time. The typical structure for a muni bond is a long-dated maturity of 20-30 years with a call feature allowing them to be refinanced at 10 years. As such, most munis became 10-year bonds as interest rates were almost always lower after ten years since issuance.

Muni CEFs, given their closed nature, weren't subject to new fund flows like open-end mutual funds. They just held their bonds until they were called away and then replaced them with newer issues. The problem for muni CEFs is that the newer issue almost always had a lower coupon than the one it replaced, meaning earnings in the fund dropped. This eventually led to a distribution cut. And you can repeat this cycle over and over for the two decades.

In addition to call risk, muni CEFs started to feel the pinch from rising leverage costs when short-rates began to rise in late 2015. For most of the post-recession period, muni CEFs could borrow at ultra-low rates, far lower than what a retail investor was able to borrow at, through the issuance of tender option bonds (TOBs) or variable rate term preferred stock (VMTP). In the latter, preferred stock shares are issued by a closed-end fund with floating dividends based on the SIFMA index plus a spread. These shares have a mandatory redemption.

The SIFMA (Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association) is an industry trade group that represents banks and asset management companies. They have a proprietary index called the Municipal Swap Index Yield that is most often used as the reference rate for the leverage cost calculation for muni CEFs.

From 2016 through 2018, we saw this reference rate climb higher, meaning that muni CEFs not only dealt with call risk but also rising interest costs. Those costs come directly off the earnings that are produced by the fund through the investments held in the portfolio. The greater the interest costs, the lower the earnings and the higher the probability that the distribution would need to be cut. So watching the SIFMA index is an important consideration for muni CEF investors if they want to stay abreast on leverage costs. Of course, for very simplistic analysis, you could just look at the yield spread between 10s-2s treasury rates. The greater the spread, the better the earnings environment for a muni CEF.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Analyzing Muni CEFs

We go through the muni CEF data each month running our regression modeling and new EPS/UNII data for potential buys. But that simply tells us which funds are cheap relative to all the funds in the muni CEF space based on NAV yield and a few other factors. It doesn't tell us WHY a particular fund is cheap (or expensive). That is the limit of the quantitative aspect of screening muni CEFs (or any other CEFs for that matter) and where fundamental analysis must begin.

Today, the valuation of muni CEFs is far different than it was 6 months ago. Back in December, the average muni CEF traded at greater than a -10% discount whereas today, the average is closer to -5%. The 1-year z-score on January 1 of this year was -0.8 while today it stands close to +0.7. That is a sharp turnaround over a six-month period.

Below is a chart of the current discounts/premiums of all national tax-free muni CEFs. You can probably guess which funds constitute that large bars on the far-right.

(Source: Alpha Gen Capital)

The most important factors to watch remain the EPS/UNII levels and trends and also the call schedule. Why is the call schedule so important? Because it can telegraph a distribution cut that isn't necessarily reflected in the EPS/UNII data. For example, if a fund has coverage of 100% and UNII at 1 cent with flat trends, the assumption would be that the distribution is likely safe. However, if 25% of the portfolio is callable in the current year, which is what we see with a lot of funds currently as there's a large call wall in the second half of 2019, the portfolio manager may cut ahead of time.

Since data - especially current data - is essential, we tend to focus our efforts on the monthly reporters. These are the fund sponsors that report their EPS and UNII data on a monthly basis. The requirement is semi-annual reporting which many of the smaller firms do (Pioneer, Putnam, Federated, etc). However, the larger firms like BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Nuveen, PIMCO, Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV), and Invesco (among some others) report their data monthly.

Here is some of the data we track:

(Source: Alpha Gen Capital)

We look at changes in UNII levels on a month-to-month basis for signs of a pending cut. For instance, in the above data table, BlackRock MuniHoldings (MHD) has realized five months in a row of significant declines in their UNII. In the last three months alone, UNII has fallen by 15% or more, though to be fair the number is near zero so even small changes show a large percentage change. I would expect MHD to move to negative UNII as early as in the May data. Coverage is at 97.1% and is down 4% in the last 3 months. MHD cut in January but could be due for another cut. That coupled with the expensive valuation - it trades at just a -1% discount to NAV when the 52-week average is -5.80%.

Fund families cover the full spectrum as to what they reveal about their call exposures. Some say nothing. Some are very detailed. One of the rare instances where PIMCO, for instance, isn't the most transparent is in their call schedule reporting. Instead of reporting what is due in each of the next five calendar years, they report what's callable in five-year blocks. This is the PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) call schedule, for instance:

(Source: BlackRock)

In other cases, firms like BlackRock show the call schedule based on the next twelve months, twelve to twenty-four months, and so on. This is the BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund call schedule:

(Source: BlackRock)

Ideally, we want to find call exposure of less than 10% for each of the next two years.

Concluding Thoughts

We have just scratched the surface as to the amount of different variables that we need to assess when researching this space. The analysis goes well beyond looking for negative z-scores or the highest yielding funds which most retail investors in the space use as deciding factors.

Portfolio construction is very important, so understanding the risks of each position and how it relates to the portfolio as a whole is extremely critical. There never is a perfect fund so an assessment needs to be conducted that eliminates those funds that have risks for which we are not getting compensated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMD, NHMAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.