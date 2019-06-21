Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: An 8% Recession-Resilient Dividend Yield

High-end malls have done well but we also think there is opportunity in outlet-focused retail, where Tanger Outlet reigns supreme.

REITs face the challenges brought on my the inability of retailers to maintain brick-and-mortar operations that have resulted in bankruptcies and store closures.

An 8% Recession-Resilient Dividend Yield REIT? Yes, Please.

The retail environment is undergoing significant changes due to the growth of e-commerce and changing consumer shopping habits. Retailers who have failed to adapt to the changing environment are either shuttering stores or declaring bankruptcies and this high-rate of store closures that has shaken the retail industry over the last couple years is expected to continue in 2019.

Many retail REITs which have been affected by tenant bankruptcies and store closures continue to deal with the challenges of filling vacant store places. However, there are some REITs which have managed to either foresee these challenges early on or have been quick to repurpose some of their assets to maintain or increase footfall amid store closures.

North Carolina-based Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) is one of the retail REITs that continues to attract customers even though it remains significantly exposed to financially-constrained tenants. It is one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the U.S. and Canada.

Source: SKT Management Presentation, May 2019

As of March 31, 2019, SKT’s geographically diversified portfolio consisted of 40 outlet centers located across 20 U.S. states and Canada. The REIT’s 14.4 million squarer feet of retail space is leased to a diverse tenant base that includes approximately 400 upscale retailers. Since its IPO, SKT has built an impeccable track record of delivering growing dividends and maintaining an occupancy of 95% or greater.

Source: SKT Management Presentation, May 2019

Despite having a track record of consistent performance, SKT remains exposed to the challenges posed by today’s retail environment. Some of the REIT’s prominent tenants like Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) and Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have announced store closures while other tenants like Gymboree (OTC:GMBEQ) and Charlotte Russe are already shutting stores due to bankruptcies. These tenant problems have begun to take their toll on the REIT’s NOI and occupancy. For example, after Q1 2019, SKT’s consolidated portfolio NOI was down by 0.8% and its consolidated portfolio occupancy was 95.4% compared to 96.8% at the end of FY 2018.

While its stock has been slowly declining since late January of this year, I see operational improvements, improving retail traffic, and consistent sales performance.

Source: SKT Management Presentation, May 2019

So far, it seems SKT has been able to reduce the impact of industry headwinds due to certain favorable advantages and it is continuing to do so by banking on its marketing prowess and leasing expertise.

Favorable Advantages

The ongoing appeal of outlet centers is one of the key factors which gives SKT a certain level of competitive advantage in comparison to traditional retail REITs. In the age of e-commerce, factory outlets continue to remain attractive destinations for price-sensitive shoppers due to the deep discounts on branded goods and designer products that are sold in these stores. The outlet centers particularly attract bargain hunters who are looking for best deals and offers on a large variety of branded items. The unique ‘treasure hunt’ experience delivered by factory outlets is the main crowd-puller, so there is less need for specific key tenants or anchor stores to improve footfall. Outlet centers also tend to be more recession-resilient as price sensitivity of consumers tends to increase during an economic downturn. By bringing various branded factory outlets under a single roof, retail REITs like SKT have continued to remain popular shopping destinations among bargain hunters and will likely attract additional shoppers 'trading down' in the event of an economic slowdown.

Besides benefiting from its retail format, SKT also enjoys a location-specific advantage which makes it a preferred choice for manufacturers. While evaluating locations for outlet centers, SKT typically focuses on locations in markets that have a population of at least 1 million people within a radius of 30 to 40 miles from the centers. The SKT-targeted markets have an average household income of at least $65,000 per year. It also targets locations that are leading tourist markets which receive at least 5 million visitors annually.

Most of SKT’s outlet centers are located close to interstate highways or roadways that have a traffic count of at least 55,000 cars per day and, the outlet centers are located at least 10 miles from major department stores and manufacturer-owned retail outlets, which somewhat limits competition geographically, which is also perceived favorably by manufacturers who do not want to hurt sales in their full-price retail stores.

Furthermore, an increasing demand and a limited supply of outlet centers provide a tremendous growth opportunity for developers like SKT who have access to capital and the expertise to deliver new projects. Today, the factory outlet sector remains an under-penetrated sector in the retail industry as outlet centers represent just 1 percent of the total U.S. retail space.

SKT has the potential to achieve long-term sustained growth through new development projects because it enjoys a strong and flexible financial position. Besides maintaining a conservative leverage position, the REIT has always maintained access to liquidity by conservatively using its lines of credit. It prefers to generate capital internally by strategically divesting of its non-core assets and maintaining a conservative distribution payout ratio. Moreover, SKT has a well-laddered lease expiration schedule which provides strong earnings visibility and stability.

Source: SKT Management Presentation, May 2019

Even though it enjoys a number of advantages, SKT acknowledges that the threat posed by e-commerce still looms large over its tenants. To counteract the threat, it is stepping up its marketing efforts to drive traffic and loyalty even in the event of store closures.

Savvy Marketing

Despite store closures and a fall in occupancy rates, SKT has managed to achieve progress in driving traffic to its outlet centers. The success in achieving high-volume traffic can be attributed to the REIT’s refined marketing programs. Currently, SKT’s marketing strategy is focused on attracting shoppers by making use of digital marketing, data analytics, experiential marketing and loyalty programs.

The use of digital channels and a data-driven approach have enabled the REIT to direct personalized and relevant offers to its customers in a timely manner. For instance, SKT’s mobile-app allows a customer to customize deals and offers on the basis of the shopper or the retail location. Moreover, the app’s location-based technology displays exclusive app-only specials and offers. To get access to these personalized offers, an increasing number of shoppers are showing interest in getting added to SKT’s customer database, which provides the company with data to further enhance its marketing. In Q1 2019, SKT added 36% more customers to its database than it did in Q1 2018.

SKT is leveraging data analytics to analyze the shopping patterns of its most engaged customers and to plan real-time offers in addition to highly targeted marketing deals. The use of analytics has also helped the company plan successful promotional programs like ‘Tanger Style’ which led to a 47% increase in consumer participation in Q1 2019. In addition, SKT uses analytics to identify categories which are performing well and to explore potential opportunities within different retail categories. Performing this type of category analysis gives SKT an opportunity to upgrade and alter its tenant mix by adding popular retail categories to its portfolio.

Besides relying on digital marketing, SKT is also utilizing experiential marketing strategies to deliver unique on-site experiences that cannot be easily replicated online. Through experiential marketing, SKT attempts to attract and directly engage with customers by organizing events, concerts, and food festivals. During Q1 2019, SKT arranged programs like St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, Food Trucks and Family festival, and Mommy & Me events which led to an immediate and sustained increase in traffic. One of the recent events that was very successful was the month-long ‘Golden Age of Hollywood Costume Exhibit’ at the REIT’s New York center. The event led to a 67% increase in membership of its ‘TangerClub’ reward program, a popular marketing initiative for loyal customers which offers further discounts and perks that are not provided by any e-commerce retailer. Some of these perks include seasonal offers, free coupon books, VIP shopping invitations, birthday rewards and VIP club parking. The membership of the reward program has increased by 12.3% since the first quarter of the previous year and the total membership is being reported at 1.4 million members.

SKT’s marketing initiatives during the first quarter have proved instrumental in driving traffic and adding more customers to its loyal customer base. In addition, the incremental center visits driven by these initiatives have resulted in additional sales. In the first quarter, SKT’s comparable traffic increased by 60 basis points in comparison to the same quarter of the previous year. Taking into account the retail traffic during Easter, SKT’s traffic has grown by 1.8% year-to-date through April in comparison to the same period of FY 2018. For the trailing 12-month period that ended on March 31, 2019, SKT’s average tenant sales for its consolidated portfolio have increased by $7 per square foot to $391 per square foot. On a NOI-weighted basis, the average tenant sales for Q1 2019 have increased by $9 per square foot to $418 per square foot. During Q1 2019, SKT’s same center tenant sales increased by 60 basis points.

Recapturing Spaces

SKT has been very agile in recapturing spaces as a result of lease expirations and terminations. The REIT minimizes tenant turnover downtime and capex requirements by easily reconfiguring its properties to attract new tenants. Moreover, the REIT has managed to attract new high-volume retailers by reinvesting in its existing portfolio through renovations. In the trailing 12-month period that ended on March 31, 2019, SKT has commenced 351 new and renewal leases that comprise of 1.8 million square feet of the total gross leasable area (GLA).

Within its consolidated portfolio SKT recaptured 82,000 square feet of space during Q1 2019 and the space was recaptured as a part of bankruptcy proceedings and as a part of brand-wide restructuring by retailers. In Q2 2019, SKT has recaptured an additional 86,000 square feet of space. Most of the year-to-date recapturing of space was related to the stores closed due to the bankruptcies filed by retailers Gymboree and Charlotte Russe. Out of the year-to-date recaptured space, 57,000 square feet of space includes 24 Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores and 82,000 square feet of space includes 14 Charlotte Russe stores.

Asset Dispositions

SKT has a long-standing history of strategic portfolio management through the disposition of non-core assets. Since 2014, SKT has sold 13 assets to generate total gross proceeds of $402 million and to enhance the profile of its remaining portfolio. In the same period, the REIT has invested more than $1 billion for expanding its footprint, reinvesting in existing portfolio and buying back shares. Through these initiatives, SKT has added 2.6 million square feet of space to its portfolio by developing 8 new outlet centers. These initiatives have also led to the acquisition of a joint-venture partner’s ownership interest in three key assets.

In Q1 2019, SKT strengthened its portfolio further by disposing of declining non-core assets rather than investing in new assets. SKT sold four non-core outlet centers for total gross proceeds of $130.5 million. The properties represented 6.8% of SKT’s consolidated portfolio square footage and about 5.1% of its projected 2019 portfolio NOI. The average age of these properties was 24 years and they were located in Nags Head (North Carolina), Ocean City (Maryland), Park City (Utah) and Williamsburg (Iowa). Factors that led to the classification of these assets as non-core include demographic and competitive changes in the markets, incremental capital expenditures and small asset size that lacks expansion capacity.

Moreover, the disposed assets differed considerably from the remaining portfolio in terms of performance and quality metrics. In 2018, the tenant sales per square foot for the remaining portfolio were 33% higher in comparison to the assets that were sold. Similarly, the year-round occupancy for the core asset portfolio was 110 basis points higher than the occupancy of the non-core assets that were disposed of. In addition, the rent spreads for the remaining portfolio was also significantly higher. For leases that began during 2018, SKT’s remaining portfolio had cash spreads 950 basis points higher than in the non-core assets. The dispositions have freed resources and capital that can be deployed in those focus areas which can deliver higher growth and value creation. The asset sales might affect the NOI in the short term but the temporary impact on cash flow will be offset by the long-term benefits of these dispositions.

Financials and Guidance

For Q1 2019, the REIT’s same-center NOI decreased by 50 basis points in comparison to Q1 2018. The decrease was primarily caused by store closures and lease modifications. For 2019, SKT expects its same center NOI to decrease by 2% to 2.75% in comparison to 2018 and the decrease can be attributed to the previous year’s store closures and the expected store closures in 2019.

During the quarter, the REIT realized a lease termination fee of $1.1 million which is same as the fees realized during the prior year’s quarter. In addition, the REIT realized $1.5 million in non-cash revenue in relation to the straight-line recognition of fixed CAM (common area maintenance) fees. In the first quarter, SKT incurred general and administrative expenses of $1.1 million.

SKT’s conservative balance sheet is strong enough to enable the company to continue to pay attractive dividends and to achieve organic growth. Most of its debt is in fixed rate obligations while the FFO payout ratio is low enough to maintain the dividend even in challenging times, as well as provide dividend boosts that won't negatively affect cash flows or financial stability.

Source: SKT Management Presentation, May 2019

The unused capacity under the company’s unsecured lines of credit remains 97% or approximately $585 million. The company has utilized $128 million of net proceeds from asset sales to repay outstanding balances under its unsecured lines of credit.

Source: SKT Management Presentation, May 2019

At the end of Q1 2019, about 94% of square footage in the REIT’s consolidated portfolio is free from mortgages. SKT’s interest coverage ratio for the first quarter was 4.2x in comparison to 4.4x for the same quarter of the previous year. In addition, the REIT’s adjusted net consolidated debt to EBITDA ratio was approximately 5.9x for the trailing 12 months. The REIT’s weighted average interest rate for its outstanding consolidated debt was 3.65 and the average term of the maturity was 6.2 years with no significant debt maturities until December 2023.

Source: SKT Management Presentation, May 2019

SKT did not repurchase shares in Q1 2019 due to pending asset sales. However, since May 2017, the REIT has cumulatively repurchased approximately 2.8 million common shares for a total consideration of approximately $69.3 million. In Q1 2019, SKT’s Board of Directors has increased the authorization for share repurchase to $100 million and the authorization has been extended by two years until May 2021.

For Q1 2019, SKT’s FFO for common shareholders was $0.57 per share in comparison to $0.60 per share in Q1 2018. For the entire 2019, the REIT’s FFO per share is projected to be in the range between $2.22 and $2.28 which is lower than the earlier projected yearly guidance of $2.31 to $2.37. The updated guidance range reflects the $0.09 dilutive impact from the sale of four non-core assets.

My Take

Tanger had some bad debt charges that negatively affected its reported numbers but in the grand scheme of things, this is a minor challenge. I find it hard to understand the impact of the share price decline in comparison to the decline in AFFO that is attributable to improving the portfolio, not because of an overall decline in business operations.

Tanger has typically traded at a P/AFFO ratio of 18 and is currently trading at 8.1.

No way I can let that opportunity slip away. The company pays an 8.3% dividend yield and its payout ratio is one of the lowest among Shopping Center REITs.

I'm buying this name-brand REIT at an outlet-like discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.