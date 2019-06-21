Grain Market To Trade Higher Overall With Increasing Odds Of Wet Weather Continuing

Hot pattern late June and early July across the Plains and Midwest not expected to be as extreme or last long, increasing chances for a wetter pattern afterwards.

Investment Thesis

Investors should expect for prices to be rangebound, but with more upside movement, given a current wet pattern and the potential for wetness to continue through July.

Grain futures climb on expectations for more wet weather

The U.S. July corn futures finished Thursday's trading session up 2.18% to $4.5062, with the U.S. July soybean futures up 1.37% to $9.1438 and the U.S. wheat futures finishing higher 1.13% to $5.2688. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up 1.26% ($0.21) to $17.15, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) finished up 1.33% ($0.21) to $15.95 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) also finished higher 1.22% ($0.07) to $5.81. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

July Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 5.4 cents to $5.322, with July Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 2.6 cents to $4.706, resulting in a bearish 62-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) July contract was down $0.032 to $5.382. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: Barchart

Wheat and old corn crop net export sales bearish, falling below analyst expectations; new corn and soybeans net export sales meet or surpass expectations

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report for the week ending June 13 Thursday morning.

The 2019/20 wheat export sales for the week ending June 13, 2019, came in at 187,600 metric tons. This came in below traders' expectation range of 191,000-490,000 metric tons. Main buyers of the old wheat crop last week were from Algeria, Yemen, and Japan.

The 2018/19 corn export sales for the week ending June 13, 2019, of 38,400 metric tons exported fell well below traders' expectation range of 102,000-406,000 metric tons. The 38,400 metric tons were down 77% from the prior week and down 90% from the four-week average. The main buyer of the old corn crop last week was Japan. For the 2019/20 new corn crop, net export sales for the week ending June 13, 2019, of 360,800 metric tons fell in line with traders' range of 203,000-508,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new corn crop last week were from unknown destinations and Mexico.

The 2018/19 soybeans export sales for the week ending June 13, 2019, of 571,500 metric tons exported were more than traders' expectation range of 109,000-408,000 metric tons. The 571,500 was noticeably higher from the prior week and up 34% from the prior four-week average. The main buyers of the old corn crop last week were from unknown destinations, Egypt, and the Netherlands. For the 2019/20 new soybean crop, net export sales for the week ending June 13, 2019, of 200,000 metric tons fell in line with traders' range of 109,000-408,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new soybean crop last week were from Thailand, Pakistan, and unknown destinations.

Weather pattern to remain much of the same through July with a wet central U.S.

On the weather front, upper level troughing will be the dominant weather feature over the next seven days over a vast majority of the country with incessant storms/rainfall from the Rockies to the nation's mid-section to the East Coast. Multiple waves of energy/impulses will track along various frontal boundaries across various parts of the country over the next several days, setting the stage for multiple episodes (day-to-day chances) of convection from the southern Plains to the Midwest and Ohio Valley into the mid-Atlantic/northeastern U.S.

Over the next five days, robust strengthening of the northeast Pacific ridge will take place leading to energetic downstream troughing over the northwestern U.S. and northern Rockies. By the weekend into the early parts of next week, the weather pattern will have become more amplified with anomalously strong ridging over the northeastern Pacific and anomalously strong upper-level troughing over the western U.S. This will set the stage for an active (stormy) southwest flow pattern across the middle of the country. Further downstream, upper-level ridging is expected to build over the east-central U.S. (Great Lakes) into the southeastern U.S., resulting in warmer-than-average temperatures across the southern and east-central U.S.

From a temperature perspective, the next five days will feature a cooler-than-normal pattern over the west U.S. and a warmer-than-normal pattern over the southern U.S. with trends warming over the central and eastern U.S.

From a precipitation standpoint, a very wet and stormy weather pattern will take place across the central U.S. as storm after storm travels between two contrasting air masses, upper-level weather features, and surface boundaries. Mass fields of flow, moisture, and instability return, combined with surface frontogenesis and cyclogenesis, will present an emerging threat for multi-day severe weather and heavy rainfall (and thus, flooding risk) to the central U.S. areas from the central/southern Plains to the Midwest and Ohio Valley are at greatest risk. Figure 5 is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 6 is an excessive rainfall outlook map for Wednesday depicting a moderate risk for excessive rainfall from the eastern Plains to the Midwest.

Source: NOAA

A hot and potentially drier pattern develops late next week into the following weekend across the Plains and Midwest. Thunderstorm chances look to be periodic with the better chances for storms on the periphery of a strong upper level ridge (northern Rockies into southern Canada). This pattern will not last long; however, as the core ridge/heat dome retreats over the southwest U.S., and the pattern turning more into a hot west U.S. vs. a cool/mild central and eastern U.S. Ultimately, this could bring the increase chance for storms and an active pattern back into the central U.S. This is all during the first week of July.

Looking further out, the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) is expecting a cool and wet bias over the central U.S. for the month of July. This will further create problems for crops particularly in their development especially given that many were planted late. Figure 7 has the outlook maps depicting a cooler and wetter than normal bias over the central U.S. for July.

Source: NOAA

Final Trading Thoughts

Given that the weather pattern in the near term or over the next week is active before potentially turning hotter and drier briefly and that July's outlook is cool and wet across the central U.S. mean that grain prices should be rangebound, but with more movement or potential to the upside. Wet weather moving forward could potentially create a problem for crops planted, given they were planted late.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.