argenX Unveils 2 New Pipeline Candidates

The rest of 2019 is light on catalysts for argenX, but there are several important catalysts in 2020 and many more in the following years.

ARGX-118 is an antibody against Galectin-10 which is implicated as a major contributor to severe asthma and persistence of mucus plugs.

ARGX-117 is a complement anti-C2 antibody, developed to inhibit both the classical and lectin pathways. No other complement company has taken this approach yet.

argenX (ARGX) held an R&D day in May where it unveiled two new pipeline candidates:

ARGX-117 , a complement anti-C2 antibody with the potential to inhibit both the classical and lectin pathways and with broad potential applications in neuromuscular and hematology/oncology indications (complementary to efgartigimod which is focusing on both areas) and in renal indications. In addition to being a (very broad) pipeline in a product, the company claims ARGX-117 has the potential best-in-class tolerability profile.

, a complement anti-C2 antibody with the potential to inhibit both the classical and lectin pathways and with broad potential applications in neuromuscular and hematology/oncology indications (complementary to efgartigimod which is focusing on both areas) and in renal indications. In addition to being a (very broad) pipeline in a product, the company claims ARGX-117 has the potential best-in-class tolerability profile. ARGX-118, an antibody against Galectin-10, the protein of Charcot-Leyden crystals, which are implicated as a major contributor to severe asthma and the persistence of mucus plugs. argenX believes it can address a high unmet need in airway inflammation.

argenX also announced its plan to become a fully-integrated, novel immunology company through its “argenX 2021” vision, which will include building two commercial franchises in neuromuscular and hematology and the goal of having five launches in the following five years (starting in 2021). Right now, the two pillars of those franchises are efgartigimod (both neuromuscular and hematology) and cusatuzumab (hematology, through the J&J (NYSE:JNJ) partnership). ARGX-117 could fit into both franchises and longer-term, there is potential for the creation of additional franchises within the company and the three primary contenders right now are dermatology (efgartigimod in pemphigus vulgaris as the initial indication), nephrology (ARGX-117) and pulmonology (ARGX-118).

I have high confidence in the company’s product development platform and especially the Innovative Access Program (‘IAP’) which is responsible for the creation of most of argenX’s pipeline products. In the rest of the article, I provide preliminary thoughts on ARGX-117 and ARGX-118.

ARGX-117

Based on everything I heard about ARGX-117, I believe the company has a strong contender in the complement space and that this could be the complement-based antibody with the broadest potential of any complement inhibitor in development today. And yes, the statement suggests peak sales potential greater than Alexion’s (ALXN) Soliris, which has conquered only a few orphan diseases.

ARGX-117 is an anti-C2 antibody and it is designed to potently block both the classical and lectin pathways.

Source: argenX presentation

Why did argenX choose to go after C2? The company wanted to do a different approach to most companies and it wanted to develop a best-in-class complement inhibitor, on both the efficacy and safety side. The decision to go after C2 was based on:

The company looked at each target, starting with C1 and decided not to go after C1 because it leaves the lectin pathway open and because C1 deficiency is associated with increased risk of patients developing systemic lupus.

The decision not to go against C3 is it being the most abundant and hard to inhibit with an antibody ( Apellis (APLS) seems to have succeeded, but not with an antibody but with a peptide) and the second reason is the increased infection risk.

(APLS) seems to have succeeded, but not with an antibody but with a peptide) and the second reason is the increased infection risk. C4 levels are variable and C4 deficiency is also associated with the risk of systemic lupus.

C5 inhibition is too downstream and also leaves the lectin pathway open.

argenX further stated that C2 was left as the best target because inhibiting C2 blocks both the classical and lectin pathways. On the safety side, C2 deficiency (which is effectively achieved by ARGX-117) is not associated with major infection or systemic lupus risk. Some risk remains (10-30% of C2-deficient people are at risk of developing systemic lupus or systemic lupus-like conditions and C2-deficient children are at increased risk of infection, but that risk abates as children grow and develop their immune system). And C2 levels in the body are more manageable and argenX was able to develop a potent antibody able to inhibit C2 completely in monkeys which have four times higher C2 levels than humans.

ARGX-117 was developed in collaboration with Broteio Pharma from Utrecht. argenX took Broteio’s C2 antibody and engineered it to improve half-life and extend the pharmacodynamics profile (green lines in the presentation slide below). Note that the green line on the right-hand side is supposed to stay down longer because it implies longer inhibition at doses that are comparable to Broteio’s original antibody (BRO-2) and an anti-C1 inhibitor.

Source: argenX presentation

And finally, in the next presentation slide (right-hand side), you can see the potent blocking for two months after an initial loading dose of 80mg/kg and a repeat dose of 20mg/kg seven days after the loading dose. And as mentioned above, the monkeys ARGX-117 was tested in have C2 levels four times higher than humans.

Source: argenX presentation

argenX believes that blocking the classical and lectin pathways has broad potential applications in diseases driven by the classical pathway, the lectin pathway, or both pathways.

Source: argenX presentation

argenX’s interest will initially be in diseases that fit well into its two franchises – neuromuscular and hematology/oncology. The company will also consider introducing a third or fourth franchise and those would be nephrology (driven mainly by ARGX-117), dermatology (driven initially by efgartigimod in pemphigus vulgaris and other skin conditions).

argenX further presented the biological rationale for the development of ARGX-117 in Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, or MMN, a neuromuscular disease, where the classical pathway of complement is activated. High doses of IVIG are the standard of care in MMN patients and IVIG has shown to reduce complement activity in patients (though the KOLs on the call described it as a complement scavenger rather than an inhibitor – it takes up activated fragments and is not as effective as actual complement inhibitors). Soliris was tested in MMN patients on top of IVIG and it did not demonstrate an additional benefit because the condition is not only driven by the membrane attack complex (‘MAC’) which Soliris shuts down but also by C3 activation. argenX has shown in its experiments that ARGX-117 blocks C3 deposition (see presentation slides 38-43).

I will repeat what I said at the start of this section – everything I saw looks very interesting and I believe argenX has a viable and very attractive complement inhibitor with broad potential applications. That said, it is still preclinical and at least two years away from demonstrating positive clinical proof of concept results. argenX plans to start a Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers in Q1 2020 and a Phase 2 proof of concept trial should start a few quarters after the Phase 1 trial. The earliest we should see Phase 2 results is 2021. But Phase 1 trial results in healthy volunteers in 2020 should also be very informative as we should see whether preclinical results translate well to humans and are there any safety signals.

I believe ARGX-117 could become a bigger and more important product for argenX in the 2020s than efgartigimod. Although efgartigimod also has potential in 10-15 and more indications, there are multiple competitors with a similar approach and the same target as efgartigimod and no one has decided to go after complement C2 yet. Of course, that doesn’t mean no one will, but going after a specific target such as C2 is not only a matter of deciding to go after it but also about making a good antibody against that target. In argenX’s specific case, we can see that argenX took Broteio’s BRO-2 antibody and significantly improved it with NHance technology and engineering know-how to turn the above-mentioned BRO-2 antibody into a differentiated product candidate.

ARGX-118

I still have a lot to learn about ARGX-118 and its potential targets, but I liked what I heard about it. ARGX-118 is an antibody against Galectin-10, the protein of Charcot-Leyden crystals, which are implicated as a major contributor to severe asthma and to the persistence of mucus plugs. ARGX-118 is meant to address mucus plugging by dissolving these crystals.

As the company explained, existing treatments, including the new biologicals like dupilumab (Regeneron/Sanofi), do not address the mucus plugging. argenX has done experiments in mice where ARGX-118 demonstrated it can dissolve these crystals and also reduce further mucus production once it gets rid of the crystals. The company also took ARGX-118 one step further by taking the mucus out of a patient, and adding ARGX-118 to the mucus in its native state – here too, the antibody was able to dissolve the crystals in 12 hours.

ARGX-118 could be the first drug to address mucus plugging and persistent airway obstruction. Potential indications include lung attack or asthma exacerbation, allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

ARGX-118 is somewhat behind ARGX-117 in development – the molecule is in the final stages of lead optimization work and I have not heard specific guidance about its entry into the clinic but it is likely to be a few quarters behind ARGX-117.

Additional considerations

With the unveiling of the two new pipeline candidates, argenX is surprisingly light on catalysts for the rest of 2019. All we have for the rest of 2019 is:

Start of a Phase 2 trial of efgartigimod in CIDP in 2H 2019.

Start of a Phase 3 trial of efgartigimod in ITP in 2H 2019.

Start of a Phase 2 trial of cusatuzumab in newly diagnosed AML patients unfit for chemotherapy.

Phase 1 trial results of efgartigimod with ENHANZE subcutaneous formulation by the end of 2019.

So, in the absence of unexpected updates, the rest of the year will not be eventful for shareholders, but that does not mean the stock will not go higher, I am just stating the lack of meaningful catalysts.

On the other hand, 2020 is not too far away now and it will mark the next phase for the company. Right now, the catalyst calendar for 2020 looks like this:

Phase 3 results of efgartigimod in myasthenia gravis. We don’t know the exact timing yet, but I believe we are likely to see the results around mid-2020. Efgartigimod in MG should be the first clinically de-risked indication for argenX.

Phase 2 results of efgartigimod in pemphigus vulgaris. The company already observed positive effects in 4 of 6 patients in the first cohort of the trial and decided to amend the trial protocol to extend the duration of treatment and dosing frequency – in the second cohort, efgartigimod will be administered every two weeks during the maintenance phase and will add two additional administrations for a period of eight total weeks of maintenance, up from six weeks in cohort 1.

Start of a Phase 2 trial of efgartigimod in a fifth indication (which the company has not disclosed yet).

Start of a Phase 1 trial of ARGX-117 in Q1 2020 and potentially start of a Phase 1 trial of ARGX-118 later in 2020.

Phase 1 results of ARGX-117 in 2H/late 2020.

The Phase 3 trial of efgartigimod in ITP should complete enrollment in 2020 with top-line results in 2021 (this is my estimate – the study should take approximately 18-24 months from start to top-line results).

We should see additional details on cusatuzumab – its expansion beyond the initially targeted indication. The J&J collaboration was meant to accelerate and expand this program.

We may see Phase 2, proof of concept results of efgartigimod in CIDP (the study will start later this year).

ABBV-151 (the GARP compound previously called ARGX-115) entered the clinic earlier this year and we could see initial results in 2020. This is a Phase 1 trial, but not in healthy volunteers – AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is testing ABBV151 as a single agent and in combination with ABBV-181 (AbbVie’s PD-1 antibody) in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

We may see updates from other partnered programs – ARGX-112 is in Phase 1 (skin inflammation) and ARGX-114 (fibrosis) and ARGX-116 (dyslipidemia) are still preclinical.

The company is likely to further expand its pipeline in 2020 with at least one additional clinical candidate.

And finally, I am not yet sure how long cusatuzumab’s Phase 2 trial in newly diagnosed AML patients will take to report results (it consists of two parts and my current guess for top line results is 2021), but this is a registrational trial and if successful, argenX is likely to have two products on the market in 2022 at the latest and both having significant peak sales potential and potential in additional indications.

There is no shortage of potentially value-creating catalysts for argenX in 2020 and in the following years. The company stated its goal to have five product launches in five years, starting in 2021. Efgartigimod and cusatuzumab are likely to be the first two, followed by ARGX-117 and potentially ARGX-118 and some of the partnered programs may enter the market during that period as well.

Conclusion

I liked what I heard at argenX’s R&D day and though it’s too early to assign any value to ARGX-117 or ARGX-118, I think both candidates have significant potential in their respective markets. I am particularly bullish on ARGX-117 since it targets an area I am familiar with and I believe it has broader potential applications (and in larger markets) than Alexion’s Soliris or Ultomiris (the next-gen Soliris). 2019 is light on meaningful catalysts, but 2020 is event-packed and there should be no shortage of potentially value-creating catalysts in the following years.

argenX is also well-capitalized with more than $1 billion in cash and equivalents which should be sufficient to get efgartigimod to market in 2021, and there is also the potential for the company to receive additional milestone payments from existing partners and potential milestones from new partners.

