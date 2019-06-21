Grocery Outlet: No Bargains Here

There is much to like about the business, yet with margins being fairly low, valuations have gone a bit out of control.

Grocery Outlet (GO) is the latest public offering which has received a warm welcome from the market as the company is an extreme value play in a challenging retail landscape while delivering on impressive comparable sales growth numbers. At the same time, the company is still relatively small, creating a runway for growth across the nation.

I like the story, yet with operating margins stuck around 3-4%, the balance sheet being quite leveraged, and earnings multiples having gone out of control, this is an easy avoid for me.

Welcome To Bargain Bliss

The header above is the mission of the company, as the company charges low prices on a range of brand items, as we all know that extreme discounters and premium players do well in today's economic environment.

The company describes itself as an extreme value retailer which sells brand consumables and fresh products through independently operated stores. The company claims that these branded products retail at 40-70% discounts compared to other retailers as rapid changes in the assortment surrounding a core group of products drives so-called treasure hunters to these stores.

This approach has resulted in 15 consecutive years of positive comparable sales growth as the approach originates from 1946 when founder Jim Read pioneered this opportunity model. The company has grown to 323 stores across the West Coast and Pennsylvania as these stores generate $2.3 billion in sales. Impressive is the 3-5% comparable sales growth rate in which comparable sales grew in each of the last five years and comparable sales growth was up by double-digits during the 2008/2009 crisis.

Valuation Thoughts

Grocery Outlet initially aimed to sell 17.2 million shares in a narrow range of between $18 and $19 per share. Strong growth for the shares made that the final offer price was set at $22, indicating that the company will see gross proceeds of $378 million in connection with the offering. With 85.7 million shares outstanding following the IPO, the market value of the firm amounts to $1.89 billion at the offer price. Operating with $835 million in net debt ahead of the public offering, this debt load will fall a little less than half a billion following the offering, for a near $2.4-billion enterprise valuation.

The company appears to be a stable growth play with slim, yet stable margins. In 2016, the company generated $1.83 billion in sales with operating profits of $64 million working down to operating margins equal to 3.5% of sales. Sales rose steadily to $2.07 billion as operating profits rose to $77 million, or 3.7% of sales. Last year sales advanced further to $2.29 billion as operating profits of nearly $83 million worked down to a 3.6% margin number.

With adjusted EBITDA reported at $124 million in 2018, the nearly half a billion net debt load remains pretty steep for a 4 times leverage ratio. Furthermore, assuming a 4% cost of debt on this debt load makes for roughly $20 million in interest costs, or pre-tax profit of $57 million. Working with a 20% tax rate, this comes down to $45 million in earnings, or a little less than half a dollar in current earnings power. Needless to say, at $22 per share, at the offer price, that works down to sky-high earnings multiples.

First-quarter sales for 2019 were up by just over 10%, hitting $606 million. Operating earnings rose by just about a million to $21.6 million, indicating that some modest margin pressure is seen. Adjusted EBITDA did rise by $3 million to $39 million for the quarter given the expanded store base, but that is about the good news.

It goes without saying that with shares trading up 35% on their opening day to nearly $30 per share, I am not a big fan of the shares as current earnings power is pegged at just about half a dollar and leverage is sky-high. While 4.2% comparable sales growth for Q1 of 2019 is pretty decent, it is obvious that many more (value) retailers are trading at much more compelling valuations these days.

Not Going To Shop

I find it very easy to avoid this offering on the back of simply the valuation. While sales of around $2.5 billion this year leave a great runway for further growth in the years to come, that still has to be delivered upon, leverage is already on the high side, as are current earnings multiples of course.

There is nothing wrong with the very impressive organic growth numbers, yet operating margins are actually quite slim as the lack of any e-commerce presence might create a drag on the long-term potential of the business, even for very well-run retailers.

While the company is certainly moving along fine, reality is that margins are not very high and with the business now awarded a sales multiple in excess of 1 times, when even other retail chains with far higher margins trade at far less than 0.5 times sales, this is an easy avoid for me, despite solid comparable growth and the runway for growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.