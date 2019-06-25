What The Cannabis Industry Can Learn From Pharma With Martin Tindall, Phoenix Life Sciences (Podcast)

Also, watch for Phoenix Life Sciences' announcement today when it presents at the invite-only MJ Microcap conference in New York City.

By Rena Sherbill

Today, I am very happy to be joined by Martin Tindall, CEO and Director of Phoenix Life Sciences (OTCPK:PLSI). Martin has an extensive career that's focused mainly on integration of technology with international trade and finance. He has held various roles including director of Phoenix Pharms, executive director of Kronos International Investments and is also a Member of the Board of Director at National Cannabis Chamber of Commerce.

Topics include:

1:57 - What led Martin to the sector. In 2013, he saw the medical benefits of cannabis. Healthcare system didn't have viable solutions. Doctors want accurate dosing and targeted treatment.

4:14 - Martin was first an adviser to Phoenix Life Sciences and then transitioned into CEO. Merged and consolidated various companies into the company it is now.

5:20 - Phoenix Life Sciences recently announced that it had completed filing its 2017 and 2018 financial audits and is now current with respect to public reporting compliance with the SEC and the OTC Markets. Goal is full transparency. After having reached full reporting status, Phoenix intends to apply for uplisting to the OTCQB market in the near future. And within a year hope to re-IPO to Nasdaq.

7:42 - Within 12 months PLSI will finish phase 2 clinical trials and build out first 100 acres of capacity. Ideal time to uplist to Nasdaq. 2020 will be monumental on the global scene for medical cannabis. Intention of filing NDA with FDA from data in the South Pacific.

8:46 - Company is headquartered in Denver, but focused on international markets. Denver is the epicenter of cannabis industry and development. US market is where PLSI wants to be long term both from a drug sales and capital markets perspective. US cannabis model, with its dichotomy between state and federal legislation, creates barriers. PLSI is focused on delivery systems and formulations that target diseases, specifically on diabetes. Vanuatu, where PLSI is now mainly focused, has the sixth highest prevalence of diabetes in the world. In Vanuatu, PLSI is able to be compliant with federal laws to build global scale production.

13:20 - PLSI recently signed an exclusive agreement with the Vanuatu government for a 25-year diabetes management program and global medical cannabis export license. Had originally presented the plan in 2016 to Vanuatu's Ministry of Health and Director General of Health, Dr. Santus Wari - who is now the company's head of National Healthcare for Vanuatu. Cost saving solutions for developing countries. Long-term contracts allow PLSI to lock in long-term supply, and data. Working with six other countries closely with their ministries of health. Goal is to roll out similar programs in the region.

21:37 - Does medical innovation help global deregulation? Ministries of health coming on board presents cannabis as a medicine and shows it can dovetail into international health programs which paves the way for awareness and global deregulation. Phoenix is set up as a pharma, not a cannabis company, as a result of its targeted treatment. Much like GW Pharma (NASDAQ:GWPH). Larger medical cannabis market within the existing pharma market that most don't look at. You just need the right levels of data.

25:48 - Where cannabis isn't legal can still be sold as a medicine - opium is illegal almost everywhere, though opioids as a prescription pill and as a derivative of that plant is legal in most countries. Benefits of being set up as a pharma.