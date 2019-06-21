Libra Will Expand Facebook's Kingdom Beyond Social Media

The initiative has multiple positive effects on Facebook’s future, and it fits in well with its overall strategy.

Executive Summary

Much like other mega-cap tech names, Facebook’s (FB) paramount value proposition is its network effect. Facebook has been strategizing to diversify its ecosystem from traditional social media over the past years. Libra / Calibra initiative is a solid way of executing on that strategy.

Calibra will positively affect Facebook in many ways. It will increase monetization and utilization of its messaging services. It will boost Facebook’s new organic growth area of e-commerce. It will further integrate its platforms and increase already high product stickiness, as well as increasing Facebook’s value to advertisers. It will also bring back trust in the brand. We believe that this initiative will have a very positive effect on the company's bottom line. Its valuation is attractive now as the market sentiment is lagging. Buy Facebook on Libra as well as on profitability, barriers to entry and secular growth.

What is Libra?

Libra is a new cryptocurrency and financial infrastructure that will be launched in first half of 2020, per Facebook-led Libra Association’s white paper. Libra is a very unique cryptocurrency and can almost be considered an actual currency that is built on blockchain. Its goal is to make an intuitive way of securing financial assets on mobile. Libra offers probably the two most important things other cryptocurrencies don’t: independent governance and stability.

The cryptocurrency will be governed by the independent Libra Association. The white paper is very clear on independence and states that Libra will be completely separate from Facebook. Although the association is led by Facebook currently, after launch it will be controlled by target ~100 founding members and partners. No single entity will be the decision maker. The current names mentioned in the association are a list of stars, including Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), PayPal (PYPL), Stripe, UBER (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), eBay (EBAY), Booking Holdings (BKNG), Spotify (SPOT), Mercado Pago (MercadoLibre (MELI)), Vodafone (VOD) and Coinbase (COINB), to name a few.

The other differentiating value offering of Libra is its value stability. Libra will be tied to government-backed funds, which will make it much less volatile than other cryptocurrencies.

Libra Will Grow Fast and be Widely Used

Libra’s entire future depends on its wide adoption and ecosystem. It will be a binary outcome for Libra; either it will be widely used and accepted and transform many areas of payments and commerce, or it will flop, as it will be useless without a large network. We believe in the former case. Our conviction lies on the star-studded list of Libra Association partners’ marketing ability, as well as the ecosystem that will be created by them around Libra. A Silicon Valley cryptocurrency can create a very favorable, low-cost, secure and convenient way of making everyday transactions for the consumer. We believe that marketing by all these names of the value proposition of the coin and derivative services tied to it will enable quick adoption and a large ecosystem.

Facebook Will Monetize Libra Through a Digital Wallet Called Calibra

Facebook is launching a digital wallet for Libra which will be available on Messenger and WhatsApp as well as a standalone app (Source: "Coming in 2020: Calibra"). The app will allow seamless P2P transactions among smartphone users at low cost or for free, presenting a good use case for the consumer. Wide acceptance and a large target audience seems to be a theme with Libra and Calibra, with both the Libra Association white paper and Facebook’s Calibra announcement mentioning access to financial services and the unbanked world population.

Over time, Facebook targets to offer additional services for people and businesses, like paying bills, buying products, paying for public transport, etc. If successful in its endeavor of a user base above the billion people mark or even near it, these value-added services will be significant growth drivers for the company.

Calibra Will Follow the Rapid Growth and Wide Acceptance of Libra

Facebook’s unmatched scale of +2.3 billion monthly active users and early launch of the wallet will make Calibra the market-defining wallet in Libra. The convenience of being able to make P2P payments like sending messages on the biggest messaging network will drive consumer adoption of Calibra. This wide adoption will benefit Facebook in many ways (explained in the next section) and will alter the future of its business. Facebook's network will become the go-to P2P payments platform, in addition to its virtual ownership of the social media landscape.

We see WeChat in China as a very similar model. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) currently owns three social network titans: WeChat, which is similar to WhatsApp but processes payments, and is 5th globally with 1.06 billion MAUs; QQ, which is similar to Facebook Messenger and is 7th globally with 861 million MAUs; and Qzone, which is similar to Facebook and is 9th globally with 632 million MAUs (Source: Buffer Marketing Library). WeChat launched later than its older brother Qzone, using it as a launching pad and growing bigger. We feel that with the new payments offering, WhatsApp will similarly grow in importance.

Calibra Strategy is Beneficial to the Entire Facebook Network

Facebook’s main value proposition is its network. When more people use more of its services, Facebook’s benefits are twofold. It both increases its customer loyalty and makes Facebook more valuable to advertisers, garnering more revenue. Calibra's strategy takes Facebook’s network to the next level. Payments will bring a completely different use to Facebook’s offerings, pushing it beyond its current limits of messaging and social media. This will, in turn, increase utilization and bring new users to the platform, growing the network. With this new initiative, Facebook won’t be defined just as an entertainment vehicle but also as a utility.

Facebook was under pressure from the Street and was struggling to find a way to monetize its messaging services. Calibra will revolutionize WhatsApp from an expensive acquisition and Messenger from a cost center to pioneers of “internet of money.” With this new initiative, we may look back on the WhatsApp acquisition with awe of Facebook management’s long-term vision, much like we look at the Instagram deal now.

With Calibra, Facebook will garner more of the e-commerce value chain and incentivize users to shop on Facebook’s platforms. Many market participants, including Facebook, view the future of e-commerce in social media (Sources: Seller's Choice, Digital Doughnut, Forbes, Fashionista and more). Instagram is already executing on this trend with its shopping initiatives leveraging its widely used visual platform and its favorable demographics. Calibra will boost this process, as it will make it very convenient for a very wide audience to shop within Facebook’s network.

Many parties profit in an online transaction. The profit pie is split in three among the seller, the marketplace and the payments processor. Facebook is only a small marketplace currently. Calibra will allow Facebook a new slice of the pie by enabling payment processing revenues, as well as grow its current slice by boosting its marketplace use.

Facebook’s revenue growth was a concern on the Street due to it achieving near-full penetration of the market (Source: The Verge). Digital payments will bring a much-needed new source of organic revenue growth with a massive addressable market.

Regulatory Risk is Top of Mind But Likely won’t be an Obstacle

Following the release of the white paper, both the House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Banking Committee commented on Libra and said that they will take a closer look (Source: Bloomberg). There is great scrutiny and concern over privacy issues regarding Facebook already, and needless to say, coming up with a cryptocurrency will add fuel to the fire.

Facebook and the Libra Association, however, address the privacy concerns very clearly and, in our opinion, sufficiently. Facebook states that Calibra will not share any account information or financial data with Facebook or any third party without consumer consent. Calibra will use the same verification and anti-fraud processes that banks and credit cards use, and will have automated systems that will proactively monitor activity to detect and prevent fraudulent behavior.

If Facebook and Libra Association can prove that they conduct the same security measures as financial institutions, lawmakers will likely allow Libra through. One must also bear in mind that Calibra will be completely separate from Facebook and will not be managed by Facebook but by an independent association. Despite the scariness of the headlines of a Facebook-controlled currency, there doesn’t seem to be a regulatory hurdle after reading the details.

The company set the right backdrop for this launch with Mark Zuckerberg’s recent “A Privacy-Focused Vision for Social Networking," where he emphasizes management’s focus on privacy and relevant pillars Facebook will construct on its platforms. These pillars include, among others: end-to-end encryption, reducing permanence, interoperability and secure data storage. Facebook worked hard in changing the consumer’s perception of the company, and will likely collect the fruits with the rollout.

Conclusion and a Few Words On Facebook’s Valuation

Facebook is a stellar operation with many attractive characteristics. It’s extremely rare to find a company that has healthy margins, a massive cash position, extremely high returns and an asset-light business with huge barriers to entry in a secular growth industry. On top of these, Facebook is expected to grow its top line +20% CAGR from 2018 to 2022. It has lots of growth optionality with further monetization of stories, social commerce, monetizing messaging, Libra / Calibra, VR / AR, as well as others.

This amazing operation is trading at very reasonable multiples. Facebook is at ~28x TTM P/E or ~25-26x excluding cash, where the S&P 500 is trading at ~20x. We believe that this is completely absurd and will correct itself over time. Even if the multiple doesn’t correct, which we strongly believe it will, valuation offers downside protection and organic growth will bring with it price appreciation.

Facebook is one of our top picks in the equity space based on the characteristics mentioned above. It presents excellent risk / reward, and we urge investors to buy. Volatility caused by recent headlines presents an opportunity, as many market participants choose to sit out the storm. We are buyers on dips and recommend investors do likewise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, MA, V, PYPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are looking to initiate a position in MercadoLibre (MELI)