With Cirrus Logic, It's Never A Dull Moment

The 2020 calendar year is going to be an interesting year for Cirrus with pieces of each of the major new products likely launching at some level.

Cirrus is in the early stages of ramping up in several new products, which will likely drastically increase Cirrus's revenue over the next few years.

Before the end of the June Quarter, it's time to update where the cheese moved in recent weeks with Cirrus Logic (CRUS). We will look at the effect of the Commerce Department of the United States banning US technology companies from selling to Chinese OEM Huawei and what Cirrus discussed at two recent technology conferences. With the uncertainty generated from Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) overseas iPhone issues, the Huawei ban and the soon to launch multiple growth vectors, owners of Cirrus are likely to experience a significant level of price volatility. This volatility might be used to purchase shares at lower prices for the patient investor.

State Of The Customers

In May, the United States Commerce Department ordered by the President banned American companies from selling parts or intellectual property to the Chinese company, Huawei. This decision changed the landscape for Cirrus's growth plans. Understanding its short-term effect on Cirrus is the first matter discussed. During the last two investor conferences, the company offered comments about each of the three largest smart OEMs. Beginning with Huawei and ending with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), we include a summary of the comments. Later in the article, we offer our thoughts about the longer-term effects on Cirrus from the Huawei ban.

The Huawei Effect

The short answer, "First of all, we’ve reiterated our guidance for the quarter," a quote from the Cowen and Company 47th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference held on May 29. Cirrus was in the process of developing its relationship with Huawei. A second comment from John Forsyth, Chief Strategy Officer adds, "[Next year] [w]e did see growth for sure with them. And the revenue that they would have generated would have been somewhat meaningful. But in terms of being a driver or a large percentage of our revenue not – we don’t see that this year." Huawei's contribution toward growth in this fiscal year would be significantly less than $100 million (not a 10% company) or approximately 5% lower revenue.

Apple

We continue our discussion with Apple, Cirrus's largest customer. Again from the Cowen conference is this characterization, "So, first of all, we have one very significant customer... and we feel very good about the relationship there. We’ve got lots of stuff in flight and nature of that customer is that we have a very good line of sight stretching out a considerable length of time into what they will be looking for us to provide..." Cirrus still has a strong roadmap going forward with Apple.

The market seems worried about China completely banning iPhones, but even the head of Huawei claims he would fight against that decision.

A survey conducted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch revealed this about the iPhone business in China: "The percentage of survey respondents in China seeking the iPhone soon rose to 29%, a three percent increase over April. At the same time, intent to purchase Huawei-brand phones dropped to 25%, down from 28% in April."

Friday's guidance warning from Broadcom muddied the waters. The company guided down from $19 billion to $17 billion through October. $1 billion was directly due to Huawei. The other billion or 5% was the result of customers thinning inventories. The same article claims that Apple could or likely would see increases in sales outside of China if the ban continues.

The Huawei effect long and short term on Apple is unknown, but not necessarily negative. For Cirrus, this adds some level of uncertainty, but not necessarily negative impacts on revenue.

Samsung

Over the years, Samsung has been Cirrus's most difficult customer to figure out. Jason Rhode, Cirrus's CEO, offered insight during the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference. Samsung adds a "different degree of uncertainty than any of our other customers," when Samsung develops multiple versions for a product and waits until the last moment to decide which one to use. We suspect that this customer tries to use this tactic in creating a bidding war of some kind, hoping to achieve lower pricing of the larger ASP. If this is the case, I doubt that Cirrus ever bites. Once it does, this destroys its margin model. This answer provides some helpful insight.

Also at the same conference, the CEO explained that Samsung was having a huge success in Europe since the ban on Huawei began. He also added, "somebody else is going to have to pick up that business and there’s pretty good chance that we’re doing business with whoever it is."

We found the same belief illustrated in an article on the Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) warnings describing a valid future benefit for Apple or others, "On the flip side, he noted that end-user demand for Broadcom's products remains stable in North America and Europe, and that if this demand remains in place in a few months' time, Broadcom's lost Huawei sales will get offset by higher sales to other OEMs." The actual impact with Samsung is again unknown but again not necessarily negative.

With respect to Cirrus, Samsung's practice of developing multiple versions of a phone will again add uncertainty to how much and when new revenue will appear. But, also with Samsung phone sales likely increasing at least in some parts of the world, Cirrus should see some positive benefit.

When considering all of the factors from the Huawei ban, there are give and takes making actual results impossible to model. But even in the worst case, Cirrus's loss in new revenue for the coming fiscal year is less than $70 million in our view.

State Of The Business

The two recent Cirrus conferences add depth in understanding concerning the major future growth vectors: voice biometrics, microphones and haptics/haptics plus.

On Haptics/Haptics Plus

Forsyth discussed Cirrus's haptics advantage: "One, it’s mechanically simpler; two, it allows you to do things with form factors in this industrial design that you couldn’t do before; and thirdly, in terms of robustness, waterproofing and so on. It’s vastly more enabling for the OEM."

Rhode at his conference described the need for a family of products when Cirrus decides to enter the complete market, automotive, industrial and mobile.

The CEO also discussed in detail the technology of the entire loop of which haptics is one piece. When putting the loop together, it requires a sensor for touch, a complex and intricate connection system and finally the haptics device for providing the feeling. He continued, "It’s – one of those things is that actually you dig under the covers of how does it work, it’s a lot more complex than you might imagine." The concept of sensing, process and feedback has the same qualities, low power with minimal latency and here’s analog and digital both involved placing the entirety of this application squarely into Cirrus's "wheelhouse."

Rhode described that the haptics is the beginning with many opportunities following, especially it seems to us, the touch sensor. We are almost certain that the new part coming in CY-2020, which will come with meaningful revenue, is a touch sensor. There will be significantly more following the introduction with next year's new product.

Interest remains high from customers and design-ins penetrating the market have started and are expected to accelerate in years to come. The total market size according to the last presentation slides is over $1.5 billion.

On Voice Biometrics

The company added depth including the timing for voice biometrics' first product release. Forsyth began, "You can record someone’s voice and play it back, and it will respond in just the same way. If you do that with a Cirrus product, we’ll recognize not only who it is that speaking, but secondly that it’s being played back from some kind of recording." He explained that the new FIDO standards demanding that this technology be placed at the primary phone interface is about a more accurate approach having access to the multiple microphones and also about speed of response. Going out to the cloud and back isn't a speedy approach. A recent change with Android is it now supports FIDO. Cirrus was the first certified under FIDO. Cirrus hasn't found a competitor yet to this technology.

Both Rhode and Forsyth verified that the first meaningful revenue from this product is in a handful of quarters (FY-2021). We suspect that this means Apple. With a successful ramp next year, revenue will build over the years. The competitor-less marketplace is expected to reach $1 billion over the next few years. It will be interesting to watch how fast revenue from this product develops.

On Microphones

The final growth vector, microphones, is for us the most important. This product is difficult to develop in the best of light leaving all of the large mobile customers interested in the Cirrus approach. Forsyth stated that Cirrus is looking at revenue among the large target customer to begin in FY-2021. Rhode downplayed the actual size of the revenue, "we’re still ways out from it being a real big business. I think as we move into the kind of target customers that we expect to have, we’d want to ship, lower volumes first."

Although the market for just mics is huge, the total bill of materials for a complete audio and voice solution can be offered at significant reductions when Cirrus provides the total solution. Cirrus will be able to penetrate larger and maybe almost all of the entire market with a premium lower cost total solution. Microphones plus the rest of the chain will have the power to penetrate where companies such as Qualcomm (QCOM) have fought bitterly to keep Cirrus away, selling its lower quality solution in its bundle.

Charts And Other Matters

With the news on Huawei hitting the market, Cirrus's stock plummeted. We include a couple of self-made charts from TradeStation with our thoughts. The first is a Cirrus day-bar chart.

Also noted, for us watching for the next low is critical. The last low was higher ($37) than the low before at $32. A bullish long-term trend remains as long as the $32 low is not breached.

The next chart is a day-bar chart of the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX).

It is clear thus far that Cirrus's price is simply following the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, or market performing. This places Cirrus in a neutral market position. The market isn't treating Cirrus with any special positive manner or negative. We also note that the short interest on Cirrus increased from 3.2 to 4.9 million shares during the last weeks. This is a short-term negative.

The Long-Term Huawei Effect

There are several long-term effects from the Huawei ban. The first was described by Jason at the Stifel Conference, "Huawei is a customer of ours or I guess I should say was... That’s a good company from – to have as a customer. They know what they want. They’ve got to – they’ve clearly got a long-term vision and view." Cirrus might lose a valuable customer.

It will also have a measured effect on Huawei. A recent business report estimated the loss that Huawei might experience with the ban at 10%. It might experience as much as a 40% decrease in non-China phone cells sales. Others believe it could be worse, with respect to the loss of ARMS support, "One analyst described the move, if it became long-term, as an “insurmountable” blow to Huawei’s business."

In our view, Cirrus might always be absent Huawei business. From a worse case evaluation, lost Huawei revenue might reach: 250 million units * 0.6 (fraction Cirrus targets) * $3 ((NYSE:ASP)) * 0.51 (margin) * 0.85 (inverse tax rate) / 58 million shares fully diluted = $3.5 or $3-4/share. At a typical price to earnings ratio of 15, this loss might represent a decline in share price of $50-75 a share. We are modeling this as a permanent loss. It is important to remember that our future price target for Cirrus is in the several hundred dollars. This is material but certainly not game-changing.

Final Thoughts

Higher revenue for FY-2020 might actually appear than was previously thought at either the January or March quarterly reports. Long term our belief is Cirrus will take a material negative hit lower from the Huawei ban and we are lowering our price target from the $300-500 range to the $250-400 range.

On the new product front, indications leave an appearance that it will be faster than we believed with the four major growth vectors, haptics and haptics plus, voice biometrics and microphones. With each of these markets being massive, once evidence of market acceptance appears, the price of the stock could rocket. At least it has done so in the past. Again, it is important to note that when placed together, the positive and negative effects will likely be lumpy creating some level of price volatility.

We are still waiting for the January 2022 call options. We have also been trading a small portion of our position in the past few months and plan to continue to do so.

With Cirrus, it's never a dull moment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRUS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.