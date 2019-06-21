8 Months Later, Here Is How My Micron Strategy Is Playing Out

(Source)

Introduction

I won't be paying too much attention to Micron's (MU) upcoming earnings report or to management's guidance. This cycle will turn sooner or later, and I won't sell my shares until it does. But over the next few quarters, I'll probably find out how long I'll have to wait to profit from my Micron investment, and now seems like as good as time as any to post a recap and update of my Micron investment strategy.

When I last wrote about Micron, it was a battleground stock. On one side were those who claimed that Micron stock was incredibly cheap, trading at a single-digit P/E ratio, with secular tailwinds unseen before in the industry, all while industry players had consolidated into what amounted to an oligopoly. In short, Micron bulls declared loudly: "This time it's different!" On the other side of the trade were those who predicted the imminent collapse of prices, increased competition, and perhaps a recession to boot. It was around this time, on September 13th, 2018, that I published an article titled, "Here's The Price I'll Start Buying Micron."

Here's some context for that article. During almost all of 2018 up until that point, I had been warning investors about the dangers of cyclical stocks and suggesting that they rotate out of them and into more defensive alternatives like the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) until the prices of the cyclicals were cheaper. By the time I wrote my first Micron article, I had published about 3 dozen of these warning stocks. When I first started writing the article a week before publication, the price was at about $50 per share, but by the time the article had gone through the writing and publishing process, the price had dropped to about $42 per share. In my article, I shared the following table of Micron stock's historical price declines. Here is the table with my explanation from the original article:

Those readers familiar with my research will recognize the table below. It contains historical data on all of the downturns deeper than 35% Micron stock has experienced since it was a publicly traded company. The table shows the approximate year the downturn started, how long the stock took to bottom, how long the entire downturn lasted before the stock fully recovered, and how deep the drawdown was from peak to trough. I'll be making two adjustments to the data to account for the stock's post-IPO drop and the late 1990s super-cycle. In those cases, I will treat the data as though Micron fully recovered its previous high even though it didn't. ~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1984 1 year 9 years 89% 1986* 6 months 18 months 79% 1988 6 months 1 year 42% 1989 18 months 4 years 71% 1995 1 year 4.5 years 80% 2000 2.5 years 18 years+ 92% 2004* 1 year 2 years 47% 2006 1.5 years 7 years 90% 2014 1 year 3 years 73% *There are two 'resets' being made here. The first was after the dip Micron took after its IPO around 1984. These post-IPO dips are fairly common and a lot of times I completely disregard them if they happened over 25 years ago, but I thought I would include this one and adjust for it. The stock price did eventually recover after 9 years, but I went ahead and recorded the drawdowns during that time frame as if the stock price had recovered. The second * denotes the stock did not make a full recovery back to the 2000 super-cyclical highs, so I 'reset' the highs here, too. In this case, the stock price still hasn't fully recovered those highs to this day.

I used this historical data to develop a strategy where I would take a 1/4th position in Micron at $38.80, which was about -40% off its 2018 highs, and the other 3/4th position if the price fell to $19.40, which I thought was possible during a recession.

On the morning my article was published, well-known investor David Tepper went on CNBC and shared that he was "very, very long" Micron. This is the rally that ensued over the next week, mostly based on the market following Tepper's wisdom:

The stock rose +10.35% and closed at $45.06 one week after my article was published. During this time, an extended debate was going on in the comment section of the article. While many comments were encouraging of my strategy and constructive, I think it's worth sharing some of the more negative ones:

--Long winded hot air-bag. Up today in pre-market and prognosticators such as this one will only cost other people money. Do your own research!-- --You wait for $38 with your blah blah blah, I’m buying more, and with the China trade fears dwindling, MU’s repurchase, new 3B plant, and earnings call on the 20th, I’ll gamble on this company with a great CEO and business plan.-- --Hahaha hilarious Dear Author:Good luck with that!-- --a blanket analysis solely based on price movements in the last 4 decades ignores all other factors, competitive landscape, prevailing market positioning and future prospective, capital market condition, industry outlook, firm profitability, EPS and revenue, geopolitical influences... wow. why not set entry point to $0.01 and you sure will profit from it.--

And then there were quite a few comments that leaned on Tepper's judgment. Now, Tepper is apparently returning funds to investors and converting his hedge fund into a family office, so I guess he won't be talking about Micron in the foreseeable future. At any rate, here is how the stock has performed since the "Tepper bounce."

I only share this because I think there are some lessons for investors here. The first is that one should be dispassionate about their investments. Having really strong feelings and emotions about a stock can lead to overconfidence and poor investment decisions. The second is that you shouldn't blindly follow successful investors. I love Warren Buffett, but I didn't follow him into IBM Corp. (IBM). We have to think for ourselves. And third is that basing investments on news headlines or media interviews isn't likely to lead to better performance. In fact, it is likely to lead to the opposite.

My strategy involves thinking for myself, mostly avoiding news narratives, and often even avoiding quarterly earnings announcements. My time frame of being willing to hold for up to five years means that I don't have to predict how each earnings announcement will go, or the market's reaction to it. As long as things get better in a few years, I know I'll probably do fine on my investment and most of the information between now and then is noise. It's not worth much more than a passing glance once my chips are on the table. Once I've done my research, I mostly only pay attention when the stocks near their pre-established buy and sell prices.

A few weeks after my first Micron article was published, the price fell and it hit my first buy price of $38.80. I then wrote about taking my 1/4th position in an article titled, "I'm Buying Micron. (Even If It's Not Different This Time.)."

My Micron Thesis

Micron is a very deep and high-frequency cyclical. (Meaning the stock has cycles that are both more frequent and deeper than the wider market.) But I found the Micron bulls' case that the business was in a secular uptrend convincing.

Notice the earnings trend represented by the shaded green area in the F.A.S.T. Graph above. Each of Micron's successive cycles since 2002 has seen higher earnings peaks, and since the Great Recession, each down cycle has been shallower and shorter than the one that came before it. The secular growth story for the company seems legitimate. However, where I think many Micron bulls went wrong is in concluding that being part of a secular growth trend meant that it would not go through cycles anymore. The truth is that when you have stocks that are this cyclical, they will always go through cycles.

Additionally, many bulls dismissed the notion that the wider business cycle was likely in its late stages, and that if a significant economic slowdown or recession occurred, Micron's earnings would almost certainly go negative even if the secular trend is up over the longer term.

Taking all that information into account, I thought it was reasonable to take a small position in Micron after a -40% drawdown, because the company's cycles are so short, it was possible that given the secular tailwinds it has, the price could fully recover before the end of the business cycle. And if it didn't, an investment at that point in time was still likely to produce better returns than the market over the medium term.

Here is a recap of my backtesting of how buying Micron after a -40% historically would have turned out:

For this section of the analysis, I'm going to go back in time and see what sort of returns investing in Micron after a major decline would have produced. In the table below, I assume the stock was purchased after it had declined 40% from its highs and then sold after it recovered its previous peak stock price. So, for each investment, the pure return is ~65% and they do not include dividends. I annualized that return and then compared it to the S&P 500 if bought and sold on the same dates, annualized. The goal is to see if historically this would be an alpha-producing strategy, so the last column is the alpha produced by the investment annualized relative to the S&P 500. I'm going to exclude the 1984 and 2000 year drawdowns from the backtest because I view one as a post-IPO selloff and the other as a super-cyclical decline, and neither of those seems similar to our current situation.



Also, the 1986 downturn either barely made a full recovery, or just came short of a full recovery, depending on how one looks at the numbers. I just wanted to note this, and that I treated it as a 65% gain, even though it showed up as a 64.75% gain on the chart I examined. Additionally, the annualized returns are based on the number of months held and were all calculated with a simple hand calculator, so even though they are recorded as exact percentages, everything in the tables should be treated as estimates. My goal was to get an idea for how the strategy would have done in the past. I'm not trying to create a precise formula for predicting future value.



With that said, here is the table: Year the Decline Started Date of Purchase Date of Sale ~Months Held ~Annualized Return ~Annualized S&P 500 Return ~Alpha to S&P 500 Annualized 1986 6/9/86 10/2/87 16 48.75% 24.54% 21.21% 1988 8/23/88 5/23/89 8 97.50% 35.75% 61.77% 1989 7/17/89 2/24/93 43 18.14% 9.10% 9.04% 1995 11/14/95 2/29/00 51 15.29% 31.04% -15.75% 2004 1/21/05 4/27/06 15 52.00% 9.72% 42.28% 2006 4/16/07 10/4/13 66* 11.82% 2.75% 9.07% 2014 6/26/15 6/8/17 24 32.50% 7.91% 24.60% The first notable thing here is that if we invested in Micron after a 40% drawdown we would have made over an 11% annualized return in every downturn, and the stock would have recovered its previous high price within 5.5 years. In 6 out of 7 downturns, we would have also outperformed the S&P 500 over the time period in question.

Those seemed like pretty good odds, especially if one factored in a secular tailwind. As long as an investor was willing to hold about 5 years, the returns were very good in every case, and I thought it was good enough for a 1% portfolio weighting while holding off on an additional 3% weighting purchased at the lower price, during a recession.

Next, I'll explain what to do with the 3% not invested, because I don't think cash is the place to be (yet).

Performance Update and Strategy Explanation

At this point, I want to back up a little bit and give an overview of my cyclical investing strategy for those who are unfamiliar with it. The first notable difference between my strategy an others' is that my "default" position usually isn't cash unless I am certain a recession is imminent. Since mid-January of 2018, I have felt that we are in the later stages of the business cycle, but there was no clear sign that a recession was at our doorstep. For that reason, I thought that investors would be wise to rotate out of highly cyclical stocks trading near their all-time highs and into more defensive ETFs. My two most popular suggestions for "defense" were VPU and SPLV. More recently in 2019, I have preferred the Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) over VPU because VPU has reverted to the mean since I first wrote about it in 2018 when it was undervalued.

This is relevant because one might wonder if I'm only taking a 1/4th position in Micron, where am I suggesting the other 3/4th of the money should go? Typically, the assumption is that it is in cash, but since I don't think it's clear a recession is at our doorstep, I think the money should be in a defensive ETF instead. With that strategy in mind, let's look at how my 1/4th Micron position is performing against SPY and these three defensive ETFs since my Micron "buy" article was published.

Data by YCharts

If one held a cash equivalent, they might have been able to return +2% over the past 8 months. The S&P 500 (SPY) returned +9.28% and Micron -6.78%. All my defensive ETFs had better returns than SPY, and if we averaged them together, they would have returned +14.11%. That outperformance by the defensive alternatives probably wouldn't have happened if we hadn't experienced that big correction in late 2018. Typically, what I expect in a rising market is for the defensive positions to underperform the market by a little bit but to hold up better if the market starts to fall. And that's exactly what they did in late 2018. If the market rockets up from here, I would expect SPY to catch up and outperform the defensive ETFs until the next downturn. So, I don't want the outperformance defensive ETFs in the chart above to be interpreted as some sort of magic elixir that will outperform in every market situation. They will usually trail on the way up but fall less on the way down. And given where we are in the market, that's where I would park money while we wait for deals to present themselves in the form of various individual stocks like Micron.

Conclusion

Micron's upcoming earnings report and guidance could be very bad, or it could be great. With my strategy, a few earnings reports don't matter a whole lot. As long as the cycle turns up within the next couple of years, buying a small position in Micron at today's levels will likely produce very good returns that beat the market. However, I still wouldn't go all in. If we do slip into recession or have a serious economic slowdown, Micron could fall a whole lot further, and having some cash invested in a less-volatile investment like the ETFs mentioned is wise.

